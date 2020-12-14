The Latest: Michigan legislative offices closed over threats

Spokesperson Amber McCann says, “The decision was not made because of anticipated protests but was made based on credible threats of violence."

Lawmakers from both parties have reported receiving threats amid Trump’s futile bid to overturn the election results with baseless allegations of widespread fraud.

There was no widespread fraud in the election. This has been confirmed by election officials across the country and by Attorney General William Barr.

Earlier this year, law enforcement said it uncovered a plot to kidnap Whitmer. The ringleader is alleged to have also discussed attacking the Michigan Capitol building during session and executing “tyrants.”

Electors are gathering in 50 states and the District of Columbia on Monday to formally vote for the next president. Most states have laws binding their electors to the winner of the popular vote in their state. Democrat Joe Biden won the Nov. 3 election with 306 Electoral College votes, while President Donald Trump finished with 232. It takes 270 Electoral College votes to win the presidency.

STATES THAT HAVE SUBMITTED THEIR ELECTORAL COLLEGE VOTES: None.