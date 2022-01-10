The Latest: Alabama receiver Williams injured in title game

Alabama was already without 1,000-yard receiver John Metchie III, lost to a knee injury in the Southeastern Conference championship game. Freshman Agiye Hall was pressed into action.

Williams is one of the nation’s top deep threats, with four touchdown catches of 70-plus yards to lead the nation. He had four catches for 65 yards at the time of the injury.

Williams had seven catches for 184 yards and two touchdowns in the SEC title game against the Bulldogs.

___

8:10 p.m.

A sellout crowd, clad largely in red, filled Lucas Oil Stadium arrived early for the national championship game between SEC rivals No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia.

Organizers were following the county health department's guidelines — strongly encouraging masks be worn but not requiring it. Unlike last year's title game in Miami, fans were not socially distanced.

Capacity of the stadium is about 70,000.

___

7:30 p.m.

New College Football Hall of Fame inductee Andrew Luck returned to Lucas Oil Stadium for what is believed to be his first appearance at the Indianapolis Colts home field since he retired unexpectedly in August 2019.

Luck was one of 21 former players or coaches named as part of this year's Hall of Fame class earlier in the day.

The two-time Heisman Trophy runner-up looked much thinner than he did when playing for the Colts from 2012-18. He was the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2012 and replaced Peyton Manning as the Colts starter.

When word leaked of Luck's retirement near the end of a preseason game, Indy fans began booing. After the game, Luck made made his official retirement announcement — a little sooner than he had planned.

___

3 p.m.

Indianapolis’ city streets were bustling Monday afternoon, almost five hours before No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia played for college football’s national championship.

The blue Colts attire that local fans usually wear was replaced with red hats, shirts, jackets and jerseys of the two Southeastern Conference teams, playing for a title in the Midwest.

Fans waited in long lines inside and outside restaurants despite temperatures hovering in the mid-20s, while others flocked to Monument Circle for afternoon concerts with Breland and Sam Hunt underneath the sun-drenched skies.

Alabama beat Georgia five weeks ago in the SEC title game, but the Bulldogs are a slight favorite. This is the first rematch for the championship in the playoff era.

The game kicks off at Lucas Oil Stadium at 8 p.m. and airs on ESPN.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Caption Alabama's James Burnip warms up before the College Football Playoff championship football game against Georgia Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel Caption Alabama's James Burnip warms up before the College Football Playoff championship football game against Georgia Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel Credit: Charlie Riedel

Caption Rachel & Jared Shedd, Cumming, a couple divided by opposite allegiance, sport opposing head gear while taking in the festivities on Georgia Street on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Indianapolis. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Curtis Compton Caption Rachel & Jared Shedd, Cumming, a couple divided by opposite allegiance, sport opposing head gear while taking in the festivities on Georgia Street on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Indianapolis. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Curtis Compton Credit: Curtis Compton

Caption Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis, bottom right, prays with his mother Shay Allen before playing Alabama in the College Football Playoff championship game Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Curtis Compton Caption Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis, bottom right, prays with his mother Shay Allen before playing Alabama in the College Football Playoff championship game Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Curtis Compton Credit: Curtis Compton