The Latest: Most spoiled Texas shots wasted in past 2 weeks

THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— Big gaps in US vaccine rates among Northeast, Southern states

— European Union signs Pfizer vaccine contract for 1.8 billion doses

— When to wear a mask depends mostly on whether or not vaccinated

— Teen baker sweetens lives making desserts for those in need

Follow more of AP's pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

HERE'S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

RENO, Nev. -- Nevada health officials admit the state’s goal of vaccinating 75% of the eligible population may not be realistic.

But they say progress toward that goal is continuing to pay dividends with the average number of new cases being reported statewide dropping to its lowest level since June 2020.

The state’s positivity also rate fell to 4.8% on Wednesday. That’s higher than an all-time low of 4.2% reached March 28, but down from 5.7% April 21 and far below the peak high of 21.3% in mid-January.

Of all Nevadans age 12 and older, 46% have had their first shot and 37% are now fully vaccinated.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana’s state epidemiologist and her 12-year-old daughter were among those stressing the need for COVID-19 vaccinations Thursday at the state Capitol.

Theresa Sokol and her daughter Elise joined Gov. John Bel Edwards and health officials at a news conference.

Elise spoke about being part of a clinical trial for the Moderna vaccine. She said she’s grateful to be part of the effort to get more people vaccinated. State officials are now promoting vaccinations for children as young as 12.

Edwards, meanwhile, says the state’s vaccination rate remains too low. A little over 35% of the state’s eligible population have had a first shot; 30% have completed their vaccination dosages. “That’s not where we want it to be, quite frankly,” Edwards said. “I’m very disappointed in those numbers. We have to do better.”

Edwards said he is looking at possible incentive programs to encourage people to get vaccinated. He would not give details.

SEATTLE - Despite recent guidance from federal and state officials, the top health official in Washington’s most populous county urged people Thursday to keep wearing face masks in public, indoor settings.

King County Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin issued a directive strongly recommending that residents age 5 and up wear face coverings whether or not they are vaccinated until 70% or more of the county’s residents 16 and older are fully inoculated. The agency projects the county will reach the threshold in late June.

Some 57% of those residents in King County — home to Seattle — were fully vaccinated on Thursday, according to the directive. The county is home to about 2.26 million people.

The directive applies to public indoor spaces including grocery and retail stores, government buildings and anywhere else members of the public can enter freely — unless a state-approved method of checking vaccination status is implemented. It does not apply to outdoor places.

Last week, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said fully vaccinated people can stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings and give up social distancing.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- West Virginia’s governor debuted a new portal Thursday for vaccinated residents aged 16 to 35 to receive a $100 incentive.

Those in the age group who received all required doses of the vaccine can register at governor.wv.gov to get their prize of a $100 U.S. Treasury bond or a gift card of the same value. Gov. Jim Justice announced plans for the incentive program last month, and it will apply retroactively to people who already received the vaccine.

The state is aiming to boost its sluggish vaccination campaign with the prize and has also expanded clinics at schools and businesses. Justice has a goal of vaccinating at least 65% of residents aged 12 and over by June 20, when his statewide mask mandate will be fully lifted. A month out, 55% of those residents have received at least one dose.

NEW YORK — People who get vaccinated at select state-run vaccination sites in New York next week will receive a lottery scratch ticket as the state tries to boost slowing vaccination rates.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the pilot program at 10 state-run sites will offer prizes from $20 up to $5 million and run from Monday to May 28.

The governor says there’s a one in nine chance of winning a scratch ticket prize in New York, which is joining states like Ohio that have similar lottery incentives. About 43% of New York state residents are fully vaccinated.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania marked a milestone on Thursday, with 50% of adults statewide now considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The administration of Gov. Tom Wolf says it will lift an order requiring unvaccinated people to wear masks in public once 70% of Pennsylvanians aged 18 and older are fully vaccinated, meaning at least two weeks beyond the last required dose.

The pace of vaccinations has been slowing for weeks, with most people eager to get the shot already having done so. Health Department data indicates Pennsylvania ordered only about a quarter of the vaccine doses it was entitled to last week.

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Health Department is contacting 1,150 people who received improperly stored doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine so they can get another shot.

The vaccine was kept in cold storage for up to two weeks longer than the recommended maximum of 14 days, Tulsa Health Department Director Bruce Dart said Wednesday.

The improper storage doesn’t present a health risk, according to Dr. Gitanjali Pai, Chief Medical Officer at the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

“However, past this 14-day mark, the vaccine may not be as effective at protecting you from COVID-19,” Pai said. “For this reason, we are asking these individuals to receive another dose of the vaccine.”

The doses were administered May 3-17 at four health centers in Tulsa County, the local health department says.

ANKARA, Turkey — German pharmaceutical company BioNTech’s CEO Ugur Sahin says Turkey will receive a total of 120 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine by September.

Sahin participated in a meeting of Turkey’s health advisory council via teleconference from Germany. Ozlem Tureci, BioNTech co-founder and Sahin’s wife, also joined the meeting. Both Sahin and Tureci were born to Turkish immigrant parents.

Pfizer-BioNTech agreed in December to provide 30 million doses of its mRNA-based vaccines to Turkey. Under a new agreement that was finalized on Thursday, Turkey will buy 60 million more doses, with an option for an additional 30 million doses.

The Health Ministry posted 9,385 new cases and 207 deaths in the past 24 hours on Thursday. Turkey has registered more than 5.1 million cases and 45,626, confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — A distinct geographic pattern has emerged in the U.S. drive to vanquish the coronavirus - the highest vaccination rates are concentrated in the Northeast, while the lowest are mostly in the South.

Experts say the gap reflects a multitude of factors, including political leanings, religious beliefs, and education and income levels. Close to 160 million Americans — 48% of the population — have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 125 million are fully vaccinated against the virus.

Vermont is No. 1, with nearly 64% of its population receiving at least one dose. Mississippi is last at 32%.

Following Vermont at 54% or higher are Massachusetts, Hawaii, New Hampshire, Maine, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and New Mexico.

Eight Southern states are in the bottom 10, all under 40%. Mississippi was followed by Louisiana, Alabama, Wyoming, Idaho, Tennessee, Arkansas, Georgia, West Virginia and South Carolina.

“Low vaccination rates will leave room for the virus to circulate, re-emerge and possibly form new variants,” said Tara Kirk Sell, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. “High vaccination rates are critical to keeping the disease under control, especially when we get back to the fall and winter.”

Closing the state gaps is vital to controlling the virus that has killed 588,000 Americans, health experts say.

TOKYO — A Japanese health ministry drug safety panel has given preliminary approval to coronavirus vaccines developed by Moderna and AstraZeneca.

That comes ahead of an expansion next week of the country’s slow-paced immunization program before the Tokyo Olympics.

The only COVID-19 vaccine currently approved for emergency use in Japan is developed by Pfizer. Formal approval of the two additional vaccines is expected Friday by a broader vaccine policy panel.

As the government pushes to host the Olympics in about two months, accelerating vaccinations is key to warding off mounting public concern about the safety of the event. Recent polls indicate more than 80% of Japanese oppose hosting the Olympics this summer.

BRUSSELS — The head of the World Trade Organization says it’s paramount to diversify vaccine manufacturing and develop production in Africa and Latin America to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

On the eve of a global health summit in Rome, WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala told European Union legislators on Thursday that normal market forces for exports and imports can’t apply when it comes to the life-or-death issue of COVID-19 vaccines. Many of the world’s wealthiest nations were hoarding the shots for their own population.

She says the world has the capacity to manufacture 5 billion vaccine doses overall but as the virus has spread “we require twice and three times that. So the capacity was not there.”

A main challenge is diversifying vaccine production, which is now 80% concentrated in 10 European, North American and South Asian nations. She says “Africa, with 1.3 billion people, has 0.17 % of the manufacturing capacity of the world,” and Latin America has about 2% of global production capacity. “This has to change.”

BANGKOK — Chinese citizens living in Thailand have begun being vaccinated as part of China’s global campaign to inoculate its nationals living and working abroad.

China recently donated 500,000 vaccine doses, and Thailand agreed in turn to inoculate Chinese nationals as it slowly rolls out shots for its own citizens to contain a coronavirus surge that has sickened tens of thousands in the past two months.

It was unclear how many of the 150,000 Chinese citizens living in Thailand will be inoculated under Beijing’s “Spring Sprout” program in this round of inoculations. The Thai government has said it will vaccinate Thais before inoculating most other foreigners, regardless of risk factors or age.

BANGUI, Central African Republic — Central African Republic, one of the last countries in the world to receive COVID-19 vaccines, launched its immunization campaign Thursday.

The government received 80,000 doses of AstraZeneca from COVAX and started vaccinating health workers, the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions. Alexandre Von Xylander, the country’s WHO representative, says a second shipment of vaccines will follow to the nation of nearly 6 million people.

While health officials welcomed the launch, some residents had lingering doubts about receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine.

“In South Africa, people have rejected this vaccine and now they are going to vaccinate us with it,” said Mariette Kossi Bangue, a sociology student at the University of Bangui.

The Health Ministry has registered 7,090 confirmed cases and 96 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Coronavirus infections in Malaysia surpassed 6,000 for a second straight day, pushing its total tally close to half a million.

The government will hold a meeting Friday to decide whether to tighten a lockdown already in place by halting all economic activities. The health ministry reported a record 6,806 cases Friday, pushing the country’s tally to 492,302. A record 59 deaths were reported, bringing total deaths to 2,099. This marked more than a four-fold jump from January in both total cases and deaths.

Daily cases have surged past 4,000 in recent weeks, prompting Malaysia to impose a one-month near lockdown until June 7, with economic activities allowed to operate. Law Minister Takiyuddin Hassan told local media that Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin will chair a National Security Council meeting on Friday to decide whether to implement a “total lockdown” with the spike in cases.

RIO DE JANEIRO — A former Brazilian health minister has denied receiving any direct orders from President Jair Bolsonaro during his 10 months in the post, providing Senate testimony analysts consider an attempt to shield the country’s leader from blame regarding the government’s pandemic response.

Eduardo Pazuello provided testimony on Wednesday to the Senate committee investigating the Bolsonaro administration’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis. He was Brazil’s top health official from May 2020 to March 2021.

He told the senators that “the actions were all mine.” He added the president never “issued an order to do anything other than what I was doing.”

That appeared to contradict comments Pazuello made during a Oct. 22 live Facebook broadcast when, sitting beside Bolsonaro, the former army general said their relationship was simple. “One orders,” he said, pointing to Bolsonaro. “The other obeys,” he said, pointing to himself.

He was Brazil’s top health official from May 2020 to March 2021. Pazuello proved more compliant as minister than his two predecessors who left amid disagreements with Bolsonaro, particularly over prescription of chloroquine to treat COVID-19. Pazuello’s ministry backed the use and distribution of the unproven malaria pill.

Brazil, which is posting 2,000 daily deaths, has registered nearly 440,000 confirmed deaths from the coronavirus, second highest in the world.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference, Monday, May 10, 2021 in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, Pool) Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer

James Martin discusses his hesitancy to get a COVID-19 vaccine while stopping at a store in Clanton, Ala., on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Martin said he doesn’t trust the vaccines because of the speed with which they were developed and a lack of knowledge about long-term effects. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves) Credit: Jay Reeves Credit: Jay Reeves

World Trade Organization Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, left, talks to France's Foreign Trade Minister Franck Riester during a European Foreign Trade ministers meeting at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, May 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, Pool) Credit: Francisco Seco Credit: Francisco Seco

A medical worker collects a swab sample from a woman during coronavirus testing at a COVID-19 testing center in Ulu Klang, on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) Credit: Vincent Thian Credit: Vincent Thian

FILE - In this Friday, April 23, 2021 file photo, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen makes a statement during an official visit to the Pfizer pharmaceutical company in Puurs, Belgium. The European Union has cemented its support for Pfizer-BioNTech and its novel COVID-19 vaccine technology by agreeing to a massive contract extension for a potential 1.8 billion doses through 2023. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tweeted that her office “has just approved a contract for a guaranteed 900 million doses (+900 million options).” (John Thys, Pool via AP, File) Credit: John Thys Credit: John Thys

People wearing masks to help protect against the spread of coronavirus, walk in Ankara, Turkey, Thursday, May 20, 2021. Turkey's daily COVID-19 infections have dropped to levels last seen in mid-March as the country ended its strictest restrictions on Monday.(AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici) Credit: Burhan Ozbilici Credit: Burhan Ozbilici

An Indian Lambada tribal woman adjusts her face mask as she stands outside her home in Hyderabad, India, Thursday, May 20, 2021. India has the second-highest coronavirus caseload after the U.S. with more than 25 million confirmed infections. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.) Credit: Mahesh Kumar A Credit: Mahesh Kumar A

A health worker administers a dose of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine to Zhang Xiaohong, a 40-year-old businessman who runs a logistic company in Thailand, at Bangrak Vaccination and Health Center in Bangkok, Thailand Thursday, May 20, 2021. China began vaccinating its citizens living in Thailand on Thursday as part of a global campaign to inoculate its nationals living and working abroad. (AP Photo/Fu Ting) Credit: Fu Ting Credit: Fu Ting

A woman waits in a movie theater-turned vaccination hub for her vaccine at a mall in Taguig, Philippines on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has eased a lockdown in the bustling capital and adjacent provinces to fight economic recession and hunger but has still barred public gatherings this month, when many Roman Catholic festivals are held. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) Credit: Aaron Favila Credit: Aaron Favila

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro attends the launching ceremony of the Asphalt Giants Program, at the Planalto presidential palace, in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. According to the Ministry of Infrastructure, the program offers facilities such as offering special lines of credit to purchase trucks or maintenance, predictability in the price of diesel oil, and faster vaccination of truck drivers against COVID-19. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres) Credit: Eraldo Peres Credit: Eraldo Peres

Kevin Fisher, of Quincy, Mass., left, receives his second shot of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from RN Katherine Francisco, of Avon, Mass., right, at a mass vaccination clinic, Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Gillette Stadium, in Foxborough, Mass. A month after every adult in the U.S. became eligible for the vaccine, a distinct geographic pattern has emerged: The highest vaccination rates are concentrated in the Northeast, while the lowest ones are mostly in the South. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Credit: Steven Senne Credit: Steven Senne

Vedika Jawa poses with freshly baked desserts inside South Hayward Parish in Fremont, Calif., on Feb. 1, 2021. Jawa, a high school junior, distributes sweets to 15 shelters through a non-profit she started when she was 13. (Rachna Jawa via AP) Credit: Rachna Jawa Credit: Rachna Jawa

From left, Vedika Jawa, Anika Garikipati, Monica Quintana and Caitlin Starmer pose with freshly baked desserts inside the Abode Services homeless shelter in Fremont, Calif., on April 13, 2018. Jawa, a high school junior, distributes sweets to 15 shelters through a nonprofit she started when she was 13. (Abode Services via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Nurse Practitioner Amber Vitale, right, and Project Hope Crisis Counselor Danielle Iorlano arrive at a patient's home, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Levittown, N.Y. Once a week Mount Sinai South Nassau's Vaxmobile staff visit homebound residents to administer the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer

Project Hope Crisis Counselor Danielle Iorlano, right, talks to Arlene Rappaport and other members of her family during the observation period after Arlene was inoculated against the coronavirus in her home in Levittown, N.Y., Thursday, May 20, 2021. Once a week Mount Sinai South Nassau's Vaxmobile staff visit homebound residents to administer the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer

German pharmaceutical company BioNTech's CEO Ugur Sahin participates in a meeting of Turkey's health advisory council via teleconference from Germany, in Ankara, Turkey, Thursday, May 20, 2021. Sahin says Turkey will receive a total of 120 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine by September. Sahin made the announcement Thursday after participating in a meeting of Turkey's health advisory council.( Turkish Health Ministry via AP, Pool ) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

German pharmaceutical company BioNTech's CEO Ugur Sahin participates in a meeting of Turkey's health advisory council via teleconference from Germany, in Ankara, Turkey, Thursday, May 20, 2021. Sahin says Turkey will receive a total of 120 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine by September. Sahin made the announcement Thursday after participating in a meeting of Turkey's health advisory council.( Turkish Health Ministry via AP, Pool ) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks during a press event providing an update on the state's COVID-19 response at Dow Diamond on Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Midland, Mich. Michigan will fully lift outdoor capacity limits on June 1 and, starting July 1, end indoor gathering caps that were put in place to curb COVID-19, Whitmer announced Thursday in a major loosening of economic restrictions. (Kaytie Boomer/The Bay City Times via AP) Credit: Kaytie Boomer Credit: Kaytie Boomer

A Uniao Quimica pharmaceutical employee holds a vial at the company's control center for the Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine during a press conference in Guarulhos in the greater Sao Paulo area of Brazil, Thursday, May 20, 2021. The Sputnik V vaccine still hasn't been approved for use in Brazil, which prompted local partner Uniao Quimica to begin exports throughout Latin America. (AP Photo/Andre Penner) Credit: Andre Penner Credit: Andre Penner

A Uniao Quimica pharmaceutical employee works at the company's control center for the Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in Guarulhos in the greater Sao Paulo area of Brazil, Thursday, May 20, 2021. The shot still hasn't been approved for use in Brazil, which prompted local partner Uniao Quimica to begin exports throughout Latin America. (AP Photo/Andre Penner) Credit: Andre Penner Credit: Andre Penner

Dr. Patrice Harris, eMed Co-Founder and CEO, holds up a COVID-19 home rapid testing kit as she speaks during a news conference, Thursday, May 20, 2021, at the Frederick Douglass Elementary School in the Overtown neighborhood of Miami. The school district and eMed, a local Miami telehealth company partnered to provide 1,000 free tests to students, teachers in the neighborhood. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Credit: Wilfredo Lee Credit: Wilfredo Lee