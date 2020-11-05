The Latest: Indiana reports single-day high in virus cases

State health officials also added 45 more coronavirus-related deaths Thursday, raising it to 4,511 including confirmed and presumed infections.

___

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— U.S. counties with the worst coronavirus surge overwhelmingly voted for Trump

— Britain extends salary support for unemployed because of virus restrictions

— Germany hits record of nearly 20,000 daily coronavirus cases

— Joe Biden on the brink of winning the presidency, needs to clinch one more state to defeat President Donald Trump

— Sweden Prime Minister Stefan Lofven self-isolating even after a person close to him tested negative for coronavirus amid surge of cases

— Greece announces 3-week, nationwide lockdown in the hopes of stemming an increase in hospitalizations

___

Follow AP's coronavirus pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/virus-outbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Gov. Gina Raimondo has issued an advisory aimed at keeping people home late at night and other new restrictions to slow the increasing spread of coronavirus in Rhode Island.

Starting Sunday, the Democrat says, residents will be asked to remain at home from 10 p.m. until the next morning. Restaurants, bars, gyms and other businesses must end in-person service at 10 p.m.

State health officials are reporting more than 500 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and eight additional deaths.

___

JUNEAU, Alaska — Alaska’s state labor department will begin distributing an additional $300 a week per person in jobless benefits dating back to the summer after technical challenges complicated the pandemic relief program’s rollout.

The department says it will start distributing the funds Friday. It applies to people who were eligible for at least $100 in weekly unemployment benefits from the week ending Aug. 1 to the week ending Sept. 5.

Patsy Westcott, director of the department’s Division of Employment and Training Services, said an estimated 35,000 Alaskans are expected to benefit.

An executive order by President Donald Trump allowed for Federal Emergency Management Agency funding for states to provide the extra $300 a week benefit after a $600 a week benefit approved by Congress expired.

___

OKLAHOMA CITY — New coronavirus cases and hospitalizations have reached single-day highs in Oklahoma.

The State Department of Health reported 2,101 new cases and 1,055 hospitalizations, nearly 400 more cases than the previous high in July and surpassing the 1,026 hospitalizations reported Wednesday.

The department also reported 21 more COVID-19 deaths.

Dr. George Monks, president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association, says the state is seeing “the worst hospital crisis we’ve ever had."

The association and other medical groups have repeatedly urged Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt to impose some kind of mask mandate, but he has resisted, citing concerns about how such an order would be enforced.

___

ROME — Italy recorded a new daily high of 34,505 confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday.

The health ministry also reported 428 deaths, the highest since May.

The previous day, the country announced four “red zone” regional lockdowns for two weeks to curb to lessen pressure on hospitals and provide more effective contact tracing.

Italy, formerly the European epicenter of the pandemic, has watched seen a resurgence of the coronavirus with daily cases and deaths soaring beyond 20,000 and 300, respectively, for several weeks.

Italy has more than 790,000 confirmed cases and more than 39,000 deaths, the sixth highest worldwide.

___

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama is extending through Dec. 11 an order requiring face masks in public but lifting occupancy limits despite worsening hospitalizations and deaths.

Occupancy limits are ending for retailers headed into the holiday shopping season, along with entertainment spots and fitness centers. Businesses including restaurants, hair salons and barbershops won’t have to follow the 6-foot social distancing requirement if people wear masks and are separated by a barrier or partition.

The 1,848 new cases reported Wednesday was the highest for the state since early August. More than 1,020 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of 45% since late September.

Alabama’s total cases surpassed 200,000 and the death toll topped 3,000 this week.

___

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine’s governor issued an executive order requiring people to wear face coverings in public settings regardless of their ability to maintain physical distance from others.

Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat, beefed up an earlier executive order mandating mask use when it’s difficult to maintain social distance.

Owners and operators of public places must post signs notifying entrants they can be denied entry for non-compliance to the mask rule.

___

MADRID — Spain has nearly 22,000 new coronavirus infections and 368 deaths.

The country's Health Ministry says coronavirus patients occupy 16% of hospital beds, including 29% of ICU beds. Spain has a 14-day average of 527 coronavirus cases per 100,000 people, one of the highest in Europe.

The ministry reports a total of nearly 1.3 million confirmed cases and almost 38,500 deaths.

___

GENEVA — Switzerland has surpassed 10,000 new coronavirus cases in the last day, putting the total at more than 200,000 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Swiss health officials have expressed concerns about hospitals filling up, saying the impact of higher case counts generally takes about 10 days to translate into increased hospitalizations.

The Federal Office of Public Health announced 62 more deaths, bringing the confirmed total to 2,337.

___

UNITED NATIONS — The United Nations will hold a summit Dec. 3-4 on the COVID-19 pandemic's spread and “unprecedented” effects on societies, economies, jobs, trade and travel.

The General Assembly voted 150-0 on Thursday to authorize the meeting, with the United States, Israel and Armenia abstaining. It will include recorded speeches by world leaders and a presentation and discussion led by World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Assembly President Volkan Bozkir called the high-level special session “a historic moment and a test for multilateralism” that “will be defined by our collective action on one of the most critical issues of our time.”

___

PARIS — In Paris, 84 people with the coronavirus died Wednesday in region hospitals, which are at 92% capacity.

There are 1,050 COVID-19 patients in intensive care and another 600 patients in ICU with other ailments, Aurelien Rousseau, head of the Paris region health service, told public broadcaster France-Info on Thursday.

France is in a monthlong partial lockdown to lessen rising coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths. Restaurants and non-essential stores are closed, but schools remain open.

The infection rate per 100,000 people remains extremely high at around 480.

With more than 27,000 people hospitalized across France, COVID-19 patients occupy more than 80% of the nation’s ICU beds, according to the public health agency. That’s the highest level since April.

___

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Health officials say the number of coronavirus patients in Dutch hospitals has fallen for the second straight day.

Authorities say 2,512 people infected with the coronavirus were in the hospital Thursday, a decline of 60. That includes 607 in intensive care

Prime Minister Mark Rutte enforced a “partial lockdown” last month, closing all bars and restaurants. He tightened the restrictions this week, shuttering public venues such as cinemas, theaters, libraries and museums for two weeks.

___

LONDON — The British government has extended for five months a salary support program paying 80% of wages for people left unemployed because of coronavirus restrictions.

Treasury chief Rishi Sunak told lawmakers the program, which ended Oct. 31, will run through the end of March.

Last week the government put England into lockdown until Dec. 2 because of surging infections.

Sunak says the economic effects “are much longer lasting for businesses and areas than the duration of any restrictions.”

___

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian officials have reported a record 9,850 daily coronavirus cases, the third high this week.

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov warned Tuesday that the country's outbreak could soon take a “catastrophic” turn.

Ukrainian authorities have reported 430,467 confirmed cases and more than 7,900 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

___

HELSINKI — Norway’s prime minister is urging people to “stay at home as much as possible” and limit social contacts to avoid a new lockdown.

Erna Solberg says coronavirus measures introduced just last week were not enough. The nation had 3,290 new confirmed infections in the past week.

The new measures include tighter regulations for public gatherings and restrictions on restaurant hours and household visits.

Norway has reported 21,955 confirmed coronavirus cases and 282 deaths.

___

ATHENS, Greece — Greece’s prime minister has announced a nationwide three-week lockdown starting Saturday, saying the increase in coronavirus infections must be stopped before the health care system comes under “unbearable” pressure.

Unlike the lockdown imposed in the spring, this time kindergartens and primary schools will remain open. High schools will operate by remote learning.

Residents will only be able to leave home for specific reasons such as work, medical appointments or exercise, and after informing authorities by text message. Retail businesses will be shut down, but not supermarkets or other food stores. Restaurants will be delivery-only.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he “chose once again to take drastic measures sooner rather than later” after seeing an “aggressive increase in cases” over the last five days.

—-

MOSCOW -- Moscow authorities have extended online studies for middle and high school students for two more weeks amid a rapid resurgence in coronavirus cases.

Mayor Sergei Sobyanin ordered students from 6th to 11th grade to continue online classes until Nov. 22.

Sobyanin said it “is understandable” that many children want to return to school, but “it is obvious that it is too early to relax.”

New infections in Russia have gone from over 5,000 a day in early September to over 19,000 a day this week. On Thursday, Russian officials reported 19,404 new cases, bringing the country’s total to over 1.7 million. Russian authorities have also reported over 29,000 deaths in the pandemic.

Authorities have insisted there is no need to impose a second lockdown or shut down businesses, however.

Moscow, which accounts for roughly a quarter of new infections, has ordered elderly residents to stay home and employers to have at least 30% of their staff work remotely.

___

BERLIN — Germany has recorded nearly 20,000 new coronavirus cases in one day, its highest level yet.

The national disease control center, the Robert Koch Institute, on Thursday said 19,990 infections had been confirmed in the past 24 hours. That tops the previous record of 19,059 set on Saturday.

It brought the total case tally in Germany, a nation of 83 million people, to 597,583 since the pandemic began. Another 118 deaths raised the total to 10,930.

Like other European countries, Germany has seen a sharp rise in infections in recent weeks. A four-week partial shutdown took effect Monday, with bars, restaurants, and leisure and sports facilities closed and new contact restrictions imposed. Shops and schools remain open.

Although Germany’s situation is alarming officials, other European countries are in worse shape. The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control said Wednesday that per-capita new cases are seven times higher in Belgium.

__

WARSAW — Poland has hit a daily high of new infections with over 27,100 cases, up from some 24,700 the day before.

There were also 367 deaths. Most cases were registered in the provinces of Poznan and Silesia.

The total number of infections has reached almost 466,680 and almost 6,850 deaths in the nation of 38 million.

Poland has been so far declined an offer of help from German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, saying it has the outbreak under control.

___

NEW DELHI, India — India is reporting 50,209 new coronavirus cases for the previous 24 hours amid a surge in the capital of New Delhi, which officials say is in its third wave of infections.

The Health Ministry on Thursday also reported 704 deaths from COVID-19 nationwide, raising the confirmed total to 124,315.

New Delhi reported a record-high 6,842 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, giving the city 37,369 active confirmed cases. The city has 6,703 confirmed deaths.

The Health Ministry has attributed the surge in New Delhi to the festival season and warns that the situation can worsen due to people crowding markets for festival shopping.

People stroll in front of Milan's gothic cathedral, Italy, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. Four regions in Italy are being put under severe lockdown, forbidding people to leave their homes except for essential reasons such as food shopping and work in a bid to slow surging COVID-19 infections and prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni) Credit: Antonio Calanni Credit: Antonio Calanni

Gov. Kay Ivey and Alabama Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris answer questions during a news conference update on COVID-19 restrictions at the Alabama State Capitol in Montgomery, Ala., on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. (Jake Crandall/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP) Credit: Jake Crandall Credit: Jake Crandall

A man begs for alms in downtown Madrid, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. The Spanish economy has rebounded a record quarter-to-quarter 16.7% from July to September, bringing the country out of the technical definition of recession. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) Credit: Manu Fernandez Credit: Manu Fernandez

People wear masks sitting on a double decker bus in the fog on Westminster Bridge, on the first day of Britain's second lockdown designed to save its health care system from being overwhelmed by people with coronavirus, in London, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. Britain joined large swathes of Europe in a coronavirus lockdown designed to save its health care system from being overwhelmed. Pubs, along with restaurants, hairdressers and shops selling non-essential items closed on Thursday until at least Dec. 2. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham

Benjamin Lopez, 41, embraces his son Lucas inside their apartment in the southern neighbourhood of Vallecas in Madrid, Spain, Thursday Oct. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue

A dog with its owner stands in queue as people wait for the rapid COVID-19 test by the National Health Organization (EODY) in Athens, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has announced a nationwide three-week lockdown starting Saturday morning, saying that the increase in the coronavirus infections must be stopped before Greece's health care system comes under "unbearable" pressure. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

A medical staff member from the National Health Organization (EODY) conducts a rapid COVID test on a man, wearing a face mask with the Greek flag, in Athens, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has announced a nationwide three-week lockdown starting Saturday morning, saying that the increase in the coronavirus infections must be stopped before Greece's health care system comes under "unbearable" pressure. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

A woman walks past a billboard featuring a Covid test, displayed outside a pharmacy in Paris, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. In France, which is in a monthlong partial lockdown to stop fast-rising virus hospitalizations and deaths, the health minister may announce tighter measures at a weekly press conference later Thursday. (AP Photo Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

Customers sit inside a restaurant in downtown Madrid, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. The Spanish economy has rebounded a record quarter-to-quarter 16.7% from July to September, bringing the country out of the technical definition of recession. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) Credit: Manu Fernandez Credit: Manu Fernandez

A Madrid Emergency Service (SUMMA) health worker conducts a rapid antigen test for COVID-19 in the southern neighbourhood of Vallecas in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. In Spain, nearly 36,000 have died and more than 1.2 million have contracted the virus, although the real infection tally could be at least three times higher. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue

Police patrol in Trafalgar Square ahead of a possible anti-lockdown protest in central London, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. Britain joined large swathes of Europe in a coronavirus lockdown designed to save its health care system from being overwhelmed. Pubs, along with restaurants, hairdressers and shops selling non-essential items closed on Thursday until at least Dec. 2. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein

A doctor holds the hand of a COVID-19 patient in critical care in Barcelona's Hospital del Mar the Intensive Care Unit, Spain, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. Some hospitals in Spain say they are only now beginning to feel some relief following a series of virus restrictions imposed some two weeks ago across the Iberian nation but warn that ICUs are still under huge pressure with a high number of COVID patients. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) Credit: Emilio Morenatti Credit: Emilio Morenatti

A man and a woman sit outside a cafe in Ledra street, a main shopping street in down town Nicosia, Cyprus, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. Cyprus is bringing back an island-wide, overnight curfew in a bid to curb a surge of new COVID-19 infections that authorities worry could overburden the country's health care system. The curfew, which is to take effect Thursday, bans any movement from 11:00pm until daybreak and orders bars, restaurants, shopping malls and cafes to shut by 10:30 p.m. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias) Credit: Petros Karadjias Credit: Petros Karadjias