The Latest: Men's NCAA Tournament bracket revealed on Selection Sunday

March Madness brackets are being revealed
Duke celebrates with the trophy after their win against Louisville after an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament, Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

By The Associated Press
21 minutes ago

The men’s bracket reveal began at 6 p.m. EDT on the Selection Sunday show on CBS. The women’s tournament bracket will be shown at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

Here's the latest on this Selection Sunday:

Men’s Midwest Region

Men’s East Region

Men’s South Region

Conference realignment slightly alters bids

Each conference receives an automatic bid to both the men’s and women’s tournaments, and then the rest of those fields are filled by the committee’s at-large selections.

The recent demise of the Pac-12 lowered the number of automatic qualifiers to 31, leaving room for 37 at-large teams.

Hey football fans, the SEC is a basketball power, too

The Southeastern Conference, normally a football power, has been unusually strong this season in basketball.

Its two newest members — Oklahoma and Texas — are both on the bubble, but if they get in, the SEC could have as many as 14 of its 16 teams in the men's tournament.

March Madness is ready for its ‘Cinderella

A high seed that makes a run to the Sweet 16 or beyond is affectionately called “Cinderella.”

Five No. 11 seeds have advanced to the men’s Final Four: LSU (1986), George Mason (2006), VCU (2011), Loyola Chicago (2018) and N.C. State (2024).

Villanova is considered the ultimate Cinderella — the Wildcats won the 1985 NCAA Tournament by upsetting top-seeded Georgetown as a No. 8 seed, the lowest to ever win the title.

Finding a Cinderella is tougher on the women’s side. No teams lower than a No. 3 seed have won the women’s event. It happened three times: 1994 North Carolina, 1997 Tennessee and 2023 LSU.

Men’s NCAA Tournament schedule

Women’s NCAA Tournament schedule

Men’s tournament locations

The First Four will be played in Dayton, Ohio. The first and second rounds are in Cleveland; Denver; Lexington, Kentucky; Milwaukee; Providence, Rhode Island; Raleigh, North Carolina; Seattle; and Wichita, Kansas.

The regional semifinals (Sweet 16) and finals (Elite Eight) will take place in Newark, New Jersey (East Region); Atlanta (South); Indianapolis (Midwest); and San Francisco (West). The tournament ends with the Final Four and championship game at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Women’s tournament locations

The women’s First Four is played at campus sites, which also will host first- and second-round games.

The Sweet 16 and Elite Eight games will be held at two venues — one in Birmingham, Alabama, and the other in Spokane, Washington.

The Final Four and championship game will be at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

AP March Madness: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness

