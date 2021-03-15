The Latest: Germany suspends use of AstraZeneca vaccine

The European Medicines Agency and the World Health Organization have also said that the data does not suggest the vaccine caused the clots and that people should continue to be immunized.

___

THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— President Joe Biden, VP Harris traveling this week to highlight the benefits of the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan

— Cruise ship passengers recall deaths, frustration and quarantine last year

— Why countries are halting the AstraZeneca vaccine, though there is no evidence the shot is responsible for reported blood clots

— They've reached the March Madness bracket, now college basketball teams face nerve-wracking sequence of virus tests

— Follow AP's pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic, https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

THE NUMBERS:

VACCINES: More than 69.7 million people, or 21.0% of the U.S. population, have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some 37.4 million people, or 11.3% of the population, have completed their vaccination.

CASES: The seven-day rolling average for daily new cases in the U.S. decreased over the past two weeks from 67,186 on Feb. 28 to 53,670.4 on March 14, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

DEATHS: The seven-day rolling average for daily new deaths in the U.S. decreased over the past two weeks from 1,946.4 on February 28 to 1,354.3 on March 14, according to Johns Hopkins University.

STATE VACCINATION RATES: The percentage of population that received at least one dose of vaccine, according to the CDC: New Mexico (29%); Alaska (27.7%); South Dakota (27.4%). States with the lowest rates: Alabama (17.3%); District of Columbia (17.1%); Georgia (15.7%).

___

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is pleading with Americans to follow public health guidance on mask-wearing and refraining from nonessential travel as the coronavirus continues to infect more than 50,000 Americans each day.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr. Rachelle Walensky says she is alarmed by escalating rates of travel, including around college spring break. Walensky pointed to the Transportation Security Administration reporting the heaviest travel date on Friday since the pandemic began, as well as images of maskless partygoers in beach towns as risks for another spike in virus cases.

Walensky notes cases of the virus have been on a slight decline over the last several weeks, but remain at elevated levels.

___

NEW YORK — About nine out of 10 people who got a first shot of a coronavirus vaccine got the second in the two-dose series, according to the first federal study to look at how many are people are completing the series.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday released results of a study of 12.5 million people who received the first vaccine dose and for whom sufficient time elapsed to get the second. The study focused on the period from December 14 to February 14.

The researchers found 88% completed the series, and another 9% did not but still had time to complete the series within the six weeks that CDC officials recommend as the maximum span between doses. About 3% did not complete the series within six weeks, the study found.

“This is good news. We think these findings are really encouraging. The fact that most people are completing the two-dose series to be fully vaccinated shows the system’s working,” said Robin Toblin of the CDC, one of the study’s authors.

The study did not explore why some people did not complete the series.

Researchers found completion rates varied from state to state. It was as low as 75% in Utah and as high as 96% in West Virginia.

There may be different reasons for state differences, including winter weather that could have delayed vaccine deliveries and caused the cancellation of vaccination clinics, Toblin said.

___

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas’ top public health administrator told legislators Monday that the state could distribute five times as many COVID-19 vaccine doses as it is receiving now from the federal government.

Dr. Lee Norman, head of the state health department, said the biggest issue facing Kansas in getting people inoculated is the vaccine supply. His comments came four days after President Joe Biden vowed to make all adult Americans eligible for vaccinations by May 1.

The GOP-controlled Legislature has criticized what it sees as a slow distribution of vaccines by Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s administration.

The health department’s timetable anticipates that vaccinations won’t be available for all Kansas residents 16 and older until June. Norman said the state is receiving between 140,000 and 150,000 vaccine doses a week.

“The federal supply continues to be the largest barrier,” Norman told the Senate health committee during a briefing. “Probably, without even working overly hard at it — five times the amount, if it would come to us, we would be able to push it out.”

___

BERLIN — Germany’s economy minister welcomed a deal Monday that will see IDT Biologika temporarily fill and package the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine at a plant in the eastern town of Dessau.

Peter Altmaier said vaccine production in Germany would “increase the supply security and is a very important signal in the current phase of the pandemic.”

Germany’s vaccine campaign has lagged behind other countries, with about 6.5 million people having received a first dose compared with more than 24 million in Britain and almost 70 million in the United States.

The agreement between IDT and Johnson & Johnson, whose vaccine was authorized for use in the EU last week, will use facilities previously reserved for a shot against dengue being developed by Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical Company.

IDT said the coronavirus vaccine manufactured in Dessau will be used for worldwide distribution.

___

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Around 1,000 demonstrators have broken a ban on public gatherings in Hungary’s capital to demand an end to the country’s lockdown restrictions.

The demonstration was organized by a far-right party called Our Homeland Movement. The party’s leaders argued that lockdown measures are leading to the destruction of Hungary’s economy as they demanded an end to the restrictions.

The illegal demonstration came as a powerful surge of the coronavirus pandemic sweeps Hungary.

Last week, the average number of new cases and those being treated in hospitals shattered previous records set in December. Hungary now has the seventh worst death rate per 1 million inhabitants in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.

___

BOSTON — Massachusetts has released 21 convicted first-degree murderers under the state’s three-year-old medical parole law, most of them in the past year during the coronavirus pandemic, angering prosecutors and the families of their victims.

Under state law, people convicted of first-degree murder receive mandatory sentences of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey is questioning the move, telling The Boston Globe that a first-degree murderer is not eligible for parole, “yet we’re allowing them to be released.”

The law allows inmates, regardless of their crime, to petition the state Department of Correction for release if diagnosed by a physician as terminally ill, with a life expectancy of fewer than 18 months, or permanently incapacitated so they do not pose a risk to society.

___

ANCHORAGE, Alaska -- Exactly one year after Alaska announced its first case of the coronavirus, the state has reported that over one-third of its residents over the age of 16 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The figures reported last Friday occurred days after the state dropped restrictions on who could get coronavirus vaccinations. Eligibility was opened to anyone 16 or older living or working in the state.

Alaska was the first U.S. state to remove vaccine eligibility requirements. About 187,000 people, or 33.1% of all residents over 16, had had received at least one dose of the vaccine as of Friday.

___

BERLIN — Germany’s association of intensive care doctors is calling for a return to stricter lockdown measures as coronavirus cases in the country continue to rise.

Christian Karagiannidis, of the German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine, or DIVI, told public broadcaster rbb on Monday that in light of the current infection figures and the spread of a more contagious variant first detected in Britain “we would ... argue very strongly for an immediate return to a lockdown to prevent a strong third wave” of cases.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Germany has risen over the past two weeks from 9.51 per 100,000 people on Feb. 28 to almost 12 per 100,000 people on March 14.

Germany’s federal and state governments agreed two weeks ago to loosen restrictions, but said an ‘emergency brake’ would be pulled in regions that pass a weekly threshold of 100 newly confirmed cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

___

MOSCOW – A total of 3.5 million Russians have been vaccinated with both doses of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, according to Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund that bankrolled the jab.

In a statement released Monday, Dmitriev said that Russia “is leading in Europe by the number of full vaccination courses against the coronavirus infection completed.” However, 3.5 million people constitutes just 2.4% of Russia’s 146-million population, meaning it has fully inoculated a smaller share of the population than some countries in the European Union.

Experts have ascribed the comparatively slow rollout to limited supplies and hesitance among those wary of the rushed approval of Sputnik V. According to government officials, over 13 million two-dose vaccines have been produced as of March 5. A recent poll showed that 62% of Russians are not prepared to take Sputnik V.

At the same time, dozens of countries around the world have authorized the use of Sputnik V and ordered batches of the shot. In the EU, Hungary became the first country to approve the shot, and Slovakia two weeks ago announced a deal to acquire 2 million doses of Sputnik V. The bloc’s pharmaceutical regulator, the European Medicines Agency, has started a rolling review of the vaccine.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund has said the production of Sputnik V will span a number of countries, including India, South Korea, Brazil, China and others.

Last week, a deal to produce the vaccine in Italy was announced. Dmitriev said in a statement Monday that the fund has also reached agreements with companies from Spain, France and Germany to launch production of the vaccine. He didn’t provide any details about these agreements.

___

A resident of a nursing home takes her first excursion outside her care home with other residents after being vaccinated, in Madrid, Spain, Monday, March 15, 2021. The group are now fully protected from the deadly COVID-19 virus having received their vaccination a few weeks ago. The care home managers thought that it was time for them to enjoy a trip into central Madrid to take in the sights and stretch their legs. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) Credit: Manu Fernandez Credit: Manu Fernandez

A nun wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19, walks past a closed shop in downtown Rome, Monday, March 15, 2021. Half of Italy's regions have gone into the strictest form of lockdown in a bid to curb the latest spike in coronavirus infections that have brought COVID-19 hospital admissions beyond manageable thresholds. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Hungarians hold flags during a protest in Budapest, Hungary, Monday, March 15, 2021. Hungarians gathered on the country's national day to protest against the current lockdown measures after new restrictive measures were introduced by the Hungarian government last week aiming to slow a record-breaking wave of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths. (AP Photo/Laszlo Balogh) Credit: Laszlo Balogh Credit: Laszlo Balogh

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tours a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Montreal on Monday, March 15, 2021. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Paul Chiasson Credit: Paul Chiasson

Residents of different nursing homes take their first excursion outside their care homes after been vaccinated, with the skyline of Madrid in the background in Madrid, Spain, Monday, March 15, 2021. The group are now fully protected from the deadly COVID-19 virus having received their vaccination a few weeks ago. The care home managers thought that it was time for them to enjoy a trip into central Madrid to take in the sights and stretch their legs. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) Credit: Manu Fernandez Credit: Manu Fernandez

Pierre Cohen, left, receives Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site set up in the Marseille soccer Velodrome stadium, during a presentation to the media, in Marseille, Monday, March 15, 2021. The government plans to inoculate 10 million citizens by mid-April, 20 million by mid-May and a total of 30 million, or two-thirds of the adults by summer. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole

People wearing face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus line up for the coronavirus test in Bangkok, Thailand, Monday, March 15, 2021. Thai authorities set up mobile testing units for COVID-19 near a market where a new cluster of over a hundred cases was confirmed over the weekend. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit) Credit: Sakchai Lalit Credit: Sakchai Lalit