The Latest: Gov. Cuomo bans NYC indoor dining as cases climb

THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

The White House is pressuring the FDA chief Stephen Hahn to grant an emergency use authorization for Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine by the end of the day. The vaccine won approval Thursday from an FDA panel of outside advisers, and FDA signoff is the next step to get the shots to the public.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has reinstated indoor dining restrictions indefinitely in New York City in an effort to limit the increase in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. Starting Monday, only takeout orders and outdoor dining will be allowed in the city.

Follow AP's coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

PHOENIX — Arizona has reported nearly 7,000 coronavirus cases, the third-highest number since the start of the pandemic.

The state reported 6,983 confirmed cases and 91 deaths on Friday.

Virus-related hospitalizations stood at 3,492. That’s just short of the hospitalization peak during the state’s COVID-19 surge last summer. Hospital officials and public health experts have warned that hospital capacity could be reached this month.

Arizona has reported 394,512 total cases and 7,245 confirmed deaths.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina reported more than 7,500 coronavirus cases, a single-day record.

More than 2,500 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, which represents a two-fold increase in the last 30 days.

The positivity rate has eclipsed 10% for nearly two weeks, reaching double digits for the first time since April.

Mandy Cohen, secretary of the state’s Department of Health and Human Services, attributed much of the uptick to people gathering over Thanksgiving.

“Having more than 7,500 cases is staggering and alarming,” Cohen says.

MILAN — Italy registered 761 deaths on Friday, according to the Health Ministry.

Another 18,727 people tested positive, slightly more than a day earlier when fewer tests were carried out.

While the death toll remains high, restrictions have helped ease the level of contagion and the pressure on hospitals. About 1,500 fewer people were hospitalized with the virus and 26 fewer patients were in intensive care. There were 208 new arrivals in ICU.

Two key regions, epicenter Lombardy and neighboring Piedmont, will have restrictions eased this weekend. They’ll be allowed to dine indoors until 6 p.m. for the first time in weeks.

Italy has more than 63,000 confirmed deaths, fifth highest in the world, and 1.8 million confirmed cases.

BOSTON — Doctors are reporting that a two-drug treatment is especially helpful for COVID-19 patients who need extra oxygen.

Adding the anti-inflammatory drug baricitinib to the antiviral medicine remdesivir helped these patients recover eight days sooner, in 10 days on average versus 18 for those given remdesivir alone, according to a study.

The medicines have been recommended since September, when early results from this U.S. government-sponsored study suggested the combination shortened recovery time for hospitalized patients by one day.

Full results published Friday by the New England Journal of Medicine show the benefit was even greater for those needing oxygen or other respiratory support short of a breathing machine. Serious side effects and new infections also were fewer in the combo treatment group.

The study involved more than 1,000 COVID-19 patients. All were given Gilead Sciences’ remdesivir, sold as Veklury, and half also received baricitinib, a drug Eli Lilly sells as Olumiant to treat rheumatoid arthritis, the less common form of arthritis that occurs when a mistaken or overreacting immune system attacks joints, causing inflammation. An overactive immune system also can lead to serious problems in some coronavirus patients.

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma health department has added paramedics, emergency medical technicians and CVS and Walgreen staff who will administer the COVID-19 vaccine to those who will receive the vaccine first.

The state Department of Health announced the revised plan in a news release and said health commissioner Dr. Lance Frye would discuss it on Friday.

Others to receive the vaccine first are health care workers and long-term care providers and residents. Frye says the state expects 166,000 initial doses of the Pfizer vaccine by the end of December.

A U.S. government advisory panel on Thursday endorsed widespread use of Pfizer’s vaccine, putting the country just one step away from launching a massive vaccination campaign against the outbreak that has killed more than 292,000 Americans.

HONOLULU — A county on a Hawaii island believed to be the last one in the U.S. without any coronavirus cases has reported its first resident testing positive.

The Hawaii Department of Health on Thursday reported the case in Kalawao County on the island of Molokai. The health department says an adult resident tested positive after returning to the island on a local flight.

The person is in self-isolation and currently doesn’t have virus symptoms. The health department says contact tracing was conducted and all other passengers on the flight are in self-quarantine.

MOSCOW — Authorities in Moscow are expanding the COVID-19 vaccination program to include those in the retail and service sector.

Last weekend, Moscow opened 70 vaccination facilities to start delivering Russian-designed Sputnik V vaccines to thousands of doctors, teachers, and municipal workers.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin says a new shipment of the vaccine is due to arrive shortly, allowing the city officials to expand the immunization effort to those working in the retail and services sector starting next week.

Russia’s nearly 2.6 million confirmed cases is the fourth-largest caseload in the world behind the United States, India and Brazil. The government task force has recorded 45,893 virus-related deaths since the start of the outbreak.

BOSTON — A study published by the journal Science says as many as 300,000 COVID-19 cases around the world can be traced to a two-day biotech meeting at a hotel in downtown Boston last February.

The study published Thursday says the meeting of Biogen managers resulted in 100 people returning home with the coronavirus who spread it to 29 states and Australia, Slovakia and Sweden.

The study estimates the conference is responsible for about 1.6% of all cases in the United States. It tracked the unique genetic signatures of the virus that could be traced to the Boston event.

The lead author was Jacob Lemieux, an infectious disease doctor at Massachusetts General Hospital, but more than 50 researchers were credited.

“If there is a public health message here, it is that the conditions that enable these types of massive super-spreading events to occur are still with us,” Lemieux told The Boston Globe.

Biogen says in a statement it hoped the study would “continue to drive a better understanding of the transmission of this virus and efforts to address it.”

HARTFORD, Conn. — A judge has ordered the release of 17 inmates from a federal prison in Connecticut by Saturday, saying government officials have been too slow in moving medically vulnerable prisoners to home confinement or furlough during the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. District Judge Michael Shea in Hartford issued the order Thursday night as part of a lawsuit by inmates at the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury.

A settlement of the lawsuit in July requires the federal Bureau of Prisons to promptly identify prisoners who are low security risks and have a greater chance of developing serious complications from the virus and release them to home confinement.

The settlement calls for prisoners to be released within 14 days of approval. But lawyers for the inmates say some have been waiting nearly three months. The inmates’ attorneys say they are representing about 450 medically vulnerable prisoners at Danbury, which houses about 1,000 male and female inmates.

The Bureau of Prisons says 30 Danbury inmates and two staff members are infected the coronavirus. Since the pandemic began, one inmate has died.

WASHINGTON — The head of the Food and Drug Administration says his agency has told Pfizer that it “will rapidly work” to grant emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine following a positive recommendation by government advisers.

The FDA decision will kickstart an unprecedented vaccination campaign needed to eventually defeat the virus. The FDA’s greenlight of the vaccine, co-developed with BioNtech, was practically assured after the positive vote by agency advisers a day earlier.

The FDA’s brief statement came less than an hour after President Donald Trump tweeted directly at FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn, complaining that FDA “is still a big, old, slow turtle.”

FDA staff have repeatedly said they expect to issue a decision within days of Thursday’s meeting. Many FDA observers predict action by Saturday ahead of a Sunday meeting by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The panel of CDC advisers will vote on who should get priority for the initial shots. Federal officials plan to allocate the first 6.4 million doses of the vaccine to states based on their population.

LONDON — Britain is shortening the mandatory self-isolation period for people arriving from overseas and those who come into contact with confirmed coronavirus cases.

The government says starting Monday they will have to quarantine for 10 days rather than 14. The change was agreed by the chief medical officers of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

It comes amid concerns that many people are not following instructions to self-isolate.

England’s deputy chief medical officer, Jenny Harries says reducing the period to 10 days was a “reasonable balance between managing the risk to the public but allowing us not to intrude on their lives.”

The rule for passengers applies to arrivals from everywhere except a list of “safe” countries that have low levels of the virus.

___

ROME — Italy’s interior minister doesn’t have the coronavirus after all.

The interior ministry says Luciana Lamorgese received a false positive result after a molecular test Monday. That result had forced her to leave a Cabinet meeting as it was under way and raised concern about possible contagion within the government.

Subsequent tests Wednesday and Thursday were negative. The ministry says the original test, done as part of a periodic control, gave an erroneous result.

Italy has seen a strong resurgence of the coronavirus this fall that has spread throughout the country.

BERLIN — Switzerland’s government is ordering restaurants, bars, shops and leisure facilities in most regions to close early as it faces a resurgence in coronavirus infections.

President Simonetta Sommaruga says the requirement to close at 7 p.m. will take effect at midnight Friday and run though Jan. 22.

There will be exceptions for regions where the coronavirus reproduction rate is below 1 and the infection rate below the national average for seven days, where opening until 11 p.m. will be allowed.

Sommaruga says action is needed because infections are rising quickly in most Swiss regions, but “we want to prevent a lockdown.”

Lockdowns in one shape or another have been imposed in many other European countries. Health Minister Alain Berset says the Swiss restrictions are “very moderate” and residents must respect them to avoid tougher measures.

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. — California health officials are urging the state’s residents to stay home as much as possible because of a coronavirus surge taxing the state’s hospitals.

But the most recent stay-at-home order allows Californians to do many more activities than the March shutdown that made the state a model on how to respond to the virus. People have been buying Christmas trees, shopping for groceries and hitting the gym since the orders took effect Monday in Southern California and much of the Bay Area and Central Valley.

On Thursday, the state set a one-day record of 220 deaths. Los Angeles County Health Director Barbara Ferrer is warning of catastrophic consequences if more people don’t heed orders to stay home and within their own household members.

She says hospitals are becoming overwhelmed and may result in “severely ill patients not able to get the care they need.”

PARIS — Even for hospital staff for whom death is a constant, witnessing the loss of a fellow human being to COVID-19 is a churn of emotions.

At the Paris hospital that recorded the first virus death outside Asia, nurses and paramedics in the intensive care unit have their own coping mechanisms. Some use meditation. Others try to remain detached.

But in treating the critically sick, they also become involved emotionally. Some mourn the dead by performing the final washing of their bodies. They also have an in-house psychologist to turn to. They sometimes come to her in a rage or in tears, in need of her hot tea and understanding.

LONDON — Drugmakers GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi say their potential COVID-19 vaccine won’t be ready until late next year as they seek to improve the shot’s effectiveness in older people.

The companies say early-stage trials showed the vaccine produced an “insufficient” immune response in older adults, demonstrating the need to refine the product so it protects people of all ages.

GSK and Sanofi, based in London and Paris, respectively, say they were confident of the vaccine’s ultimate success due to positive results from other tests.

In adults 18 to 49, the vaccine produced an immune response comparable to patients who had recovered from COVID-19, the companies say.

NEW DEHLI — Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest manufacturer of vaccines, is increasing its production capacity by the end of 2021 to over 2.5 billion doses a year to cope with future disease outbreaks.

Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla told The Associated Press in an interview that the coronavirus pandemic is a “wake up call” for governments to invest more in health care.

Poonawalla’s company has an annual capacity of 1.5 billion doses. That is more than the billion doses that China, home to the most vaccine makers in the world, says it manufactures in a year.

The Serum Institute has a vital role as the largest company licensed to manufacture the Oxford University-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccines. Poonawalla says he anticipates more frequent outbreaks and increasing spread of animal-related diseases to humans

FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2020, file photo, tables are spaced allowing for proper social distancing as customers enjoy lunch indoors at Katz's Delicatessen in New York. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has reinstated indoor dining restrictions indefinitely in the city on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations climb. Starting Monday, Dec. 14, only takeout orders and outdoor dining will be allowed in the city. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File) Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer

FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2020, file photo, a vending machine displays personal protection equipment for sale to air travelers at Love Field Airport in Dallas. The coronavirus already raged across the nation before Thanksgiving, threatening to swamp hospitals. It has picked up steam since, setting new records for daily cases. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council via video conference at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Alexei Nikolsky Credit: Alexei Nikolsky

FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2020 file photo, Dr. Stephen Hahn, commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, testifies during a Senate Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee Hearing on the federal government response to COVID-19 on Capitol Hill in Washington. Hahn said Thursday’s meeting on Dec. 10 of the vaccine advisory panel is “an important day for all of America." He hopes it will lead to the beginning of the end of the coronavirus pandemic. (Graeme Jennings/Pool via AP, File) Credit: Graeme Jennings Credit: Graeme Jennings

This photo taken taken Monday Nov.30, 2020 shows the logo of French drug maker Sanofi at the company's headquarters, in Paris. Drugmakers GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi say their potential COVID-19 vaccine won't be ready until late next year as they seek to improve the shot's effectiveness in older people. The companies said Friday that early-stage trials showed the vaccine produced an "insufficient" immune response in older adults, demonstrating the need to refine the product so it protects people of all ages (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a Kashmiri man to test for COVID-19 in Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir, Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. India's total COVID-19 positive cases exceed 9.7 million, the second highest behind the United States.(AP Photo/ Dar Yasin) Credit: Dar Yasin Credit: Dar Yasin

A syringe and protective googles are placed on a table before being used in the treatment of patients in room No. 9 and 10 who were suffering with COVID-19 at Bichat Hospital, AP-HP, in Paris Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. The patient in room No. 10 died later on Dec. 1. His was one of 775 virus deaths in France that day, adding to a national death toll now topping 56,000 and the worldwide count of more than 1.5 million dead. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) Credit: Francois Mori Credit: Francois Mori

The patient in room No. 10, is pictured hours before he died after his nearly month-long battle against COVID-19 at Bichat Hospital, AP-HP, in Paris Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. The patient in room No. 10 died on Dec. 1. His was one of 775 virus deaths in France that day, adding to a national death toll now topping 56,000 and the worldwide count of more than 1.5 million dead. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) Credit: Francois Mori Credit: Francois Mori

A driver with FedEx carries a package away from a van, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Seattle. Store are warning online shoppers that if holiday purchases aren't made soon, they may not be delivered in time for Christmas. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Credit: Ted S. Warren Credit: Ted S. Warren

A woman wearing a face mask reading in Spanish: "Only the people can save the people" protests against plans by Madrid's authorities to force staff to transfer to other hospitals at the 12 Octubre hospital in Madrid, Spain, Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. The rate of Spain's coronavirus contagion has dropped to levels not seen since the end of August, when a resurgence began in earnest, but the country's top coronavirus expert says that the situation remains of "high risk" and that the curve of contagion needs to be flattened to avoid a third wave before vaccination begins. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) Credit: Manu Fernandez Credit: Manu Fernandez

Ryan McCann holds up a banner during a protest by hair salon owners and workers against the latest lockdown orders outside the offices of Marin County Health Officer Dr. Matt Willis Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in San Rafael, Calif. California health officials are urging the state's residents to stay home as much as possible due to a coronavirus surge taxing the state's hospitals. But the most recent stay-at-home order allows some businesses to remain open, frustrating shuttered business owners who say officials keep sending mixed messages. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg) Credit: Eric Risberg Credit: Eric Risberg

People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of coronavirus walk along a street in downtown Barcelona, Spain, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. The Spanish government is pleading with people to voluntarily observe social distancing rules and other measures over the Christmas holiday, with the health minister saying "we can't put a police officer in every house." (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) Credit: Emilio Morenatti Credit: Emilio Morenatti

A driver of a vintage vehicle wears a mask as he drives in Manhattan Beach, Calif., Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. In the Southern California oceanside city of Manhattan Beach, one arm of government is urging residents to stay home except for essential needs while another is encouraging them to get out and shop and even providing places where they can sit down to relax, eat takeout and watch the sun set on the Pacific. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) Credit: Damian Dovarganes Credit: Damian Dovarganes

Nyella King, right, gets a high-five from nurse Jolene Crehan after getting her nose swabbed during a no-cost COVID-19 asymptomatic rapid testing clinic at Emerson Park Pavilion in Owasco, N.Y., Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. (Kevin Rivoli/The Citizen via AP) Credit: Kevin Rivoli Credit: Kevin Rivoli

Billy Beaumont, owner of Beaumont Farms, carries characters Snoopy and Woodstock while setting up the farm's annual holiday display with several volunteers at the corner of East Center Street and South Airline Road in Wallingford, Conn., Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. This year's theme ia "A Charlie Brown Christmas." (Dave Zajac/Record-Journal via AP) Credit: Dave Zajac Credit: Dave Zajac

Billy Beaumont, owner of Beaumont Farms, positions the character 'Lucy" while setting up the farm's annual holiday display with several volunteers at the corner of East Center Street and South Airline Road in Wallingford, Conn., Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. This year's theme ia "A Charlie Brown Christmas." (Dave Zajac/Record-Journal via AP) Credit: Dave Zajac Credit: Dave Zajac

A hummingbird flies in Leonor Pardo's Enchanted Garden in San Francisco de Sales, near Bogota, Colombia, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. She opened it to visitors in 2006. In normal times, they pay about $3 to enter for a glimpse of the birds, who drink both from local flowers and from an array of feeders filled with sugar water. The garden closed its doors in March, when the Colombian government ordered a mandatory quarantine to fight the new coronavirus pandemic.(AP Photo/Fernando Vergara) Credit: Fernando Vergara Credit: Fernando Vergara

Soap bubbles float through the city centre of Stuttgart, Germany, Friday, Dec.11, 2020.. In the background, passers-by walk with mouth-nose protection. (Sebastian Gollnow/dpa via AP) Credit: Sebastian Gollnow Credit: Sebastian Gollnow