Nation & World News

The latest from the Oscars: Memorable moments and notable quotes

Welcome to the 96th Oscars
John Cena, left, and Jimmy Kimmel speak during the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

John Cena, left, and Jimmy Kimmel speak during the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
2 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Welcome to the 96th Oscars. The Associated Press is bringing you the most memorable moments and notable quotes from Sunday's Academy Awards.

___

Follow the 2024 Oscars live

See this year's best red carpet looks

Find the full list of winners

Watch on the AP's YouTube channel

___

Barbenheimer? More like Oscanheimer

“Oppenheimer” has won for best film editing. It marks the first nomination and win for Jennifer Lame, who thanked her collaborators, including director Christopher Nolan, for the award.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito gave the award out, joking about how they both tried to kill Batman — portrayed by Michael Keaton — and lost, as Mr. Freeze and the Penguin, respectively.

Meanwhile, “Barbie” hasn't yet won an Oscar.

___

POMP AND POLITICS

About a mile from the red carpet, protesters shut down a section of Hollywood’s Sunset Boulevard calling for an end to the violence in Rafah, a dense city on Gaza’s border with Egypt.

Meanwhile on the red carpet, Mark Ruffalo, Billie Eilish, Ramy Youssef, Ava DuVernay and others donned red pins in support for a cease-fire in Gaza. The bold design features a single hand holding a heart and was organized by the group Artists for Ceasefire.

“Our film shows where dehumanization leads, at its worst,” writer-director Jonathan Glazer said in accepting the Oscar for best international feature for “The Zone of Interest," a film about the Holocaust. He spoke out against the war in Gaza.

___

NOVELTY PROPS ON THE RED CARPET

The crew of “Godzilla Minus One” carried monster figurines and wore matching, spiked shoes. Meanwhile, “The Boy and the Heron” filmmakers brought plush versions of the characters. The film won best animated feature, but Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki weren’t at the Oscars to accept their statuette.

Elsewhere on the red carpet, "American Fiction” composer Laura Karpman, tossed Cadbury eggs to several lucky onlookers. Nominated this year for original score, Karpman last year wore a dress with Christine Blasey Ford’s congressional testimony.

___

For more on this year's Oscars, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/academy-awards

Osage singers and dancers perform during the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Finneas, left, and Billie Eilish perform "What Was I Made For?" from "Barbie" during the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Robert Downey Jr. accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for "Oppenheimer" during the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Sam Rockwell, from left, Tim Robbins, Ke Huy Quan, Christoph Waltz, and Mahershala Ali presents the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role during the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

A law enforcement officer hits a protester while they face off on a street close to the Dolby Theatre as they demonstrate in support of Palestinians calling for a ceasefire in Gaza as the 96th Academy Awards Oscars ceremony is held nearby on Sunday, March 10, 2024, in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Etienne Laurent)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Ariana Grande arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Credit: John Locher/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: John Locher/Invision/AP

Finneas, left, and Billie Eilish perform "What Was I Made For?" from "Barbie" during the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Editors' Picks

Food prices leveling off, but the damage persists10h ago

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Academy Awards: Updates from tonight's ceremony
2m ago

4 found shot in separate incidents in downtown Atlanta over 4-hour span
6h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

3-year-old killed in Athens home while watching TV, police say
6h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

3-year-old killed in Athens home while watching TV, police say
6h ago

Credit: Charles Seabrook

OPINION
AJC publisher: Governor and speaker must preserve singular wonder of Okefenokee
15h ago
The Latest

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

'20 Days in Mariupol' wins best documentary Oscar, a first for AP and PBS' 'Frontline'
9m ago
America Ferrera stuns in sparkly Barbie pink, Rita Moreno waves in statement black on...
10m ago
Downey Jr., 'Godzilla' win at Academy Awards where war in Gaza casts shadow
17m ago
Featured

Sam Hagan, whose tenor voice enriched Atlanta’s musical life, is dead
2024 Georgia Presidential Primary Voter Guide
High school basketball: Championship week recaps
22h ago