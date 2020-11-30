The Latest: Hornets to start NBA season without fans

___

Vanderbilt’s men’s basketball team will not play in a Connecticut tournament because of a positive COVID-19 test. The team has paused basketball activities.

The Commodores had been scheduled to play at the Legends Classic and face UConn on Tuesday. They wre to have played Southern California or BYU on Thursday in that event.

Vanderbilt had opened season with a win over Valparaiso on Nov. 27.

The Presbyterian women’s basketball team postponed its next three games because of a positive COVID-19 test for a member of the program. The team has paused all basketball activities.

Called off were a road game at Furman on Tuesday, a home game against Mercer on Dec. 10 and a visit to East Tennessee on Dec. 12.

Presbyterian competes in the Big South Conference. The Blue Hose’s opener against Kennesaw State was called off on Nov. 25 because of a COVID-19 issue at Kennesaw State.

Presbyterian coach Alaura Sharp stressed that the health and safety of the team and staff was the priority.

William & Mary has paused all men’s basketball activities following a positive COVID-19 test, forcing the postponement of at least five games, including Monday night’s game at N.C. State.

The school says the positive test came within its Tier 1 personnel, which the NCAA defines as individuals for whom physical distancing and face coverings are not possible or effective during athletic training or competition.

The team was notified of the positive result Sunday as part of regular testing. It says all players, coaches, trainers and managers will quarantine for at least 14 days.

Barring setbacks, the team hopes to return to activity Dec. 14.

