Breaking: Milton: Florida flight cancellations hit Atlanta, Delta caps some fares
Nation & World News

The Latest: Milton approaches Florida as a Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Milton dropped to a Category 4 early Wednesday as it churns toward Florida’s west coast
A boarded up business stands beside a deserted street in an evacuation zone, ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Milton, in Anna Maria, Fla., on Anna Maria Island, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A boarded up business stands beside a deserted street in an evacuation zone, ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Milton, in Anna Maria, Fla., on Anna Maria Island, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
By The Associated Press
Updated 18 minutes ago

Hurricane Milton dropped to a Category 4 early Wednesday as it churns toward Florida's west coast. The National Hurricane Center had predicted it would likely weaken, but remain a major hurricane when it makes landfall late Wednesday or early Thursday.

The Tampa Bay area, home to more than 3.3 million people, faced the possibility of widespread destruction after avoiding direct hits from major hurricanes for more than a century.

Follow AP's coverage of tropical weather at https://apnews.com/hub/hurricanes.

Here’s the latest:

A tornado watch has been issued for more than 20 Florida counties ahead of Hurricane Milton

The National Weather Service on Wednesday morning issued the watch, which includes a vast part of Florida, including the Tampa area, the Florida Keys and Miami-Dade County.

In Sarasota, emergency officials urgently warned people who live near bodies of water to leave immediately

“We’ve seen a lot of questions about, ‘well I live on a creek,’ or ‘I live on a river, is it really going to get 10 to 15 feet where I live?,’” Sarasota County Emergency Management Chief Sandra Tapfumaneyi said in a briefing early Wednesday.

“That storm surge is going to start at 10 or 15 feet near the coastline and then it’s going to travel,” she said. “And storm surge likes to go on the path of least resistance. So those of you that live near a river, that live near a creek, those river banks, their water will come up.”

“We do not want you staying in your home if you’re anywhere near a body of water,” Tapfumaneyi said.

“This is going to be an intense disaster for Sarasota County,” she added. “Evacuate now if you have not done so already.”

Members of the Florida Army National Guard stage on a beach as they prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Milton, in Bradenton Beach on Anna Maria Island, Fla., Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Boards on the window of a store display a message ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Milton, in Bradenton Beach on Anna Maria Island, Fla., Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Rebecca Blackwell/AP

Time to evacuate is running out as Hurricane Milton closes in on Florida17m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

As Hurricane Milton advances toward Florida, evacuees stream north
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

As Milton takes aim at Florida, why is Tampa Bay so vulnerable to hurricanes?
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Why is Tampa Bay so vulnerable to hurricanes?
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Ruben Gallego and Kari Lake to face off in debate for Arizona Senate16m ago
Time to evacuate is running out as Hurricane Milton closes in on Florida17m ago
Trump sets sights on Pennsylvania and Harris plans to head west as hurricane scrambles...23m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

Georgia facing numerous crises, but Board of Public Health hasn’t met since May
Plant ‘crisis’ ongoing as shelter order lifted for most of Rockdale, officials say
State Election Board taking up voter eligibility and investigations into eight Georgia...