The Latest: Kershaw starts pivotal Game 5 for Dodgers

The last time Buehler pitched in relief was June 28, 2018, when he was nursing a rib microfracture and rejoined the team after a planned rehab assignment. His only other relief appearances came in his eight games as a rookie in 2017.

Big right-hander Tyler Glasnow started for the Rays, a rematch of Game 1 when Kershaw and the Dodgers won 8-3.

___

5:25 p.m.

The roof is closed for Game 5, and might not open again during this World Series.

Along with the dreary, misty conditions outside Globe Life Field before the start of Sunday’s game, there was an increasing chance of rain into the night —and beyond.

It is the second time in the World Series that the retractable roof at the new $1.2 billion stadium is closed for a game. The other was Game 3 on Friday night, when it was breezy and chilly with a chance of rain.

The forecast calls for a 90 percent chance of rain Monday — a day off for the Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Dodgers — with temperatures in the mid-50s.

That drops to a 70 percent chance of rain Tuesday, when Game 6 will be played, but back up to 90 percent with temperatures staying in the 40s Wednesday, when a seventh game would be played, if necessary.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers fans watch batting practice before Game 5 of the baseball World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) Credit: Sue Ogrocki Credit: Sue Ogrocki

The Tampa Bay Rays practice at Globe Life Field as the team prepares for the baseball World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Diego Castillo (63) stands on the pitcher's mound at Globe Life Field as the team prepares for the baseball World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay