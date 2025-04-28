Nation & World News
The Latest: Nations must choose sides as Trump's trade war pits US against China

As President Donald Trump’s trade war locks the world’s two largest economies on a collision course, nations are being forced to choose between China and the United States
By The Associated Press
Updated 17 minutes ago

Nations are being forced to choose between siding with China or the U.S. as President Donald Trump's trade war locks the world's two largest economies on a collision course.

Trump says Columbus Day will now just be Columbus Day, accusing Democrats of denigrating traditional American icons by celebrating Indigenous Peoples Day alongside the date when the Italian explorer landed in the Caribbean in 1492.

And Trump has issued orders to "save coal" by allowing more mining on federal land, loosening coal's air pollution controls and gutting the agency that screens coal miners for black lung disease.

According to a new AP-NORC poll, many Americans don't agree with Trump's aggressive efforts to quickly enact his agenda.

Trump will sign two executive actions on immigration as his 100-day mark approaches

The orders will:

— Expand law enforcement operations to make it easier to detain migrants

— Direct state and federal officials to publish lists of “sanctuary city” jurisdictions where local authorities often don’t concentrate on enforcing federal immigration regulations.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said “sanctuary” cities have worked to “obstruct” enforcement.

“We are in the beginning stages of carrying out the largest deportation campaign in American history,” Leavitt said during a Monday morning briefing with reporters.

Trump’s treasury secretary says the onus is on China to dial down trade tensions

“I believe that it’s up to China to de-escalate, because they sell five times more to us than we sell to them, and so these 120%, 145% tariffs are unsustainable,” Scott Bessent said during an interview Monday on the business channel CNBC.

Bessent moved markets last week when he said in a private speech to JPMorgan Chase that he expects a deescalation in the trade war because "Neither side thinks the status quo is sustainable."

The White House plans to hold morning briefings this week to mark Trump’s 100 days

The first one will feature Tom Homan, the president’s top border adviser.

Officials set the stage by lining up posters with mug shots of migrants who have been accused of crimes. They’re positioned outside the West Wing to be in the background of correspondents’ television shots.

With China and the US at intense economic odds, nations are being forced to choose sides

As Trump's trade war locks the world's two largest economies on a collision course, America's unnerved allies and partners are cozying up with China to hedge their bets. It comes as Trump's trade push upends a decade of American foreign policy — including his own from his first term — toward rallying the rest of the world to join the United States against China. And it threatens to hand Beijing more leverage in any eventual dialogue with the U.S. administration.

With Trump saying that countries are “kissing my ass” to negotiate trade deals on his terms or risk stiff import taxes, Beijing is reaching out to countries far and near. It portrays itself as a stabilizing force and a predictable trading partner, both to cushion the impact from Trump’s tariffs and to forge stronger trade ties outside of the U.S. market.

“America and China are now locked in a fierce contest for global supremacy,” Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said in an April 16 speech. “Both powers claim they do not wish to force countries to choose sides. But in reality, each seeks to draw others closer into their respective orbits.”

FILE - President Donald Trump, left, poses for a photo with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

White House border czar Tom Homan walks to do a television interview at the White House, Monday, April 28, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

FILE - President Joe Biden hands a pen to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland as he signs a proclamation on the North Lawn at the White House in Washington, Oct. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

