The Latest: Italy requiring regional travel vaccination pass

— Florida, Georgia, Louisiana account for nearly 40% of U.S. hospitalizations

— Moderna plans booster doses to help fight virus and delta variant

— Tokyo hits record 5,042 daily cases as infections surge during Olympics

— US plans to require COVID-19 shots for international travelers

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas’ most populous county on Thursday imposed a mask mandate for students and staff in elementary schools in hopes of checking the more contagious COVID-19 delta variant.

The Johnson County Commission voted 5-2 for a mask requirement for schools from kindergarten through the sixth grade. The commission faced criticism both from health care providers who urged members to go further and from parents and other residents who opposed a mask mandate.

Johnson County, in the Kansas City area, has six public school districts with about 96,000 students or 20% of the state’s total. The mandate would affect roughly 50,000 students

HELENA, Mont. —The U.S. Department of Education has approved Montana’s plan to use federal coronavirus relief funds, distributing $127 million to the state’s K-12 schools.

The most recent round of funding announced Thursday is the third and last delivering the $382 million allocated to Montana schools through the federal American Rescue Plan.

Montana’s Office of Public Instruction will allocate funds to school districts to identify and help students whose learning was affected by the pandemic. It will also support student enrichment programs and mental health resources.

The funding comes on top of $32 million given to schools for coronavirus testing.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference at Tampa General Hospital to promote the use of monoclonal antibodies to treat COVID-19 infections.

“I had hoped that the vaccine would just completely shut off any chance of infection and then you’d have big herd immunity and that obviously isn’t happening,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis said that he expected cases would rise during the summer.

“I don’t know that we thought we would necessarily see this many positive tests and some of the hospital admissions,” DeSantis said, adding that 91% of seniors and 80% of people over 50 have received at least their first shot. “The name of the game is if you’re infected, we just want you to be OK.”

Asked by a reporter about masks in schools, DeSantis repeated his stance that the decision should be made by parents, not school districts.

“What are the harmful effects of putting a kindergartener in a mask for seven hours? Have they talked about the emotional, the academic, the physiological? Why isn’t CDC studying that?” DeSantis said. “To act like somehow that this is just something that we shouldn’t worry about, I don’t think is acceptable.”

MIAMI — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there were more than 20,100 new COVID-19 cases in the state of Florida, raising the 7-day average to an all-time high of 18,120.

The number of patients hospitalized with coronavirus rose from 12,041 to 12,516 from Wednesday to Thursday, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

More than 2,500 of those patients with COVID-19 required intensive care, using about 40% of the ICU beds in the state, compared to less than 20% they were using two weeks ago.

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — The head of a national teachers union is visiting New Mexico on Thursday as part of a nationwide campaign to convince parents that it’s safe to send their kids back to public school.

The effort comes as more parents voice concerns over mask mandates, saying they aren’t being given a choice as school boards adopt state and federal guidance on the matter.

The school board that oversees New Mexico’s largest district ended its meeting early Wednesday amid parents protesting, and members of a rural school board in eastern New Mexico were suspended by state officials for deciding that masks would be optional this school year.

American Federation of Teacher President Randi Weingarten has said she believes masks are among the precautions that school districts can take to ensure students can safely return to in-person learning.

Weingarten had been criticized in recent weeks after some said she wavered on school reopenings following the reversal of federal officials on mask-wearing rules for vaccinated people.

Weingarten’s trip to New Mexico is part of the union’s campaign to support vaccination clinics and encourage parents through billboards, advertisements, town halls and door-to-door visits that schools are safe. The work is funded by $5 million in grants.

RICHMOND, Va. — Most of Virginia’s state workers will have to be vaccinated or agree to regular COVID-19 testing under a new requirement announced by Gov. Ralph Northam.

The governor’s office said in a news release Thursday that the order will take effect on Sept. 1 and will apply to more than 120,000 executive branch employees. It comes amid a national surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the delta variant. Most cases involve the unvaccinated.

President Joe Biden and a growing number of state and local governments and major employers are taking an increasingly hard line against vaccine holdouts.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Coronavirus hospitalizations are once again surging as the more potent delta variant cuts across the country.

The number of people in the hospital in the U.S. has more than tripled over the past month, from an average of roughly 12,000 to almost 43,000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The variant has sent cases surging to 94,000 a day on average, a level not seen since mid-February.

Florida, Georgia and Louisiana account for nearly 40% of all hospitalizations in the country. Louisiana and Georgia have some of the lowest vaccination rates, with 38% of their populations fully inoculated. Florida is closer to the national rate, at 49%. Most New England states are well over 60%.

Deaths per day have soared 75% in the past two weeks, climbing from an average of 244 to 426. The overall confirmed death toll stands at more than 614,000.

PARIS — A French constitutional court has validated most aspects of a new law that requires people carry a COVID-19 health pass to access cafes, restaurants and long-distance travel.

But it struck down several measures for not meeting constitutional muster. The Constitutional Council ruled Thursday the automatic 10-day isolation of people infected with the virus goes against French freedoms.

It approved obliging health care workers to be vaccinated against the virus by Sept. 15

The health pass has ardent opponents, with many claiming their freedoms are compromised. The pass is issued to the vaccinated or people who have proof of recent recovery from the coronavirus or a recent negative test.

Starting Monday, it will be required for using long-distance travel by train, plane or bus, entering restaurants, cafes and their terraces and rest homes, among a long list laid out in the law and approved in the ruling.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Democratic members of Florida’s congressional delegation called Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis a “bully” and a “zealot” for blocking schools and local governments from imposing mask mandates.

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz says Florida, which has accounted for about 20% of the nation’s new cases in the last three weeks, has become “one of the most dangerous and least prepared places to be in America.”

Florida had 12,500 COVID patients hospitalized Thursday, according to the CDC, nearly seven times the state’s figure in mid-June. It is reporting 17,000 new cases per day, 10 times more than two months ago. Those are records, eclipsing numbers posted last summer before vaccinations were available.

Wasserman Schultz criticized DeSantis for threatening to withhold millions in state funding from school districts that require students to wear masks in the upcoming school year.

“That is not leadership, that is dereliction of his duty to protect people and the kind of big government overreach and obstruction of local control that conservatives should be outraged over,” she said.

DeSantis has argued children rarely become ill from the coronavirus and wearing masks interferes with their learning and breathing. He has said mask wearing should be left up to individuals and the spike in cases is seasonal.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana set another daily hospitalization record amid a surge of COVID-19 cases.

The state health department reported 2,350 COVID-19 patients were in hospitals around the state. That’s 103 more than a day earlier.

More than 30,000 people in Louisiana have tested positive for the coronavirus in the last week, according to the CDC, which says Louisiana has the highest per capita rate of new cases across the country.

The CEO of the 40-hospital Ochsner Health system says there’s no sign of the hardship easing.

“We do not see any plateauing at this point in time on our models,” Warner Thomas said Thursday during a New Orleans news conference.

He says the system had 890 COVID-19 patients Thursday, a 73% increase from last week. And 90% of the patients are unvaccinated.

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi’s top health official says the delta coronavirus variant is “sweeping across Mississippi like a tsunami” as the state reported more than 3,000 daily cases virus on Thursday.

“If we look at our trajectory, we see that it’s continuing to increase without any real demonstration of leveling off or decreasing,” State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said during a virtual briefing.

Dobbs said 90% of new coronavirus cases in Mississippi are now the delta variant. The state’s major hospital systems are overwhelmed -- 178 new patients were hospitalized in a single day Wednesday -- with almost no ICU beds available for patients, he said.

The state reported 3,164 cases, marking 356,055 since the start of the pandemic. More than 7,600 people have died of coronavirus complications in the state of 3 million.

MONTREAL — Canada’s French speaking province of Quebec plans to impose a vaccine passport following a recent rise in coronavirus infections.

Premier François Legault says the province is on the cusp of a fourth wave and the health minister will announce details in the coming days about how the system will work and when it will begin.

He says “certain privileges” will be extended to people who are fully vaccinated. The government had said it would wait until September to start requiring people in Quebec to show proof of vaccination to access nonessential services in the province where coronavirus transmission is high.

Quebec health officials have reported an average of 160 new daily cases in the past seven days, compared to an average of 74 the previous week. About 87% of eligible people in Quebec have been vaccinated with one dose and 67% are fully vaccinated.

Ontario, Canada’s largest province, says it won’t introduce a passport system.

CARSON CITY, Nev. — An emergency order signed by Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak to reduce the spread of COVID-19 requires K-12 students in the Las Vegas and Reno metro areas to wear masks while inside school buildings.

The mask-wearing requirement in the order also applies to school employees statewide regardless of vaccination status and to students statewide while on school buses, Sisolak’s office said in a statement.

It cited recommendations by the CDC, the highly contagious delta variant and most students aren’t eligible to be vaccinated because of age.

The requirement for students to wear masks in schools applies to Clark and Washoe counties, which include Las Vegas and Reno, respectively.

School systems in other counties were ordered to adopt face-covering policies on “whether, or under what circumstances, face coverings will be required for students while in school buildings or on school campuses,” the statement said.

The order requires weekly COVID-19 testing for students, staff and volunteers who aren’t fully vaccinated and who travel for athletics and other activities.

WASHINGTON — Moderna officials say while its COVID-19 vaccine’s protection is holding up, it’s planning for booster doses to help fight the highly contagious delta variant.

With “the rising force of infection” from that variant and eventual waning immunity, a “booster will likely be necessary to keep us as safe as possible” this winter, Moderna President Dr. Stephen Hoge told investors.

The shots remain 93% effective four-to-six months after the second dose, according to the latest tracking of Moderna’s 30,000-person vaccine study, the company reported Thursday. But that came before the recent surge in delta-caused COVID-19 cases.

Real-world evidence from multiple countries shows protection, especially against hospitalizations and deaths, remains strong against the delta variant.

Hoge says a half-dose of the original vaccine given six-to-eight months after people’s second shot may provide a sufficient boost. He cited a small study showing that triggered increases in antibody levels high enough to fight variants, including delta.

Moderna and competitor Pfizer are studying a variety of booster strategies. While some countries already have begun offering a third dose to vulnerable groups with weak immune systems, U.S. health authorities haven’t called for boosters.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Malaysia’s daily coronavirus infections exceeded 20,000 for the first time Thursday, doubling in just three weeks despite a national lockdown.

The health ministry reported 20,596 new cases, pushing the country’s total confirmed infections to 1.2 million.

Malaysia imposed a state of emergency to battle the pandemic in January, followed by a large-scale lockdown on June 1 but it has failed to curb the pandemic. Daily infections have continued to surge and breached 10,000 on July 13.

Deaths rose by 164 to a confirmed total of 10,019.

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is taking the first steps toward requiring nearly all international visitors to the U.S. to be vaccinated for the coronavirus.

That’s according to a White House official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview the policy under development. The requirement would come as part of the administration’s phased approach to easing restrictions for foreign travelers to the country. No timeline has yet been determined.

Interagency working groups are studying how and when to safely move toward resuming normal travel. Eventually all international citizens entering the country, with some limited exceptions, are expected to need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter the U.S.

— By Zeke Miller

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State University says it will require students, staff and visitors at all its campuses to wear masks while indoors.

The announcement came as the state deals with a surge in coronavirus cases fueled by the delta variant. Pennsylvania is reporting more than 1,000 cases of COVID-19 per day, nearly tripling over the past two weeks.

Penn State officials say the reinstated masking rule will apply to everyone, regardless of vaccination status. The school is also urging students and employees to get vaccinated.

More than 30 of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties are considered to have substantial or high levels of community transmission, according to the CDC. Half of Penn State’s 20 campuses are located in these counties. The university enrolls about 90,000 students.

Officials say anyone not fully vaccinated by Aug. 9 will be required to undergo virus testing during the fall semester.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A South Florida hospital chain is suspending elective surgeries and putting beds in conference rooms, an auditorium and even a cafeteria as many more patients seek treatment for COVID-19.

Memorial Healthcare System’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Marc Napp says they’re seeing “a surge like we’ve not seen before.”

Memorial has added 250 beds at its six hospitals in Broward County. Napp says more than 1,600 patients are in the hospital system, the “highest number of patients Memorial has ever seen.” Typically, the health system doesn’t have more than about 1,400 inpatients under its care at a time.

Across Florida, more than 12,000 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday, and nearly 2,500 were in ICU beds. Florida’s confirmed pandemic death toll tops 39,000.

NAIROBI, Kenya — The director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says he came down with COVID-19 last week and if he had not been vaccinated earlier, “I would not be here by now.”

An audibly ill John Nkengasong told reporters that despite his vaccination in April, “the severity of the attack is unbearable.” He cited his experience to push back against vaccine hesitancy.

Meanwhile, the African Union says the first of the 400 million single-shot Johnson & Johnson doses that African countries have collectively procured on their own started arriving this week and all should be distributed by September 2022.

The African Union says the 400 million doses “bring Africa halfway towards its continental goal of vaccinating at least 60% of the population.”

Just 1.5% of Africa’s population has been fully vaccinated, and the continent has received just 103 million doses, far from the target of vaccinating 780 million by the end of this year. More than half of Africa’s 54 countries are seeing a deadly resurgence in confirmed coronavirus infections.

TOKYO — Tokyo has reported a record 5,042 new daily coronavirus cases as infections surge in the Japanese capital hosting the Olympics.

The additional cases brought the city’s total confirmed cases to 236,138, about a quarter of all the cases reported in Japan since the start of the pandemic.

Tokyo has been under a state of emergency since mid-July, and four other areas have since been added. But the measures, basically a ban on alcohol in restaurants and bars and their shorter hours, are increasingly ignored by the public.

Japan registered more than 14,000 new cases on Wednesday, increasing the total to 970,460 confirmed cases.

CANBERRA, Australia — Australia’s second-largest city, Melbourne, went into a sixth lockdown on Thursday, with a state government leader blaming the nation’s slow COVID-19 vaccination rollout.

Melbourne joins Sydney and Brisbane, Australia’s most populous and third-most populous cities respectively, in locking down due to the spread of the highly contagious delta variant.

Melbourne and surrounding Victoria state will lock down for seven weeks after eight new infections were detected in the city, Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said.

