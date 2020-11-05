The Latest: Maryland gov. warns of big surge in virus cases

While the governor said Maryland is in a much better position than in the spring and that the state is better prepared than most states, “the warning lights are starting to flash on the dashboard.”

Dr. David Marcozzi, the COVID-19 incident commander for the University of Maryland Medical System, said the state is “entering a period of high risk” in the next few months, because the virus spreads more easily when people gather indoors together.

___

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— U.S. counties with the worst coronavirus surges overwhelmingly voted for Trump

— Britain extends salary support for unemployed because of virus restrictions

— Cal-Washington football game canceled after player's positive test

— Greece announces 3-week, nationwide lockdown in the hopes of stemming an increase in hospitalizations

— In Spain, coronavirus puts the poor at the back of the line

___

Follow AP's coronavirus pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/virus-outbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin’s chief health officer quit Thursday as COVID-19 continues to run rampant across the state, saying her job has been hard and she needs to pay more attention to herself and her family.

State Health Officer and Department of Health Services Interim Division of Public Health Administrator Stephanie Smiley is the second state health officer to resign in the last six months.

She announced her resignation would be effective Nov. 11 in a letter to local health departments. She wrote that she has accepted a position outside state service so she can focus more on her own health and family.

Smiley stepped into the health officer role after Gov. Tony Evers’ administration forced her predecessor, Jeanne Ayers, to resign in May.

The DHS reported an additional 5,922 confirmed cases Thursday, just 17 cases shy of the daily case record of 5,935 set Wednesday.

—- SALEM, Ore. - The Oregon Health Authority reported 805 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday, breaking the state’s previous daily record of 600.

Officials described the increased spread of COVID-19 in the state as “unprecedented” and occurring “more rapidly” than they had hoped.

“Let me be clear, we cannot allow this disease to continue to spread so rapidly in our communities. Lives are at stake,” Gov. Kate Brown said. “Oregonians have made tremendous sacrifices to help each other throughout this pandemic, which is why Oregon has done relatively better than many other states at containing COVID-19. We can’t let up now.”

In addition, health officials said the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests last week was 8.5%.

___

MINNEAPOLIS — Hospitals and healthcare systems across Minnesota are bracing for a wave of new patients as the state sees alarming growth in virus cases and hospitalizations are expected to follow.

The state’s health department reported 3,956 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 25 deaths on Thursday, breaking the single-day record for new cases for the third straight day. The state’s totals since the pandemic began now sit at 164,865 cases and 2,555 deaths.

Minnesota health officials said Wednesday that more than 800 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, with more than 200 in intensive care. As of Thursday morning, one in every five intensive care beds across the state was occupied by a COVID-19 patient, said Dr. Rahul Koranne, president of the Minnesota Hospital Association.

“The community spread that we are seeing is quite explosive, and that is directly translating into increasing number of COVID-19 patients that are hospitalized and increasing number of COVID-19 patients needing intensive care units,” he said. “That is definitely worrisome and something we are closely watching.”

Dr. Pritish Tosh, an infectious diseases expert and medical director for the Mayo Clinic’s pandemic preparedness efforts, said the healthcare system’s contingency planning revolves around space, staffing and supplies.

___

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Deaths from coronavirus illness in Illinois topped a grim mark Thursday. With 97 additional deaths from COVID-19, the state pushed past 10,000 fatalities since the pandemic reached the state in February.

That forbidding number was accompanied by another — a single-day record of 9,935 fresh infections from the highly contagious and potentially deadly coronavirus.

“I cannot stress (enough) how important your individual actions are right now. What you do, what we all do, will determine how much worse the coming weeks will look,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said at his daily coronavirus briefing in Chicago. “We are seeing record numbers of new COVID-19 cases across the state.

The daily total outpaced the previous record, set Saturday, by 26%. Since an autumn surge of COVID-19, has hammered Illinois, the eight highest daily totals of newly contracted cases have occurred in the last eight days.

___

ALBUQUERQUE -- New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham says the state is reporting its highest daily count for deaths related to the coronavirus pandemic.

She announced an additional 23 deaths during a public briefing Thursday, saying the statewide total now stands at more than 1,080. Like other states, New Mexico has been dealing with a surge of cases, higher positivity rates and more hospitalizations.

Lujan Grisham says people can’t get numb to the troubling data or the threat of the state’s health care system being overwhelmed.

She says this “dramatic, critical situation” is what state officials had been warning about.

___

OMAHA, Neb. — Gov. Pete Ricketts implored residents Thursday to follow Nebraska’s voluntary coronavirus safety guidelines as the number of new cases and hospitalizations surged, and he hinted that the state could reimpose some of the social distancing mandates that were lifted in September.

His comments came as the state’s top public health official warned that Nebraska needed to reduce the number of cases to avoid overwhelming hospitals.

Nebraska reported a record 1,828 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday and the number of daily hospitalizations soared to an all-time high of 698 on the same day, following a week of massive growth.

___

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is launching a media campaign to encourage people to act to reduce the state’s surging coronavirus infection numbers but won’t impose any mandates or enforce new rules.

Reynolds also said Thursday that the success of Republican candidates in the general election proves that most Iowans support her decision to not require masks and quickly end most restrictions on businesses.

“I think the election reflects that Iowans somewhat agree with how we have handled not only COVID-19 but conservative fiscally responsible decisions that have been made,” she said.

The newspaper, television and radio advertising campaign will begin next week, Reynolds said. She didn’t specify how much it would cost nor the funding source.

Also Thursday, Iowa reported 4,562 new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours and 20 more deaths.

The seven-day rolling average of the positivity rate in Iowa has risen over the past two weeks from 26% on Oct. 21 to over 39% on Nov. 4, according to researchers at Johns Hopkins University. Iowa’s rate is second in the nation behind South Dakota.

Reynold attributed the rapid spread to Iowans growing weary of changing their lives to slow transmission.

“What is honestly happening is people are just experiencing pandemic fatigue,” she said.

___

SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Gary Herbert says he is “frustrated” as new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue a streak of record highs in Utah.

Herbert says state health experts project the numbers will continue to rise dramatically and overwhelm hospitals if people don’t modify their behavior.

The state recorded 2,807 more confirmed cases of the coronavirus, bringing the seven-day average of new cases to 1,943.

According to state data, Utah’s positivity average has increased from 18.1% to 19.5% in the past week.

___

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana has notched a single-day high of new COVID-19 cases for the second straight day.

The state surpassed 4,000 new cases Thursday for the first time, and coronavirus hospitalizations also surged to a new high.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, who has resisted calls to reinstate restrictions he largely lifted in September, said following his landslide reelection that he’s not making any changes to state policy on the pandemic.

The 4,462 new COVID-19 cases the Indiana State Department of Health reported Thursday were the state’s highest since the pandemic hit.

Indiana also had 1,948 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, the most since officials began releasing those counts last spring.

State health officials added 45 more coronavirus-related deaths Thursday, raising the overall toll to 4,511 including confirmed and presumed infections.

___

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Gov. Gina Raimondo has issued an advisory aimed at keeping people home late at night and other new restrictions to slow the increasing spread of coronavirus in Rhode Island.

Starting Sunday, the Democrat says, residents will be asked to remain at home from 10 p.m. until the next morning. Restaurants, bars, gyms and other businesses must end in-person service at 10 p.m.

State health officials are reporting more than 500 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and eight additional deaths.

___

JUNEAU, Alaska — Alaska’s state labor department will begin distributing an additional $300 a week per person in jobless benefits for a period dating back to the summer after technical challenges complicated the pandemic relief program’s rollout.

The department says it will start distributing the funds Friday. The program applies to people who were eligible for at least $100 in weekly unemployment benefits from the week ending Aug. 1 to the week ending Sept. 5.

Patsy Westcott, director of the department’s Division of Employment and Training Services, said an estimated 35,000 Alaskans are expected to benefit.

An executive order by President Donald Trump allowed for Federal Emergency Management Agency funding for states to provide the extra $300-a-week benefit after a $600-a-week benefit approved by Congress expired.

___

OKLAHOMA CITY — New coronavirus cases and hospitalizations have reached single-day highs in Oklahoma.

The State Department of Health reported 2,101 new cases and 1,055 hospitalizations, nearly 400 more cases than the previous high from July and surpassing the 1,026 hospitalizations reported Wednesday.

The department also reported 21 more COVID-19 deaths.

Dr. George Monks, president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association, says the state is seeing “the worst hospital crisis we’ve ever had."

The association and other medical groups have repeatedly urged Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt to impose some kind of mask mandate, but he has resisted, citing concerns about how such an order would be enforced.

___

ROME — Italy has recorded a new daily high of 34,505 confirmed coronavirus cases.

The health ministry also reported 428 deaths Thursday, the highest since May.

The previous day, the country announced four two-week regional “red zone” lockdowns to ease pressure on hospitals and allow for more effective contact tracing.

Italy, formerly the European epicenter of the pandemic, has seen a resurgence of the coronavirus with more than 790,000 confirmed cases and over 39,000 deaths, the sixth highest worldwide.

___

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama is extending through Dec. 11 an order requiring face masks in public but lifting business occupancy limits despite worsening hospitalizations and deaths.

Occupancy caps are ending for retailers headed into the holiday shopping season, along with entertainment spots and fitness centers. Businesses including restaurants, hair salons and barbershops won’t have to follow the 6-foot social distancing requirement if people wear masks and are separated by a barrier or partition.

The 1,848 new cases reported Wednesday were the most for the state since early August. More than 1,020 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of 45% since late September.

Alabama’s total cases surpassed 200,000 and the death toll topped 3,000 this week.

___

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine’s governor has issued an executive order requiring people wear face coverings in public settings regardless of their ability to physically distance from others.

Janet Mills, a Democrat, beefed up an earlier executive order mandating mask use when it’s difficult to maintain social distance.

Owners and operators of public places must post signs notifying people they can be denied entry for non-compliance to the mask rule.

___

MADRID — Spain has nearly 22,000 new coronavirus infections and 368 deaths.

The country's Health Ministry says COVID-19 patients occupy 16% of hospital beds, including 29% in ICUs. Spain has a 14-day average of 527 coronavirus cases per 100,000 people, one of the highest in Europe.

The ministry reports a total of nearly 1.3 million confirmed cases and almost 38,500 deaths.

___

GENEVA — Switzerland has surpassed 10,000 new coronavirus cases in the last day, putting the total at more than 200,000 since the start of the pandemic.

Swiss health officials have expressed concerns about hospitals filling up, saying the impact of higher case counts generally takes about 10 days to translate into increased hospitalizations.

___

UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. will hold a summit Dec. 3-4 on the COVID-19 pandemic's spread and its “unprecedented” effects on societies, economies, jobs, trade and travel.

The General Assembly voted 150-0 on Thursday to authorize the meeting, with the United States, Israel and Armenia abstaining. It will include recorded speeches by world leaders and a presentation and discussion led by World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Assembly President Volkan Bozkir called the high-level special session “a historic moment and a test for multilateralism” that “will be defined by our collective action on one of the most critical issues of our time.”

___

PARIS — In Paris, 84 people with the coronavirus died Wednesday in region hospitals, which are at 92% capacity.

There are 1,050 COVID-19 patients in intensive care and another 600 patients in ICU with other ailments, Aurelien Rousseau, head of the Paris region health service, told public broadcaster France-Info on Thursday.

France is in a monthlong partial lockdown to lessen rising coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths. Restaurants and non-essential stores are closed, but schools remain open.

The infection rate per 100,000 people remains extremely high at around 480.

COVID-19 patients are occupying more than 80% of the nation's beds, the highest level since April.

___

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Health officials say the number of coronavirus patients in Dutch hospitals has fallen for the second straight day.

Authorities say 2,512 people infected with the coronavirus were hospitalized as of Thursday, a decline of 60. That includes 607 in intensive care

Prime Minister Mark Rutte enforced a “partial lockdown” last month, closing all bars and restaurants. He tightened the restrictions this week, shuttering public venues such as cinemas, theaters, libraries and museums for two weeks.

FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2020 file photo, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks during a news conference in Lincoln, Neb. Gov. Ricketts and other state officials unveiled the state's plan to distribute a coronavirus vaccination on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at the Capitol in Lincoln, Nebraska. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik File) Credit: Nati Harnik Credit: Nati Harnik

FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2020, file photo, workers count Milwaukee County ballots at Central Count in Milwaukee. U.S. voters went to the polls starkly divided on how they see President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, with a surprising twist. In places where the virus is most rampant now, Trump enjoyed enormous support. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

A combo image showing a packed Old Compton Street full of people dining and drinking outdoors in Soho in London, on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 the day before England's second lockdown and the same street almost completely empty on Thursday Nov. 5. Britain joined large swathes of Europe in a coronavirus lockdown on Thursday designed to save its health care system from being overwhelmed. Pubs, along with restaurants, hairdressers and shops selling non-essential items closed on Thursday until at least Dec. 2. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali

A face covering required sign shows in front of a Target store in Arlington Heights, Ill., Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. Illinois recorded new cases of coronavirus illness Wednesday and it's the next-to-highest single-day count since the pandemic hit Illinois in February. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Mateo Salazar buttons his jacket as his mother Leticia Arriola opens a coat for him as he gets ready to go to school in person amid the new coronavirus pandemic in Montevideo, Uruguay, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Mateo goes to school in person just two days this week. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico) Credit: Matilde Campodonico Credit: Matilde Campodonico

Gov. Kay Ivey and Alabama Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris answer questions during a news conference update on COVID-19 restrictions at the Alabama State Capitol in Montgomery, Ala., on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. (Jake Crandall/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP) Credit: Jake Crandall Credit: Jake Crandall

People stroll in front of Milan's gothic cathedral, Italy, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. Four regions in Italy are being put under severe lockdown, forbidding people to leave their homes except for essential reasons such as food shopping and work in a bid to slow surging COVID-19 infections and prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni) Credit: Antonio Calanni Credit: Antonio Calanni

A man begs for alms in downtown Madrid, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. The Spanish economy has rebounded a record quarter-to-quarter 16.7% from July to September, bringing the country out of the technical definition of recession. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) Credit: Manu Fernandez Credit: Manu Fernandez

A dog with its owner stands in queue as people wait for the rapid COVID-19 test by the National Health Organization (EODY) in Athens, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has announced a nationwide three-week lockdown starting Saturday morning, saying that the increase in the coronavirus infections must be stopped before Greece's health care system comes under "unbearable" pressure. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

A woman walks past a billboard featuring a Covid test, displayed outside a pharmacy in Paris, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. In France, which is in a monthlong partial lockdown to stop fast-rising virus hospitalizations and deaths, the health minister may announce tighter measures at a weekly press conference later Thursday. (AP Photo Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

Customers sit inside a restaurant in downtown Madrid, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. The Spanish economy has rebounded a record quarter-to-quarter 16.7% from July to September, bringing the country out of the technical definition of recession. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) Credit: Manu Fernandez Credit: Manu Fernandez

Circus juggler Maikel Sibari performs during a protest outside the Economy Ministry in Asuncion, Paraguay, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. Performers demand the government make good on Congress-approved aid payments to artists, which are four months behind, amid the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz) Credit: Jorge Saenz Credit: Jorge Saenz

A Madrid Emergency Service (SUMMA) health worker conducts a rapid antigen test for COVID-19 in the southern neighbourhood of Vallecas in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. In Spain, nearly 36,000 have died and more than 1.2 million have contracted the virus, although the real infection tally could be at least three times higher. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue

Police patrol in Trafalgar Square ahead of a possible anti-lockdown protest in central London, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. Britain joined large swathes of Europe in a coronavirus lockdown designed to save its health care system from being overwhelmed. Pubs, along with restaurants, hairdressers and shops selling non-essential items closed on Thursday until at least Dec. 2. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein

A man and a woman sit outside a cafe in Ledra street, a main shopping street in down town Nicosia, Cyprus, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. Cyprus is bringing back an island-wide, overnight curfew in a bid to curb a surge of new COVID-19 infections that authorities worry could overburden the country's health care system. The curfew, which is to take effect Thursday, bans any movement from 11:00pm until daybreak and orders bars, restaurants, shopping malls and cafes to shut by 10:30 p.m. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias) Credit: Petros Karadjias Credit: Petros Karadjias