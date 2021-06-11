The Latest: Krejcikova aiming for titles sweep in Paris

Krejcikova is bidding to become the first woman to sweep Roland Garros titles since Mary Pierce in 2000. The last woman to make the final of both events in Paris was another Czech, Lucie Safarova. She did it in 2015 and won the doubles title.

In just her fifth appearance in a Grand Slam singles main draw, Krejcikova made it to the final by beating Maria Sakkari 7-5, 4-6, 9-7 after saving a match point.

She’s been ranked No. 1 and won a pair of major championships in doubles.

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports