The Latest: Muguruza kicks off Day 2 at Australian Open

Second-seeded Daniil Medvedev is set to begin his attempt to win a second consecutive Grand Slam singles title when he plays the last afternoon match on the main court. With Novak Djokovic not playing due to his canceled visa, the Russian has emerged as the men's title favorite.

Also scheduled in action are U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu, who has a tough opener against 2017 U.S. Open winner Sloane Stephens, five-time finalist Andy Murray and fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The forecast is for cloudy skies with a high temperature of 21 Celsius (70 Fahrenheit).

