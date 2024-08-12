Nation & World News

The Latest: Harris and Trump paint different pictures for voters as the White House intensifies

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are painting much different pictures as they meet with voters on the campaign trail around the country
FILE - Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign rally, Aug. 7, 2024, in Romulus, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign rally, Aug. 7, 2024, in Romulus, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
By The Associated Press
21 minutes ago

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are painting much different pictures as they meet with voters on the campaign trail. Harris, by turns, is pushing "joy" — branding the Democratic ticket, which includes her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, "as joyful warriors."

Trump, meanwhile, has promoted a gloomier view for Republicans, saying at a news conference last week that, “We have a lot of bad things coming up.”

Voters will more from both candidates and their running mates in the days ahead.

Walz will hold his first solo events this week, traveling on Tuesday to Los Angeles to speak at the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees convention, before attending a series of fundraisers around the country.

Trump is set to do a live interview Monday on X, the social platform from which he was banned for nearly two years following the Jan. 6, 2021, storming of the U.S. Capitol.

Follow the AP's Election 2024 coverage at: https://apnews.com/hub/election-2024.

Here’s the Latest:

Walz to hold first solo events as Harris' running mate

Tim Walz is holding his first solo events as Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate, traveling on Tuesday to Los Angeles to speak at the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees convention, before attending a series of fundraisers around the country.

After his speech in Los Angeles, the Minnesota governor will hit five states in three days, beginning with a fundraiser in Newport Beach, California.

He will headline two more fundraisers on Wednesday in Denver and Boston. He’ll speak at fundraisers in Newport, Rhode Island, and Southampton, New York the following day.

Harris introduced Walz as her running mate during a joint rally last week in Philadelphia, and the pair then campaigned together in Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona and Nevada. The vice president is set to campaign with Biden in Maryland this week, and also has promised to detail her policy proposals on the economy.

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campaign rally in Bozeman, Mont., Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, left, and Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump, shake hands at a campaign rally in Atlanta, Aug. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Ben Gray, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris accompanied, left, by her running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, appear at a campaign event in Philadelphia, Aug. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Credit: Matt Rourke/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Matt Rourke/AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Vance jokes he's checking out his future VP plane while overlapping with Harris at...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Democrats launch first paid ad campaign for the Harris-Walz ticket in battleground states
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

The Latest: Trump and Harris to debate on ABC News in September
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

The Latest: Harris and Walz hold rally in Arizona, while Trump visits Montana
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

London police say a girl and a woman were stabbed in the busy theater district and a man...16m ago
Hundreds of firefighters tackle a major wildfire raging out of control on fringes of...17m ago
Their job was saving lives. They lost their own in Brazil’s horrifying plane crash19m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

From skeet to track, 16 medal winners in the Summer Olympics have Georgia ties
Passengers sue Delta over refunds from July meltdown, cancellations
Soldier in My Lai massacre lived quietly in Georgia for decades