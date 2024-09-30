Breaking: Boil water advisory issued for parts of metro Atlanta
Nation & World News

The Latest: Helene's death toll rises to nearly 100 as supplies rushed to isolated communities

A crisis unfolded in Asheville, North Carolina, as officials pledged to get more water, food and other supplies to flood-stricken areas without power and cellular service Monday, days after Hurricane Helene ripped across the U.S. Southeast
A couple of RVs are abandoned in the flooded Ingles parking lot due to the torrential rains from Hurricane Helene, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Morganton, N.C. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A couple of RVs are abandoned in the flooded Ingles parking lot due to the torrential rains from Hurricane Helene, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Morganton, N.C. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek)
By The Associated Press
19 minutes ago

A crisis unfolded in Asheville, North Carolina, as officials pledged to get more water, food and other supplies to flood-stricken areas without power and cellular service Monday, days after Hurricane Helene ripped across the U.S. Southeast. The death toll from the storm approached 100.

At least 91 people across several states were killed. A North Carolina county that includes the mountain city of Asheville reported 30 people killed.

Follow AP's coverage of tropical weather at https://apnews.com/hub/hurricanes.

Here’s the latest:

Biden says he hopes to visit Helene-impacted areas this week

President Joe Biden says he will visit Hurricane Helene-impacted areas this week as long as it does not disrupt rescue and recovery operations.

Biden was briefed again on Sunday evening about the impact of the devastating storm on an enormous swath of the Southeast. In a brief exchange with reporters, he described the impact of the storm as "stunning" and said that the administration is giving states "everything we have" to help with their response to the storm.

Biden planned to speak about the administration’s response efforts in remarks from the White House on Monday.

Crews work to clean up the tons of sand and debris pushed onto Gulf Boulevard from Hurricane Helene storm surge, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Madeira Beach, Fla. (Luis Santana/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A stop sign can be barely seen above a flooded parking lot after torrential rain from Hurricane Helene caused severe flooding, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Morganton, N.C. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Tropical Weather Latest: US Southeast struggles to recover in Hurricane Helene's...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Torrential rains flood North Carolina mountains and create risk of dam failure
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Asheville has been isolated after Helene wrecked roads and knocked out power and cell...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

France's Le Pen denies wrongdoing as she and her party go on trial accused of embezzling...23m ago
Over 90,000 Georgia residents sheltering a day after chemical plant fire sent chlorine...24m ago
DirecTV buys rival Dish as satellite mainstays hunker down against onslaught of streaming...34m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Helene aftermath: Flooding, power outages continue after deadly storm
UPDATE
Conyers chemical plant fire: Shelter-in-place order extended, I-20 reopened45m ago
Children’s Egleston has moved all 202 patients to new Blank hospital