Nation & World News

The Latest: Kamala Harris will accept her party’s nomination on final night of DNC

The Democratic National Convention will kick off its fourth and final night Thursday
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Fiserv Forum during a campaign rally in Milwaukee, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Fiserv Forum during a campaign rally in Milwaukee, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
By The Associated Press
35 minutes ago

The Democratic National Convention will kick off its fourth and final night Thursday.

After a week of Democrats' most prominent figures rallying the party faithful, Vice President Kamala Harris will accept her party's nomination for president during a speech in which she's widely expected to offer her vision and policy agenda to the American people.

The theme of the final night is “For Our Future,” according to convention organizers.

Follow the AP's Election 2024 coverage at: https://apnews.com/hub/election-2024.

Here’s the Latest:

Dems gave freedom an expansive definition

Wednesday night’s convention theme was “Freedom.” Backed by Beyoncé’s song of the same name, which the musician has authorized the Harris campaign to use, the word flashed on the video screen and in speech after speech at the United Center.

Democrats firmly tied it to the fight over reproductive rights that went into overdrive after the fall of Roe v. Wade.

But Democrats also used the freedom argument to slam Republicans on other social issues, from gay rights to the spread of book bans in schools.

Hundreds of protesters rallied at park and train station on Democratic convention’s 3rd night

More than 1,000 pro-Palestinian protesters marched Wednesday past a park where pro-Israel demonstrators had gathered earlier.

The demonstration, which stayed largely peaceful, came a day after violent clashes between police and protesters led to 56 arrests.

As marchers passed under a new elevated train station near the United Center that was completed just before the DNC, officers were seen bringing a person to the ground on the platform above. In response, hundreds of protesters pushed against the edge of the station, banging on the glass with their hands and flag poles as they called on police to free the person. The person left through the station's emergency exit moments later, accompanied by officers but not in handcuffs, prompting cheers from the crowd.

▶ Read more about Wednesday's demonstrations

A woman wears a Kamala Harris hat during the Democratic National Convention Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris is seen on a video monitor after the roll call during the Democratic National Convention Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris and running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz appear at the Fiserv Forum during a campaign rally in Milwaukee, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

What to watch on the Democratic National Convention’s fourth and final day in Chicago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

What AJC contributors want to see at the Democratic National Convention
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

The pro-Palestinian 'uncommitted' movement is at a standstill with top Democrats as the...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

As political convention comes to Chicago, residents, leaders and activists vie for the...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Wall Street's next big test is looming with Nvidia's profit report2m ago
Stock market today: Wall Street points toward gains ahead of US Fed chair's speech7m ago
Body of British tech magnate Mike Lynch is recovered from wreckage of superyacht, coast...9m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Hysub Shin and AP file

Here are the celebrities endorsing Donald Trump and Kamala Harris
One of nation’s worst traffic bottlenecks, I-285 at I-20 west of Atlanta, to be rebuilt
Biggest summer COVID wave in two years in Georgia expected soon