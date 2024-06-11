Nation & World News

The Latest: Jurors begin 2nd day of deliberations in Hunter Biden's federal gun trial

Jurors have resumed deliberations in the criminal case against Hunter Biden over a gun he bought in 2018 when prosecutors say he was in the throes of a crack cocaine addiction
Hunter Biden departs from federal court, Monday, June 10, 2024, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
Updated 2 minutes ago

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The Latest on Hunter Biden’s federal gun trial (all times local):

Jurors resumed deliberations Tuesday morning in the criminal case against Hunter Biden over a gun he bought in 2018 when prosecutors say he was in the throes of a crack cocaine addiction.

The jurors had deliberated for less than an hour Monday afternoon before leaving the federal courthouse in Delaware. They're weighing whether President Joe Biden's son is guilty of three felonies in the case pitting him against his father’s Justice Department in the middle of the Democratic president’s reelection campaign.

Prosecutors spent last week using testimony from Hunter Biden’s ex-wife and former girlfriends, photos of him with drug paraphernalia and other tawdry evidence to make the case that he lied when he checked “no” on the form at the gun shop that asked whether he was “an unlawful user of, or addicted to” drugs.

What to know about the Hunter Biden gun trial

The trial began last week in Delaware’s federal court with prosecutors seeking to show Hunter Biden was addicted and regularly using drugs during the 11-day period when he bought and owned the gun.

Hunter Biden’s defense team sought to show he didn't consider himself an “addict” when he filled out the form and said he was trying to turn his life around at the time.

Hunter Biden, center, departs from federal court, Monday, June 10, 2024, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: AP

First lady Jill Biden departs from federal court Monday, June 10, 2024, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: AP

