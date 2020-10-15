The Latest: Harris says Biden campaign takes virus seriously

Harris says the campaign has been following a strict set of rules to keep people safe.

She says, “Just so you know, I feel great and will proceed with everything that is necessary in these next 19 days.”

She says she’s spoken to both people who contracted the virus and that they “are doing well.”

President Donald Trump is traveling to North Carolina and Florida on Thursday and will participate in an NBC town hall from Miami at 8 p.m. Eastern. His Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, is participating in an ABC town hall from Philadelphia at the same time.

— President Donald Trump and Joe Biden will compete for TV audiences in dueling town halls.

— Poll by AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds majorities of Americans are highly critical of Trump's handling of coronavirus pandemic and his own illness.

— Harris temporarily suspend in-person events after two campaign associates test positive for virus.

4:20 p.m.

A third person tied to Joe Biden’s campaign has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The news comes as Biden’s running mate, Kamala Harris, paused her in-person campaigning after finding out two others, one of her staffers and a crew member on her flight to Arizona last week, tested positive for the virus. Both Biden and Harris tested negative for the coronavirus Thursday morning.

Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon said in a statement that an administrative staffer for the company that charters Biden’s campaign plane tested positive on Thursday morning. The staffer flew with Biden to Ohio on Monday and Florida on Tuesday, but O’Malley Dillon says they were always over 50 feet (15 meters) away from Biden, and both wore masks for the entire flight.

Because Biden was not in close contact with the person, the campaign’s medical experts have advised that Biden doesn’t need to quarantine.

3:05 p.m.

California Sen. Kamala Harris has tested negative for the coronavirus.

It comes the same day she canceled travel for several days after two people involved with the Democratic presidential campaign tested positive.

The campaign says both Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, tested negative for the virus Thursday.

Harris, Joe Biden’s running mate, was scheduled to campaign in North Carolina, which she has replaced with a virtual event.

The campaign announced Thursday morning that Harris’ communications director and a noncampaign staff member of the fight crew for her travel tested positive for the virus. The campaign says Harris did not have close contact with either within the past 48 hours.

3 p.m.

President Donald Trump is taking some of his most overt swipes yet at Dr. Anthony Fauci while campaigning in North Carolina.

Trump is defending his administration’s response to the pandemic, as he generally does at his rallies.

He offered a reminder that Fauci at one point said that people should not wear a mask. The doctor has said that an early recommendation about not wearing a mask was because there was a shortage of personal protective equipment for health professionals at the time. He has since called for universal mask wearing.

Trump called Fauci a nice guy, “so I keep him around.”

But he also described Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert, as a Democrat. “Everybody knows that. He’s Cuomo’s friend,” Trump says, a reference to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Fauci has been studiously apolitical over a five-decade career in public health. The doctor has expressed dismay that the president used his comments in a campaign ad and says his comments were taken out of comments.

2:15 p.m.

President Donald Trump has added some new material to his campaign rally speech: his teenage son Barron’s recent coronavirus infection.

Trump has worked the 14-year-old’s medical condition into his rally speech since the first lady disclosed Wednesday that their son had tested positive. She said he didn’t have any symptoms and has since tested negative.

Mrs. Trump has fiercely guarded the ninth-grader’s privacy, but the president is now using his son’s case to bolster his argument for why schools can and should fully reopen.

At a rally Thursday in Greenville, North Carolina, Trump said: “My beautiful Barron had it. He recovered so fast.” Trump and the first lady have also recovered from the coronavirus.

1:35 p.m.

Joe Biden is thanking some Republican donors as he celebrates a record-breaking campaign fundraising haul.

The former vice president, in conjunction with the Democratic National Committee, raised $383 million in September, breaking the record for monthly contributions he set in August with $364 million.

Biden participated Thursday in a virtual fundraiser hosted by Democratic National Committee Finance Chair Chris Korge. Biden said of those participating: “Some of you are Republicans, which makes a great deal of difference to me.”

“We’ve raised more than I ever thought we could,” Biden added.

Biden also said he’d spoken to billionaire Warren Buffett about plans for post-coronavirus pandemic spending. He says they discussed how perhaps “in the last 100 years, we’ve never been in this position to be able to come back and, not only build back better, but lead the world.”

“No one can outcompete us. I really mean it,” Biden said. “It’s the nature of who we are if we invest in our people.”

1:30 p.m.

Joe Biden has tested negative for the coronavirus.

The test result comes even as his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, has halted her in-person campaigning after two campaign aides tested positive for the virus. Harris traveled with the staffers during a trip to Arizona last week on Oct. 8, during which she and Biden campaigned together.

Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon said Harris had minimal contact with the staffers but paused her in-person campaigning out of an “abundance of caution.” Biden was slated to continue with a planned trip to Philadelphia on Thursday evening for a televised town hall because he did not come in contact with the staffers.

Both have had multiple negative coronavirus tests since the Oct. 8 trip.

Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks at the Carpenters Local Union 1912 in Phoenix, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, to kick off a small business bus tour. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Credit: Carolyn Kaster Credit: Carolyn Kaster