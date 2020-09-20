The Latest: Nebraska nursing home virus toll relatively low

— Sweden seems to be avoiding second wave of infections hitting other European nations

— Analysis: US to hit 200K dead; Trump sees no need for regret

— Italians in seven regions are voting in elections shaped by the COVID-19 pandemic. The contests were originally scheduled for the spring, but delayed due to the virus.

— Students in Iowa's largest school system are facing the possibility that the school year could stretch into next summer, and the district could be hit with crippling bills due to a dispute with the governor over reopening classrooms during the coronavirus pandemic

California’s death count from the coronavirus has surpassed 15,000 even as the state sees widespread improvement in infection levels.

A tally by Johns Hopkins University put California’s death toll at 15,027 on Sunday, the fourth-highest in the country. New York has suffered by far the most deaths -- 33,087 -- followed by New Jersey, which has about half as many. Texas is third.

California has had the most confirmed virus cases in the country with about 775,000, but key indicators have fallen dramatically since a spike that started after Memorial Day weekend prompted statewide shutdowns of businesses.

The state’s infection rate has fallen to 3% in the last week, the lowest level since the first days of the pandemic. Hospitalizations have dropped below 2,700, the lowest since early April, and the number of patients in the intensive care unit has dropped below 850.

With figures falling, California last month instituted a new four-tier system for counties to reopen more businesses and activities. Most counties remain in the most restrictive level but some could move to a lower level when the state updates the ratings on Tuesday.

JERUSALEM — Thousands of Israelis are protesting outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s official residence in Jerusalem. That’s despite a national lockdown order aimed at curbing a raging coronavirus outbreak.

The lockdown orders include an exception allowing people to hold public demonstrations. But many participants in Sunday night’s gathering appeared to ignore social-distancing rules.

Thousands of Israelis have participated in the protests throughout the summer. They’re calling on Netanyahu to resign while he is on trial for corruption charges. They also accusing him of bungling the country’s coronavirus crisis, after initial success containing it in the spring. The country now has one of the highest per-capita rates of coronavirus in the world.

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says more than 100,000 people in the state have tested positive for the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

Officials on Sunday confirmed 1,665 positive tests in the last day, for a total of 101,227 cases. One new death was reported, for a total of 1,242 fatalities due to complications from COVID-19.

Of the 8,320 test results processed in the last day, 20% were positive. The positivity rate on Saturday was more than 18%.

The update showed there are 362 patients currently hospitalized, including 105 in intensive care units.

Wisconsin ranks seventh in the country for new cases per capita in the last two weeks, according to The COVID Tracking Project.

BEIRUT — Lebanon registered a record 1,006 cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, the government announced Sunday, amid a sharp increase in infections and deaths due to the new coronavirus.

Health Minister Hamad Hassan recommended a total lockdown for two weeks to stem the alarming rise in daily detected infections, but authorities will find it difficult difficult to impose another lockdown amid an unprecedented economic collapse.

The new cases registered by the Health Ministry bring the overall number of confirmed cases in Lebanon to 29,303, while deaths have reached 297 since the first case was reported in the country in late February.

It was the third consecutive record-breaking day of confirmed virus cases.

The rise began after a lockdown was eased and the country’s only international airport was reopened in early July. The surge continued after the massive Aug. 4 explosion in Beirut’s port that killed 193 people, injured at least 6,500 and devastated much of the city.

The blast also overwhelmed Beirut’s hospitals and badly damaged two that had a key role in handling virus cases.

INDIANAPOLIS — Animal control officials in central Indiana are seeking a new home for an abandoned dog whose owner left a letter saying he lost his job and was about to lose his home due to COVID-19.

The dog was found tied to a tree with a note attached to the collar, according to WTHR-TV.

“I was a spoiled girl, my dad gave me my own couch to lay on and my own memory foam bed,” the note said. “My dad lost his job and soon his home from COVID.”

Johnson County Animal Control Director Michael Delp said he’s a seen an increase in the number of people surrendering pets during the pandemic, but pets should be taken to a shelter.

Meanwhile, Indiana officials on Sunday reported 756 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and three deaths. Overall, Indiana has had 111,505 confirmed cases and 3,281 deaths since the pandemic began.

RIO DE JANEIRO — A 3-ton memorial was dedicated on Sunday at a cemetery where many of Rio de Janeiro’s COVID-19 victims have been buried.

The 39-meter (128-foot) long steel Infinity Memorial was erected to pay tribute to those who died from coronavirus and provide families with a symbol of their loss in one of the worst affected cities in Brazil.

The memorial was designed by the Brazilian architect Crisa Santos, who had the idea of ​​building the work at the peak of the pandemic after visiting several cemeteries in the country.

Rio de Janeiro state reached more than 17,600 deaths and more than 250,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, second only to Sao Paulo state in Brazil.

The names of 4,000 of those who died will be inscribed on the structure.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Rep. Jahana Hayes of Connecticut has tested positive for the new coronavirus and will quarantine for 14 days, she announced Sunday on Twitter.

“After going to 2 urgent care centers yesterday, I finally got an appointment at a 3rd site and was tested this morning,” the first-term Democrat said. Hayes said she has no COVID-19 symptoms “except for breathing issues which are being monitored.”

Hayes sought testing after one of her staff members tested positive for the virus on Saturday.

Hayes, 47, said she contracted the virus despite taking “every possible precaution.” She said her experience underscores the need for a national testing strategy “with a coherent way to receive speedy, accurate results,” adding, “This level of anxiety and uncertainty is untenable.”

YANGON, Myanmar — Myanmar, faced with a rapidly rising number of coronavirus cases and deaths, has announced the tightest restrictions so far to fight the spread of the disease.

The measures announced Sunday by Health Minister Dr, Myint Htwe cover Yangon, the country’s biggest city and main transportation hub.

Measures effective Monday allow just one person per household out of their homes for shopping, and two for hospital visits, although a driver is also permitted when traveling by car. Wearing face masks is mandatory.

All office staffs must work from home, while factories, finishing and construction enterprises must halt operations from Sept 24 to Oct. 7.

Personnel of essential services, including banks, gas stations, food shops and pharmacies are exempt from the order.

Travel out of Yangon was already banned and all domestic flights grounded on Sept. 11.

Until an upsurge in coronavirus cases last month in the western state of Rakhine, Myanmar had appeared to have largely been spared from the pandemic, having recorded just 353 virus cases as of the beginning of August.

The country as of Sunday has 5,541, including 92 deaths.

ATHENS, Greece — Greek health authorities announced a further 170 coronavirus cases Sunday and seven deaths.

The total number of cases is now 15,142, with 338 deaths.

Monday will see further restrictions in the capital Athens and the surrounding region following a spike in cases. The measures include a ban on gatherings exceeding nine persons in both open and closed spaces, a ban on concerts and cinemas — but not theaters — and the obligation of 40% of employeesto work from home, which is combined with a ban on employers using cameras to check on employees.

Also, those over 65 are encouraged to refrain from leaving home, using public transport or meeting with anyone except close relatives for the next 14 days. The measures will be enforced at least until Oct. 3.

DUESSELDORF, Germany — Hundreds of people demonstrated in downtown Duesseldorf Sunday against government coronavirus restrictions and in support of a host of other causes.

People waved signs with slogans like “end to panic, corona pandemic is a lie” and “corona rebels” as songs decrying coronavirus restrictions were played.

They chanted “free Julian Assange” along with one speaker, and formed a “W” -- symbolizing “we all” -- with their hands, which they raised over their heads as the theme to Chariots of Fire played.

No masks were to be seen, aside from on journalists covering the rally, and a few children mingled among the crowd.

Before breaking away to walk along a route through the western city, the crowd swayed to Louis Armstrong’s “What a Wonderful World” and a man in a Superman costume sang along.

Police reported no incidents.

MADRID — Spaniards are protesting in Madrid against the handling of the coronavirus pandemic by the city’s regional head, who has placed new restrictions on neighborhoods with the highest contagion rates.

Wearing face masks and trying to maintain social distancing, protestors clapped in unison while shouting for regional President Isabel Díaz Ayuso to step down. The protesters gathered at noon Sunday around the city, making it difficult to estimate the size of the protest.

In the Vallecas neighborhood, protesters chanted “For everyone or no one!” in a criticism of the restrictions Díaz Ayuso announced Friday for some of the poorest areas of Madrid where local authorities say the virus is spreading the fastest.

The restrictions affect around 860,000 people who won’t be able to leave their neighborhoods except for work, study or a medical appointment. Parks in the area are closed and shops and restaurants have to limit occupancy to 50%,

Spain is struggling to contain a second wave of the virus, which has killed at least 30,400 people according to the Spanish Health Ministry. Madrid’s rate of transmission is more than double the national average, which already leads European contagion charts.

LONDON — Britain’s government will fine people who refuse an order to self-isolate up to 10,000 pounds ($13,000) as the country sees a sharp surge in coronavirus infections.

The new rule obliges people to self-isolate if they test positive for the coronavirus or are traced as a close contact. The rule comes into effect on Sept. 28.

The government will help those on lower incomes who face a loss of earnings as a result of self-isolating with a one-time support payment of 500 pounds ($633).

The latest figures show that new daily coronavirus cases for Britain have risen to 4,422, the highest since early May. An official estimate also shows that new infections and hospital admissions are doubling every seven to eight days in the U.K.

The Conservative government is widely expected to impose further restrictions after Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed that Britain is seeing a second wave of infections, following the trend elsewhere in Europe. London’s mayor has also said tighter restrictions could be needed soon in the British capital.

NEW DELHI — India has registered 92,605 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours and is expected to surpass the United States as the pandemic’s worst-hit country within weeks.

The Health Ministry on Sunday also reported 1,133 additional deaths for a total of 86,752.

Sunday’s surge raised the country’s virus tally to over 5.4 million. India, however, also has the highest number of recovered patients in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University. Its recovery rate stands at about 80%.

Over 60% of the active cases are concentrated in five of India’s 28 states — Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has faced scathing criticism for its handling of the pandemic amid a contracting economy that left millions jobless.

MELBOURNE, Australia — Australia’s second-largest city, Melbourne, has moved close to easing severe lockdown restrictions after recording only 14 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

It was the second day in a row new infections fell below 30. There were also five deaths recorded Sunday.

Melbourne’s lockdown restrictions are due to be eased next weekend when child care centers will be allowed to reopen and gatherings of up to five people from two different households will be permitted. But that depends on the rolling 14-day average of new cases being below 50. It now stands at 36.2.

Victoria state Health Minister Jenny Mikakos praised residents for adhering to lockdown rules, saying, “The huge sacrifices made by Victorians are saving many lives.”

Meanwhile, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison described an unexpected fall in Australia’s unemployment rate to 9.3% — down 14 percentage points from its peak during the pandemic — as “pleasant encouragement.”

The figures show about 400,000 Australians recently have returned to work.

SEOUL, South Korea __ South Korea’s new coronavirus tally has fallen below 100 for the first time in more than a month.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Sunday that the newly counted 82 cases took the country’s total to 22,975 with 383 deaths.

The drop is likely partly driven by the fact that authorities conduct fewer tests on weekends. But even before Sunday, South Korea’s daily tally has held in the 100s for more than two weeks, down from 400 in late August.

Health officials say the downward trend is a result of stringent social distancing rules imposed on the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area. Those rules were recently relaxed.

The government is urging the public not to lower their guard as small-scale clusters are still being reported.

