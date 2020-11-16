The Latest: Louisville's Hawkins to sit out rest of season

Hawkins posted on Twitter that he talked with his family before opting out. He has rushed for 822 yards and seven touchdowns this fall for the Cardinals (2-6, 1-6 Atlantic Coast Conference). Hawkins will finish the fall semester before turning his full attention to next spring's draft.

Hawkins rushed for a school-record 1,525 yards and nine touchdowns last season to earn All-ACC honors.

___

Vanderbilt will allow parents and relatives of athletes and a number of graduate and professional students to attend the Commodores’ final two home football games.

Athletic director Candice Lee announced the decision Monday. Other Vanderbilt students and the general public will not be allowed to attend Saturday’s game against No. 6 Florida or the Nov. 28 game against Tennessee with in-person classes ending Friday. Up to 500 tickets will be issued to Florida and Tennessee for family members of their athletes as required by the Southeastern Conference.

Vanderbilt also announced no spectators will be allowed for basketball games at Memorial Gym until further notice.

Lee says parents and relatives have made many sacrifices to support their athletes and calls this a well-deserved opportunity for them to cheer in-person.

___

