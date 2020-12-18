The Latest: Macron: 'Doing well' after positive virus test

The 42-year-old French leader says his infection “shows that the virus really can touch everyone, because I am very protected and am very careful.”

He added: “Despite everything I caught this virus -- perhaps, doubtless, a moment of negligence, a moment of bad luck, too.”

___

THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— VP Pence, surgeon general get COVID-19 vaccines at White House

— The FDA plans to approve second vaccine after panel endorsement

— WHO: International vaccine program will get 2 billion doses

— Snags on U.S. coronavirus relief package may force weekend sessions

— 1 in 5 prisoners in US has had cornavirus, 1,700 have died

___

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

MILAN — The Italian government is deliberating new restrictions during the Christmas holidays after the coronavirus death toll rose by 674 and nearly 18,000 people tested positive on Friday.

The death toll remains high weeks after Italy imposed a tiered system of restrictions to stop the surge, including a nationwide 10 p.m. curfew.

The northern region of Veneto, which had enjoyed the lowest level of restrictions, has been among the hardest-hit regions in recent days. It reported 4,211 cases on Friday.

The regional governor Luca Zaia signed an ordinance banning residents from leaving the towns or cities of residence after 2 p.m. starting Saturday through Jan. 6 to ease pressure on hospitals.

Italy has 1.9 million cases and the highest death toll in Europe at 67,894 confirmed deaths.

___

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan — Pakistan’s information minister says the coronavirus vaccination program likely will start in March.

Shibli Faraz told The Associated Press that Pakistan the budget for vaccines increased from $150 million to $250 million to ensure free vaccinations in his impoverished Islamic nation. The initial vaccines will be for frontline health workers and people over 60.

His comments came shortly after Pakistan reported 2,972 confirmed new coronavirus cases and 83 confirmed deaths in the last 24 hours.

Faraz blamed the increases partly on the opposition holding anti-government rallies across Pakistan in recent despite repeated requests from the government and experts to avoid large gatherings.

Pakistan has reported more than 450,000 confirmed cases and 9,164 confirmed deaths since February.

___

NICOSIA, Cyprus — The president of Cyprus says he’ll be among the first vaccinated against COVID-19 later this month.

A statement released on Friday says 74 year-old Nicos Anastasiades will get the shot in accordance with the first phase of the Health Ministry’s vaccination schedule.

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou announced this week that Cyprus would begin its vaccination program in line with other European Union member countries on Dec. 27.

Officials say an initial batch of vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech will be administered to nursing home residents and staff. That’s followed by the elderly with chronic ailments and doctors treating COVID-19 patients and other frontline medical staff.

___

GENEVA — The head of the World Health Organization says its program to help get COVID-19 vaccines to all countries in need, whether rich or poor, has gained access to nearly 2 billion doses of several vaccine candidates.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says the agreements mean that some 190 countries and economies participating in the COVAX program will have access to vaccines “during the first half of next year.”

The arrangements bring together pharmaceutical makers including AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, and the Serum Institute of India.

He says the message is “vaccines will complement, not replace, the existing effective tools we have for suppressing transmission and saving lives.”

___

BERLIN — The German government says the country faces difficult months ahead, despite the upcoming arrival of a coronavirus vaccine.

Official figures Friday show 33,777 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus and 813 additional deaths in the past day.

Government spokesman Steffen Seibert says the expected regulatory approval of a vaccine “naturally gives us hope, but obviously it won’t solve the problem.”

He says January and February will be the “hardest that we have in this pandemic.”

Germany had contained the coronavirus early in the pandemic before a recent surge. There have been 1.4 million confirmed cases (12th highest in the world) and more than 25,000 confirmed deaths (14th), according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

___

BERN — The Swiss government is ordering the closure of restaurants, bars, cultural venues and sports facilities next week because of increasing coronavirus cases.

The government says the closures, which start Tuesday, are necessary as “hospitals and health care workers have been under extreme pressure for weeks and the festive period increases the risk of an even more rapid rise in cases.”

The 7-day rolling average of daily new cases in Switzerland has risen over the past two weeks from 43 cases per 100,000 people on Dec. 3 to 50 on Thursday.

The government is restricting the number of people who can be in stores, which must close after 7 p.m. and on Sundays and public holidays.

The federal government left it to Switzerland’s 26 cantons (states) to decide whether to close ski facilities. Their operation has raised concerns in some of Switzerland’s neighboring countries.

___

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — Slovakia’s Prime Minister Igor Matovic has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The announcement Friday came a day after French President Emmanuel Macron tested positive. Both leaders attended an EU summit in Brussels last week.

The prime minister’s office says Matovic was tested on Thursday and has cancelled all his events. Members of Matovic’s coalition government are in quarantine after he led the government’s last session on Wednesday.

Slovakia is imposing an around the clock curfew on Saturday to response to a recent surge of coronavirus infections, which reached a record 3,991 cases on Thursday.

The government has urged people to isolate at least seven days or get tested before they see relatives during Christmas holidays.

The country of 5.4 million had 146,124 confirmed cases with 1,440 confirmed deaths.

___

WASHINGTON — Vice President Mike Pence is getting vaccinated for the coronavirus during a White House event aimed at convincing skeptical Americans the vaccines are safe.

Pence’s wife, Karen, and Surgeon General Jerome Adams also got the vaccine on Friday. The pandemic enters it 10th month and has killed more than 310,000 people in the United States.

Pence rolled up his sleeve, received the shot and told the medical personnel “That’s great. Great job.”

He says with hospitalizations rising, the nation still has a way to go to get past the pandemic. He says the second vaccine, made by Moderna, is expected to receive approval from the Food and Drug Administration later today.

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris also are going to be vaccinated in public. It’s unclear when President Donald Trump will be administered the shot.

Since losing the election, Trump has been relatively quiet about the rollout of the vaccines even though he has claimed credit for helping oversee the speedy development and deployment of the vaccine. Pence toured a vaccine production facility earlier this week.

___

WASHINGTON — Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar says shipments of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine will begin this weekend if the FDA grants emergency use authorization as expected on Friday.

“Trucks will roll, planes will fly this weekend, 5.9 million doses of Moderna vaccine allocated for next week,” Azar told ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Friday.

Azar says the Moderna vaccine is “shockingly effective” and he expected to get vaccinated next week, if the White House doctor cleared him to do so. Azar’s wife has tested positive for the coronavirus and he is in quarantine.

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen, and Surgeon General Jerome Adams are getting vaccinated on live TV Friday morning.

___

WASHINGTON — The congressional negotiators are working on a must-pass, almost $1 trillion COVID-19 economic relief package.

A weekend session appears necessary as it hits some snags, and a top lawmaker warned that a government shutdown this weekend can’t be ruled out. All sides appear hopeful the wrangling won’t derail the legislation.

The central elements of the hard-fought aid compromise appear in place: more than $300 billion in aid to businesses; a $300-per-week bonus federal jobless benefit and renewal of soon-to-expire state benefits; $600 direct payments to individuals; vaccine distribution funds; and money for renters, schools, the Postal Service and people needing food aid.

___

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One in every five state and federal prisoners in the United States has tested positive for the coronavirus, a rate more than four times higher than the general population.

In some states, more than half of prisoners have been infected, according to data collected by The Associated Press and The Marshall Project.

As the pandemic enters its 10th month — and as the first Americans begin to receive a long-awaited COVID-19 vaccine — at least 275,000 prisoners have been infected and more than 1,700 have died.

New cases in prisons this week reached their highest level since testing began in the spring, far outstripping previous peaks in April and August.

___

BERLIN — Germany’s health minister urged for patience as the country prepares to start vaccinating people against COVID-19, saying those most at risk should be immunized first.

Jens Spahn says people in nursing homes would be the first to receive shots on Dec. 27, when Germany expects to roll out the vaccine. About half of all Germany’s nearly 25,000 COVID-19 deaths were in people over 80 years of age, many in nursing homes.

Medical staff working in critical care are next in line. Others, including police officers and teachers, won’t receive the vaccine until later.

Spahn says Germany, a country of 83 million, expects to receive 11 to 13 million vaccine doses during the first quarter of 2021. That number may rise if more vaccines are approved by regulators.

___

MADRID — Spain's health minster says the country will begin vaccinating for COVID-19 on Dec. 27.

Salvador Illa says the Pfizer vaccines are due to arrive in Spain on Dec. 26. He didn't say how many doses Spain will receive initially. The country has said it will receive 140 million doses overall.

Spain says it hopes to vaccinate 2.5 million people in the first three months of 2021, starting with elderly people and health workers.

After declining substantially in recent weeks, Spain’s infections numbers are starting to rise again although they are still among the lowest in the European Union.

Illa says the “situation is worrying” and reiterated the need to abide by restrictions over Christmas.

____

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Norway says it will receive around 50,000 coronavirus vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech between Christmas and New Year.

The Norwegian government says it will receive a first batch of 10,000 vaccines on Dec. 26 and not Dec. 24 as first announced.

The European Medicines Agency has moved up the assessment of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to Dec. 21 and non-European Union member Norway is synchronizing the rollout with the rest of the bloc.

___

BELGRADE, Serbia — Serbia’s state television says health authorities have given the go-ahead to import the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

It says the Medicines and Medical Devices Agency of Serbia has approved the vaccine's importation after reviewing the documentation from the U.S. and German companies.

Health Minister Zlatibor Loncar says an initial 5,000 doses will start arriving early next week and that vaccination will begin in nursing homes.

President Aleksandar Vucic has said Serbia ordered 340,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The Balkan country has also received 20 doses of the Russian vaccine for testing. Officials have said citizens can chose which vaccine to receive.

Serbia has faced soaring infections with thousands of new cases daily placing a huge burden on the country’s health system.

___

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban says the country plans to begin vaccinating 35,000 health care workers on Dec. 27 or 28, under an expected European Union plan to begin delivering vaccines to its member states.

Orban says vaccinations will begin with health workers in the capital Budapest, followed by medics in regional hospitals. He says the vaccination will be free and voluntary and urged health care workers to be vaccinated.

The country’s mass vaccination program is expected to begin early next year.

Hungary recorded 4,428 coronavirus infections in the past day and 187 deaths. That brings the total number of infections in the nation of nearly 10 million people to nearly 296,000 confirmed deaths and 7,725 confirmed deaths.

___

ZAGREB, Croatia — Croatia has banned travel between various parts of the country ahead of Christmas and New Years in a bid to curb down soaring coronavirus infections.

Authorities say from Dec. 23 to Jan. 8 only essential services employees, such as health workers and road maintenance crews, will be allowed to move from one region to another. Special permits will be issued in exceptional cases.

Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic says the virus situation doesn't allow for any easing of measures for the upcoming holidays. Croatia has reported thousands of new coronavirus infections daily for weeks, which has overwhelmed the country’s health system.

____

European Council President Charles Michel, right, and Director General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus pose for photographers prior to their meeting at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, Pool) Credit: Francisco Seco Credit: Francisco Seco

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.., receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot by Dr. Brian Monahan, attending physician Congress of the United States in her office in Washington, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. (Ken Cedeno/Pool via AP) Credit: Ken Cedeno Credit: Ken Cedeno

Vice President Mike Pence receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Washington. Karen Pence, and U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams also participated. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Washington. Vice President Mike Pence, his wife Karen Pence also participated. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

FILE - A man stands outside an entrance to a Moderna, Inc., building, Monday, May 18, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass. A second COVID-19 vaccine moved closer to joining the U.S. fight against the pandemic Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020 as government experts convened for a final public review of its safety and effectiveness. The shot from Moderna and the National Institutes of Health is urgently needed as the country continues to record ever-higher numbers of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths ahead of more holiday travel and family gatherings. FDA's OK is expected shortly after the all-day meeting concludes. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes, file) Credit: Bill Sikes Credit: Bill Sikes

FILE - In this May 3, 2020, file photo, the setting sun shines on the Supreme Court building in Washington. As coronavirus cases surge again nationwide, the Supreme Court late Wednesday, Nov. 25, temporarily barred New York from enforcing certain attendance limits at houses of worship in areas designated as hard hit by the virus. The court’s action won’t have any immediate impact since the two groups that sued as a result of the restrictions, the Catholic church and Orthodox Jewish synagogues, are no longer subject to them. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky

Medical workers wearing protective gears prepare to take samples during a COVID-19 testing at coronavirus testing site in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man

Registered nurse Sophie Woodbury, left, poses for a photo with state epidemiologist Dr. Angela Dunn, and fellow registered nurses Monte Roberts, Amanda Vicchrilli, William Brunt and Julie Nelson at LDS Hospital in Salt Lake city on on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. Woodbury, Roberts, Vicchrilli and Burnt were vaccinated for the coronavirus by Nelson. (Jeffrey D. Allred/The Deseret News via AP) Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred

A sign indicates that Bondi Beach is closed as a surfer arrives for the 7 a.m. opening in Sydney, Tuesday, April 28, 2020, as coronavirus pandemic restrictions are eased. The beach is open to swimmers and surfers to exercise only. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) Credit: Rick Rycroft Credit: Rick Rycroft

Abilio Nunes, a Santa Claus performer, greets a child from inside a bubble as a protective measure against the spread of COVID-19, at a shopping center in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres) Credit: Eraldo Peres Credit: Eraldo Peres

Dr. Kathleen Toomey receives her COVID-19 vaccination at Grady Hospital Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in Atlanta. (Steve Schaefer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Steve Schaefer Credit: Steve Schaefer

A woman pulls her shopping trolley in Athens, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. Despite six weeks of lockdown measures, coronavirus deaths and infections remain high, piling pressure on the country's health system. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

A boy wears a face mask as he sells bags in the shopping district of Divisoria, in Manila, Philippines, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. Many Filipinos flock to this area to buy cheaper goods as they prepare for Christmas holidays in this predominantly Roman Catholic nation amid government health restrictions to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) Credit: Aaron Favila Credit: Aaron Favila

Women wearing face masks shelter using an umbrella, in the shopping district of Divisoria in Manila, Philippines, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. Many Filipinos flock to this area to buy cheaper goods as they prepare for Christmas holidays in this predominantly Roman Catholic nation amid government health restrictions to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) Credit: Aaron Favila Credit: Aaron Favila

A man on a bike crosses the almost deserted market square with the historic Knochenhaueramtshaus, right in Hildeheim, Germany, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. Germany has entered a lockdown, closing shops and schools in an effort to bring down stubbornly high new cases of the coronavirus. ( Julian Stratenschulte/dpa via AP) Credit: Julian Stratenschulte Credit: Julian Stratenschulte

Two soldiers of the German armed forces wait at a corona test center for people to have a corona test in Pasewalk, eastern Germany, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. Word reads 'test window'. (Stefan Sauer/dpa via AP) Credit: Stefan Sauer Credit: Stefan Sauer

A man, right, uses his cell phone as another walks through the medieval core of central capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. Cyprus' Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said that an island-wide night time curfew would be extended through December while bars, restaurants and shopping malls would be shut, high school students would stay at home for online classes and church services would be without worshippers amid concerns that a sustained spike in coronavirus infections hasn't receded despite restrictions. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias) Credit: Petros Karadjias Credit: Petros Karadjias