The Latest: Israel says it's pursuing 'forceful deterrence'

___

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — Israeli airstrikes have killed at least six people overnight across the Gaza Strip and destroyed the home of an extended family.

Despite growing international pressure for a cease-fire, the military said Wednesday it widened its strikes on militant targets in the Palestinian territory’s south to blunt continuing rocket fire from Hamas.

Residents surveyed the piles of bricks, concrete and other debris that had once been the home of 40 members of al-Astal family. They said everyone escaped after a warning missile hit the house.

The Israeli military says it struck militant targets around the towns of Khan Younis and Rafah.

Gaza health officials say at least 219 Palestinians have been killed in airstrikes. Twelve people in Israel have been killed in rocket attacks.

People inspect the rubble of the destroyed Abu Hussein building that was hit by an Israeli airstrike in the early morning in Gaza City, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Adel Hana) Credit: Adel Hana Credit: Adel Hana