The Latest: Greek PM vows virus vaccinations will be free

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— States ramp up for biggest vaccination drive in US history

— Virus ward doctor runs from dawn to dark in Italy, fears the devastation of the coming winter

— Daily infections hit new highs in Russia, Germany, Lithuania and Greece

— Meatpacking plant worker who died from COVID-19 left legacy of compassion

— India's festive mood ahead of Diwali raises fears of surge of coronavirus

— Follow AP's coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

MOSCOW -- Coronavirus infections in Russia kept on rising this week, with authorities reporting a record-high 21,983 new cases on Friday, bringing the country’s total to nearly 1.9 million.

Russia, which has the fifth-highest tally of confirmed cases in the world, has been swept by a rapid resurgence of the outbreak since September. Despite the spike, Russian authorities insist there are no plans to impose a second lockdown or shut down businesses nationwide, even as media report overwhelmed hospitals, inundated doctors and shortages of medicines.

A series of restrictions aimed at curbing the outbreak took effect Friday in Moscow. The city authorities ordered restaurants, bars and nightclubs to close between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m., told university students to move to online classes, ordered theaters and cinemas to limit capacity to 25% and halted all mass entertainment events.

The restrictions will remain in place until Jan. 15 and will apply to New Year holidays as well, Moscow officials said.

___

PRAGUE — Coronavirus infections in the Czech Republic have been declining for more than a week after rising for over two months to record levels.

The Health Ministry says the day-to-day increase of new confirmed cases reached 7,874 on Thursday, about 5,400 less than the same day a week ago.

The new cases hit a record high of 15,727 last week and has been dropping since. Still, Health Minister Jan Blatny is expected to further extend the state of emergency that enables the government to keep in place its strict restrictive measures.

The country has also seen a decline in hospitalizations to 7,564, about 700 less than a week ago.

But COVID-19 deaths are still on the rise.

The seven-day rolling average of daily deaths has risen from 1.36 deaths per 100,000 people on Oct. 29 to 1.90 deaths per 100,000 on Thursday. Of the country’s 5,755 virus dead, 2,270 of them died in November.

___

BERLIN — Germany’s disease control center is reporting a new daily record of coronavirus infections as the country nears the halfway point of new lockdown measures meant to slow the spread of the pandemic.

The Robert Koch Institute said Friday that Germany’s states had reported 23,542 daily cases, slightly more than the previous record of 23,399 set on Saturday.

Chancellor Angela Merkel is due to hold talks with state governors on Monday, the midway point into a series of measures the government has called “lockdown light.”

Germany embarked Nov. 2 on the four-week partial shutdown aimed at flattening a sharp rise in new infections. Restaurants, bars, sports and leisure facilities have closed, but schools and nonessential shops remain open. Officials say it is still too early to tell whether the new measures are having the desired effect.

Merkel on Thursday warned Germans to expect “difficult winter months.” Health Minister Jens Spahn said nobody should be expecting to hold Christmas parties with more than 10 or 15 people.

___

VILNIUS, Lithuania — Lithuania has once again seen a record high number of new infections with 2,066 reported Friday.

It was the highest number since the pandemic started, Lithuania’s Health Ministry said.

Overall, the southernmost Baltic country that is the home to 2.8 million has reported 24,284 cases and 253 deaths.

___

ZAGREB, Croatia — Croatia has reported a new record daily virus death toll of 43 people died in the country of 4.2 million people.

Authorities said Friday that 3,056 more people tested positive, placing a burden on the health system.

Croatia says it will not impose a strict lockdown but authorities have instead limited gatherings and called on the people to wear face masks and respect social distancing.

In neighboring Slovenia, however, the government tightened its coronavirus lockdown late Thursday, shutting down public transport for two weeks, banning socializing outside immediate family and widening quarantine restrictions for people who travel abroad.

Slovenia on Friday said 38 people have died in the past 24 hours and 1,508 new infections have been confirmed.

___

BEIJING — Residents of Mongolia’s capital of Ulaanbaatar have been told to stay at home as part of nationwide lockdown measures due to remain in place through Tuesday following the detection of new coronavirus cases.

Residents of the city of 1.4 million will be permitted to leave for necessary errands, such as to purchase groceries and medications, the official Montsame news agency reported.

Social distancing measures must be maintained when leaving home, and employees of hospitals and other essential facilities must show identification when commuting. Police and military personnel were being deployed to ensure compliance.

Ulannbaatar confirmed two cases of community transmission on Nov. 9 and another in an outlying area on Thursday. Since then, another six people who came into close contact with those infected have also tested positive.

A vast, but lightly populated nation landlocked between China and Russia, Mongolia has recorded just over 400 confirmed cases but no deaths.

___

TOKYO — Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga raised caution over coronavirus infections, urging officials to step up testing, tracing and cluster investigations, while reminding people to stick to wearing masks, handwashing and other basic preventive measures.

The country set a record Friday for daily new infections, with the health ministry reporting 1,649 new cases, bringing the national total to 113,298.

Suga said he has instructed health and economic revitalization ministers to “use maximum caution and take preventive measures firmly.” He said the current situation does not immediately require another state of emergency or scaling down of domestic tourism.

___

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — U.S. Rep. Don Young said he has the coronavirus after the 87-year-old Alaskan won his 25th term in the U.S. House.

Young, the longest-ever Republican to serve in the House, made the announcement Thursday on Twitter.

“I am feeling strong, following proper protocols, working from home in Alaska and ask for privacy at this time,” Young wrote in a tweet. “May God Bless Alaska.”

The diagnosis came after Young initially downplayed the seriousness of the virus at the onset, claiming it was overblown and fueled by the media. Young’s positive test came after he was campaigning for re-election in Alaska, which is experiencing a surge of cases. Alaska has had over 20,000 cases, including 477 new cases reported Thursday. There have been 96 deaths.

___

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea has reported its biggest daily jump in COVID-19 cases in 70 days as the government began fining people who fail to wear masks in public.

The 191 cases added to the country’s caseload on Friday represented the sixth consecutive day of over 100 and most were from the Seoul metropolitan area.

The steady spread of the virus has alarmed government officials, who eased social distancing measures to the lowest level since October to soften the economic shock.

While this has allowed high-risk venues like nightclubs and karaoke bars to reopen, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said the continuing spread could force the government to “seriously consider” tightening social distancing again.

___

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand’s government could soon make wearing masks mandatory on public transit in Auckland and on planes nationwide as it continues to investigate a new community case of the coronavirus.

Virus Response Minister Chris Hipkins says there are no plans to raise the nation’s alert level after genome testing linked the latest case, a student who also worked at a clothing store, with a military worker who caught the virus at a hotel used as a quarantine site.

Hipkins says he will recommend the mask mandate to the Cabinet on Monday for its approval. New Zealand has been largely successful in its efforts to stamp out community spread of the virus.

___

LOS ANGELES — California has become the second state to record 1 million confirmed coronavirus infections. Texas reached the mark earlier this week.

Data compiled by Johns Hopkins University showed Thursday that California surpassed the grim milestone. It comes nearly 10 months after the first cases were confirmed in the most populous state.

California was the first in the nation to implement a statewide stay-at-home order on its nearly 40 million residents in March.

After spiking in the summer, the rate of confirmed COVID-19 cases in California declined markedly into the fall but now is surging again, like much of the nation. This week, 11 counties had rates high enough that state restrictions were reimposed on certain businesses and activities.

___

CHICAGO — Chicago has issued new COVID-19 restrictions, including limiting social gatherings to 10 people, in hopes of combating the surge in cases ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is urging people to stay home except for essentials, like work or getting groceries, in measures that take effect Monday. Lightfoot said Thursday the city must work to counteract the rapid rise of COVID-19 cases, including canceling traditional Thanksgiving plans to gather with friends and family.

A month ago, Chicago reported 500 daily new infections on average. The city is now averaging roughly 1,900 daily cases.

___

BEIJING — China’s government says it has helped facilitate the return home of more than 70,000 Chinese nationals from 92 foreign countries between the start of the coronavirus pandemic and Nov. 10.

Deputy Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui said some had returned home aboard chartered flights while others deployed separate means.

While local transmissions have been largely eliminated, the country remains on guard over imported cases. Most recently, China suspended five inbound international flights after significant numbers of COVID-19 sufferers were reported among the passengers.

Dr. Pier Giorgio Pace helps his colleague Elisabetta Teti to wear protective suits before starting their first round medical examinations in a sub-intensive COVID-19 unit of the Tor Vergata Polyclinic Hospital, in Rome, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

People crowd a market place for Diwali festival shopping in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. Authorities in New Delhi have banned firecrackers and are appealing to people to celebrate the Hindu festival of lights at home. Coronavirus infections have been rising in the capital and authorities are worried large festival crowds will worsen the virus situation.(AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade) Credit: Rajanish Kakade Credit: Rajanish Kakade

A social distancing sign is seen as people wait to buy tickets at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. South Korea has reported its biggest daily jump in COVID-19 cases in 70 days as the government began fining people who fail to wear masks in public. The Korean letters read "Social distance and keep 2 meter away."(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon

A woman without a mask walks in a crowded market selling toys in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. Authorities in New Delhi have banned firecrackers and are appealing to people to celebrate the Hindu festival of lights at home. Coronavirus infections have been rising in the capital and authorities are worried large festival crowds will worsen the virus situation. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) Credit: Manish Swarup Credit: Manish Swarup

Dr. Elisabetta Teti visits COVID-19 patient 67-year-old Roberto Tortosa, in a sub-intensive COVID-19 unit of the Tor Vergata Polyclinic Hospital, in Rome, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Dr. Elisabetta Teti checks her notes at the infectious diseases department of the Tor Vergata Polyclinic Hospital, in Rome, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. On Saturday Teti was handling two sub-intensive care Covid Units with 28 patients, 18 of them in breathing helmets. She was also supervising the COVID-19 cases flowing non-stop into the emergency room, a total of roughly 70 people with the deadly coronavirus. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

In this Oct. 29, 2020 photo, students at West Brooklyn Community High School listen to questions posed by their principal during a current events-trivia quiz and pizza party in the school's cafeteria in New York. The school recently reopened after a three-week shutdown due to coronavirus cases in the neighborhood. It caters to students who haven't done well elsewhere, giving them a chance to graduate and succeed. (AP Photo/Kathy Willen, File) Credit: Kathy Willens Credit: Kathy Willens

Carolina Sanchez holds a photograph of her husband, Saul, and her taken in 2019 at Lake Tahoe, Nev., during an interview Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in the family home in Greeley, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Credit: David Zalubowski Credit: David Zalubowski

Volunteers of Keeping Hope Alive prepare grocery items for a flat resident Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Singapore. Members of the volunteer group conduct weekend door-to-door visits to deliver goods or provide services to people in need. (AP Photo/Ee Ming Toh) Credit: Ee Ming Toh Credit: Ee Ming Toh