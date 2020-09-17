The Latest: New tropical depression forms in the Gulf

Hurricane Sally rolled through the area Wednesday with 105 mph (165 kph) winds, a surge of seawater and 1 to 2 1/2 feet (0.3 to 0.8 meters) of rain in many places. Hundreds of people were trapped by floodwaters and had to be rescued Thursday by emergency workers using high-water vehicles and personal watercraft.

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Although once-powerful Hurricane Sally is no longer a serious storm, flooding is still a problem along rivers and creeks swollen by its heavy rains.

Steve Miller is with the National Weather Service in Mobile, Alabama. He said most rivers fed by the storm were cresting in Alabama and the Panhandle on Thursday, although the Shoal, in Florida, was still rising. He said the Shoal was expected to crest by late Thursday or Friday.

Near Crestview, Florida, portions of the two main roadways running east to west through the Panhandle were closed because of flooding from the Shoal.

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Rescuers on the Gulf Coast are using high-water vehicles to reach people cut off by floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Sally.

Authorities said crews carried out at least 400 rescues in Escambia County, Florida, on Thursday by such means as high-water vehicles, boats and water scooters.

Across southern Alabama and the Florida Panhandle, homeowners and businesses began cleaning up, and officials inspected bridges and highways for safety.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Though Hurricane Sally has passed, officials in Alabama and Florida are warning that the disaster isn't over yet.

Alabama Emergency Management Agency Director Brian Hastings said Thursday morning that inland flooding remains a concern. He says flooding continues to be a problem in the state's southern counties and they expect many rivers to be in moderate or major flood state at noon and continuing through the weekend.

In Florida, Escambia County Emergency Management Manager Eric Gilmore warned “we are not out of the woods yet,” noting the dangers from cresting rivers.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. -- County sheriffs in Georgia are reporting numerous trees down and closures of flooded highways and streets as Sally moves across the South, dumping rain.

In central Georgia, Robins Air Force Base closed one of its entrances Thursday morning due to flooding. In a Facebook post, the base said it would delay the start of the workday for some employees.

Authorities have warned that rain from the storm could swell eight waterways in Florida and Alabama to record levels.

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Pensacola International Airport remains closed and officials say they need to assess the safety of the runway and its facility before it reopens after Hurricane Sally sloshed ashore on the Gulf Coast.

In a statement Wednesday evening, the airport gave no timeline on when it would reopen. The airport closed Monday as Sally bore down.

The airport typically has dozens of daily flights from airlines that include Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines and Frontier Airlines. It’s asking passengers to contact their airlines about canceled flights.

MIAMI — Sally continues to weaken as it moves over the South after hitting the Gulf Coast as a Category 2 hurricane but is still a dangerous rainmaker as it moves into Georgia on a path to the Carolinas.

The tropical depression's maximum sustained winds early Thursday have decreased to near 30 mph (45 kph) with additional weakening expected.

As of 5 a.m. EDT, Sally was centered about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of Montgomery, Alabama, and is moving northeast near 12 mph (19 kph).

MIAMI — Teddy has become a Category 2 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.

The storm is currently located about 625 miles (1006 km) east-northeast of The Lesser Antilles. Teddy is moving toward the northwest at about 12 miles per hour (19 kph), the general motion it is expected to continue through the weekend.

Additional strengthening is forecasted to happen during the next couple of days, and Teddy could become a major hurricane Thursday night or Friday, the center said.

PENSACOLA, Florida — Rivers swollen by Hurricane Sally’s rains could mean more problems for parts of south Alabama and the Florida Panhandle.

Sally had diminished to a tropical depression by late Wednesday. But it was still a rainmaker as it moved into Georgia on a path to the Carolinas on Thursday.

Authorities warned that rain from the storm could swell eight waterways in Florida and Alabama to record levels.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis warned residents and visitors of possible river flooding in the coming days. The National Weather Service says the small city of Brewton, Alabama, can expect moderate to major flooding.

A damaged business is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Sally, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Perdido Key, Fla. Rivers swollen by Hurricane Sally's rains threatened more misery for parts of the Florida Panhandle and south Alabama on Thursday, as the storm's remnants continued to dump heavy rains inland that spread the threat of flooding to Georgia and the Carolinas. (AP Photo/Angie Wang) Credit: Angie Wang Credit: Angie Wang

Waves batter the Pensacola Bay Bridge Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Pensacola, Fla. A portion of the bridge collapsed after a barge came loose and slammed the bridge during Hurricane Sally. (Tony Giberson/Pensacola News Journal via AP) Credit: Tony Giberson Credit: Tony Giberson

Joe Mirable surveys the damage to his business after Hurricane Sally moved through the area, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Perdido Key, Fla. Rivers swollen by Hurricane Sally's rains threatened more misery for parts of the Florida Panhandle and south Alabama on Thursday, as the storm's remnants continued to dump heavy rains inland that spread the threat of flooding to Georgia and the Carolinas. (AP Photo/Angie Wang) Credit: Angie Wang Credit: Angie Wang

Members of a citizen response team from Indiana assist in high water rescue of residents, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2020 in Pensacola, Fla. Homeowners and businesses along the soggy Gulf Coast have begun cleaning up in the wake of Hurricane Sally, even as the region braces for a delayed, second round of flooding in the coming days from rivers and creeks swollen by the storm's heavy rains. (Tony Giberson/Pensacola News Journal via AP) Credit: Tony Giberson Credit: Tony Giberson

Crews cut up a large downed tree limb, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Montgomery, Ala. Homeowners and businesses along the soggy Gulf Coast have begun cleaning up in the wake of Hurricane Sally, even as the region braces for a delayed, second round of flooding in the coming days from rivers and creeks swollen by the storm's heavy rains. (Mickey Welsh/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP) Credit: Mickey Welsh Credit: Mickey Welsh

A car plows through high water at the intersection of Williamsburg Rd. and E. Main St. as the remnants of Hurricane Sally swept into the Richmond, Va., area Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. (Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP) Credit: BOB BROWN Credit: BOB BROWN