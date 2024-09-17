The Latest: Music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs to appear in court on sex trafficking charges

NEW YORK (AP) — Sean "Diddy" Combs is due in court Tuesday on federal sex trafficking and racketeering charges. An indictment says the music mogul "engaged in a persistent and pervasive pattern of abuse toward women and other individuals."

Combs was arrested late Monday in Manhattan, roughly six months after federal authorities conducting a sex trafficking investigation raided his luxurious homes in Los Angeles and Miami.

Over the past year, Combs has been sued by people who say he subjected them to physical or sexual abuse. He has denied many of those allegations, and his lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, said outside the courthouse Tuesday morning that Combs, 54, would plead not guilty and that he would "fight like hell" to get his client released from custody.