The Latest: Krejcikova completes titles sweep in Paris

Krejcikova also won the singles title in Paris. She is the first woman since Mary Pierce in 2000 to complete the singles-doubles titles sweep at Roland Garros.

Krejcikova and Siniakova won their second title together at the clay-court Grand Slam after lifting the trophy in 2018. They also won the Wimbledon title that year.

A day after claiming her first singles Grand Slam crown, Barbora Krejcikova is back on court at Roland Garros aiming for a sweep of titles.

She is teaming up with fellow Czech Katerina Siniakova against Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the United States and Iga Swiatek of Poland in the doubles final.

Krejcikova and Siniakova won the trophy together at Roland Garros in 2018. Mattek-Sands and Swiatek are playing just their third tournament together and knocked out the top-seeded pair in the third round.

If Krejcikova wins, she will become the first woman since Mary Pierce in 2000 to complete the singles-doubles titles sweep in Paris.

Swiatek was the defending singles champion in Paris but bowed out in the quarterfinals this year.

Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova volleys the ball as she plays with compatriot Katerina Siniakova again USA's Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Poland's Iga Swiatek during their women's doubles final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Sunday, June 13, 2021 in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus