The Latest: Minnesota Gov. Walz plans new virus restrictions

— Pfizer seeks regulatory review of vaccine candidate within days

— Europe has half of world's 4M new virus cases tallied last week

— FDA allows first prescription rapid coronavirus test that gives results at home

— Surge of coronavirus cases U.S. sends people back to stores to stockpile again, leaving shelves bare and forcing retailers to put limits on purchases.

— Watchdog says Britain spent billions for pandemic supplies without proper transparency

— Athletes at the postponed Tokyo Olympics won't have the luxury of hanging around once they've wrapped up their event. No late-night parties or nights on the town.

NEW YORK -- Vaccine maker Pfizer says it’s already in regular communication with the president-elect Joe Biden’s transition team as part of ongoing efforts to keep all interested parties updated on its coronavirus vaccine and its distribution.

“There is no room for politics in this process,” said Pfizer spokeswoman Sharon Castillo.

Last Sunday, Biden chief of staff Ron Klain said the transition team planned to meet with Pfizer and other vaccine makers, as President Donald Trump continues to stall the formal transition process to a new administration.

Castillo said Pfizer maintains ongoing communication with the Trump administration, state governors, and leading lawmakers of both parties in Congress. The Biden team is part of that effort.

“We’re in the middle of a transition and we’re communicating with both sides,” she said.

There’s no word yet on a formal meeting between Biden and the pharmaceutical chiefs.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The largest group representing South Dakota doctors is supporting a statewide mask mandate as several cities have moved to require masks in public.

The South Dakota State Medical Association has been urging people to voluntarily wear masks but updated its stance to “strongly support” a statewide mandate.

South Dakota is second in the nation in new cases per capita over the last two weeks.

There were 2,089 new cases per 100,000 people, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. That’s roughly one out of 48 people in South Dakota testing positive in the last two weeks.

Republican Gov. Kristi Noem has opposed statewide mask mandates, arguing they have not been proven to halt the spread of infections. She plans to give an update on the state’s coronavirus status later Wednesday.

OMAHA, Neb. — More Nebraska cities are passing mask mandates as the number of virus cases continues to surge across the state.

However, Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts continues to reject the idea of a statewide mask mandate.

Kearney and Beatrice passed mask requirements Tuesday to join Lincoln and Omaha as Nebraska cities that require people to wear masks. Several other cities, including Grand Island and Hastings, are also considering approving mask rules, according to the Omaha World-Herald.

The number of people hospitalized with the virus set another record Tuesday, increasing to 978 from the previous day’s 938.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Nebraska has nearly doubled over the past two weeks from 1,160 new cases per day on Nov. 3 to 2,292 on Tuesday.

Nebraska officials say 2,204 new virus cases were reported Tuesday, increasing the state total to 103,805 cases. There were 19 more deaths, pushing the total to 816.

BRUSSELS — Belgium leads the world with 129 deaths per 100,000 people, according to data by Johns Hopkins University.

Spain is next with 89, followed by Argentina (81), Brazil (79.5), Britain (79.4), Mexico (78), Italy (76.8) and the United States (76.0).

Belgium, a nation of 11 million people, has reported a daily average of 185 deaths, a slight decrease from its previous seven-day average.

Belgian virologist Steven Van Gucht says it’s a 5% decrease. He urged citizens to adhere to the government coronavirus advice and respect the rules of the partial lockdown in place across the nation.

The daily average of hospital admissions was 406 patients per day, a decrease of 24%.

Belgium has reported more than 504,000 total cases and 14,839 confirmed deaths.

WASHINGTON — Iowa’s Chuck Grassley, the longest-serving Republican senator and third in the line of presidential succession, says he’s tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 87-year-old Grassley had been in quarantine awaiting test results after exposure to the virus. On Tuesday evening, he tweeted he’d tested positive.

Grassley says he looks forward to resuming his normal schedule soon. He hasn’t said how he was exposed but was in the Senate and voting Monday. By missing votes Tuesday, Grassley broke a 27-year streak of not missing a single Senate vote.

Grassley is third in line for the presidency, behind Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. He is president pro tempore, the senator in the majority party who has served the longest. Grassley has been a senator for 40 years.

LISBON, Portugal — Authorities in Portugal say 85% of intensive care beds set aside for COVID-19 patients are occupied.

Health Minister Marta Temido says 432 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care units, where a total of 506 beds are earmarked for pandemic patients.

She says the public health service can expand the number of intensive care beds for coronavirus patients to 960 beds, but it will impact treatment for other illnesses.

Portuguese hospital admissions have been climbing since the end of September.

Portugal’s 14-day cumulative number of coronavirus cases per 100,000 of population is 785, close to the numbers for Italy and France, according to the European Centre for Disease Control.

NEW YORK — Pfizer announced more results in its ongoing coronavirus vaccine study that suggest the shots are 95% effective.

The company says the vaccine appears to protect older people most at risk of dying from COVID-19. The surprise announcement, just a week after it first revealed promising preliminary results, comes as the company is preparing within days to formally ask U.S. regulators to allow emergency use of the vaccine.

The company says it has accumulated 170 infections in the study and 162 of those were in volunteers who got a dummy shot. It says only eight cases occurred in volunteers who got the actual vaccine and one of those eight developed severe disease.

The company has not yet released detailed data on its study. The results will be analyzed by independent experts and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The study has enrolled nearly 44,000 people in the U.S. and five other countries. The trial will continue to collect safety and efficacy data on volunteers for two more years.

LONDON — The World Health Organization says nearly 4 million new coronavirus cases were reported globally last week, with Europe accounting for nearly half of all cases.

In its latest epidemiological report on the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.N. health agency said for the first time in more than three months, cases in Europe have dropped about 10%, suggesting that recent lockdown measures across the continent are having an effect.

Still, WHO said that the number of deaths in Europe “increased substantially,” with more than 29,000 deaths last week. Significant spikes in cases and deaths were also seen in the Americas; Southeast Asia was the only region that saw a drop in cases and deaths.

In European countries, WHO said the sharpest rise in coronavirus cases was in Austria, which saw a 30% increase compared to the previous week. WHO also noted the U.K. was the first country in the region to record more than 50,000 deaths. Globally, the countries with the biggest number of cases were: the U.S., India, Italy, France, and Brazil.

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — Gaza’s Health Ministry has reported 600 new coronavirus cases and four deaths over the last 24 hours, the highest daily increase of both since the pandemic reached the isolated Palestinian territory.

Gaza has been under an Israeli and Egyptian blockade since the Islamic militant group Hamas seized power there in 2007, and its health system has been severely degraded by years of conflict and isolation.

Authorities have reported more than 12,000 coronavirus cases and 54 deaths so far.

Hamas has periodically ordered the closure of schools, businesses and mosques to contain the spread. A prolonged lockdown would compound the economic woes of the territory’s 2 million Palestinian residents.

LONDON — Dido Harding, who leads the National Health Service’s test and trace program in England, must self-isolate after potentially coming into contact with someone who has tested positive.

In a tweet Wednesday, Harding showed a screenshot of an app notification carrying the message “you need to self-isolate” through Nov. 26. She added: “Nothing like personal experience of your own products.”

Harding, a former chief executive of the British telecommunications company TalkTalk, has faced widespread criticism for apparent failings in the test and trace service.

Her husband, John Penrose, a Conservative Party lawmaker, had previously been told to self-isolate.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is also self-isolating after a meeting with another Conservative lawmaker who later tested positive.

TOKYO — Authorities in Tokyo have announced nearly 500 new cases of the coronavirus, the biggest daily increase in the Japanese capital since the pandemic began, amid a nationwide spike in infections and as the country discusses with Olympic officials how to safely host next summer’s games.

The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 493 new cases on Wednesday, surpassing the city’s previous high of 472 recorded on Aug. 1.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach ended his visit to Japan to discuss with Japanese Olympic officials how to safely host the games, which were postponed until next July due to the pandemic.

Japan has seen a steady climb in new cases nationwide in recent weeks, and experts have urged officials to step up preventive measures. Japan has confirmed 120,815 cases and 1,913 deaths.

LONDON — Britain’s public spending watchdog says the government spent billions of pounds, without proper transparency, in a scramble to secure protective equipment early in the coronavirus outbreak.

The National Audit Office said in a report published Wednesday that companies with links to politicians were fast-tracked and had more chance of getting a contract than other applicants.

Like many countries, the U.K. was caught without enough masks, gowns, gloves and other equipment to keep health care workers and the public safe as coronavirus cases skyrocketed.

In the push to build up stocks, the government awarded 8,600 contracts worth18 billion pounds ($24 billion) between March and July, most without a competitive tender process.

The auditor said in a sample of cases it studied, “departments failed to document key decisions, such as why they chose a particular supplier or used emergency procurement, and failed to document their consideration of risks, including how they had identified and managed any potential conflicts of interest.”

HARARE, Zimbabwe — Zimbabwe has closed a school after 100 students tested positive for the coronavirus, state media reports, as authorities warn of the risk of a new wave of infections in a country that has so far recorded few cases.

The John Tallach Secondary School in the country’s west has been turned into a quarantine center, the Herald newspaper quotes Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, chair of the country’s COVID-19 taskforce, as saying. She says 73 students are asymptomatic and 27 show mild symptoms. An undisclosed number of teachers also tested positive.

Authorities suspect that a pupil who recently traveled to neighboring South Africa infected the others, the paper reports. South Africa, with more than 750,000 recorded infections, has the highest confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa.

A woman, wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19, walks along the European quarter in Brussels, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. Belgium says it has taken a major step in containing the resurgence of the coronavirus now that the number of deaths is falling too, just like other major indicators had down over the past week. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Credit: Francisco Seco Credit: Francisco Seco

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2020, file photo, pedestrians walk past Pfizer world headquarters in New York. Pfizer announced Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, more results in its ongoing coronavirus vaccine study that suggest the shots are 95% effective a month after the first dose. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File) Credit: Bebeto Matthews Credit: Bebeto Matthews

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, left, speaks with Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, on a probe of the FBI's Russia investigation. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh

Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm speaks during a news conference on COVID-19 alongside state health officials, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP) Credit: Glen Stubbe Credit: Glen Stubbe

People attend a protest rally in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 against the coronavirus restrictions in Germany. Police in Berlin have requested thousands of reinforcements from other parts of Germany to cope with planned protests by people opposed to coronavirus restrictions. Word on the mask reads 'Dictatorship'. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) Credit: Michael Sohn Credit: Michael Sohn

An Indian street vendor wearing face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus sells wheat and butter pudding in the morning in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Nov.18, 2020. (AP Photo/Channi Anand) Credit: Channi Anand Credit: Channi Anand

An Indian milk vendor wearing face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus pedals his bicycle early morning in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Nov.18, 2020. (AP Photo/Channi Anand) Credit: Channi Anand Credit: Channi Anand

John Coates, chairman of the Coordination Commission for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, wearing a face mask, speaks during a joint news conference with organizers of Tokyo 2020 in Tokyo on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (Rodrigo Reyes Marin/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Rodrigo Reyes Marin Credit: Rodrigo Reyes Marin

People wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk underpass in Tokyo, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara) Credit: Koji Sasahara Credit: Koji Sasahara

A member of the Tibetan Youth Congress wearing a face mask as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus wait to embark on a bike rally in Dharmsala, India, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. About 50 exiles started a bike rally to the India-China border in Himachal Pradesh to highlight Chinese atrocities in Tibet. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia) Credit: Ashwini Bhatia Credit: Ashwini Bhatia

People attend a protest rally in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 against the coronavirus restrictions in Germany. Police in Berlin have requested thousands of reinforcements from other parts of Germany to cope with planned protests by people opposed to coronavirus restrictions. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) Credit: Michael Sohn Credit: Michael Sohn

Face masks to help protect against the spread of the coronavirus are displayed during a defense expo, DX Korea 2020, at a booth in Goyang, South Korea, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. South Korea has recorded its largest daily increase in coronavirus infections in nearly three months as it gets set to tighten social distancing rules in the greater Seoul area. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon

A paramedic talks with relatives of a patient outside the first aid department of the Cardarelli hospital in Naples, Italy, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Outside the ER entrance of Cardarelli, the main health care facility for densely populated Naples, those desperate for oxygen for loved ones lined up in their cars, waiting for nurses to bring tanks of the life-saving element. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Credit: Gregorio Borgia Credit: Gregorio Borgia

North Dakota National Guard soldiers Spc. Samantha Crabbe, left, and Master Sgt. Melanie Vincent administer COVID-19 tests, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, inside the Bismarck Events Center in Bismarck, N.D. (Tom Stromme/The Bismarck Tribune via AP) Credit: Tom Stromme Credit: Tom Stromme

An attendee stands in a sterilizer as a precaution against the coronavirus as he arrives for a defense expo, DX Korea 2020, in Goyang, South Korea, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. South Korea has recorded its largest daily increase in coronavirus infections in nearly three months as it gets set to tighten social distancing rules in the greater Seoul area. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon