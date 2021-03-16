The Latest: Philippines imposes airport entry restrictions

___

THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

VACCINES: More than 72.1 million people, or 21.7% of the U.S. population, have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some 39 million people, or 11.8% of the population, have completed their vaccination.

CASES: The seven-day rolling average for daily new cases in the U.S. decreased over the past two weeks from 67,570 on March 1 to 55,332 on Monday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

DEATHS: The seven-day rolling average for daily new deaths in the U.S. decreased over the past two weeks from 1,991 on March 1 to 1,356 on Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

STATE VACCINATION RATES: The percentage of the population that received at least one dose of vaccine, according to the CDC: New Mexico (29.3%); Alaska (28.1%); South Dakota (27.6). States with the lowest rates: District of Columbia (17.9%); Alabama (17.4%); Georgia (15.9%).

— US schools weigh whether to seat students closer together

— EU regulator 'convinced' AstraZeneca benefit outweighs risk

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

CANBERRA, Australia — The Australian government is ramping up its COVID-19 vaccination support for Papua New Guinea in a bid to contain a concerning wave of infections in a near-neighbor.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday that 8,000 doses of Australia’s vaccine would be sent to Papua New Guinea next week for use by front-in health workers. Morrison and his Papua New Guinea counterpart James Marape would ask AstraZentica to send Australia’s nearest neighbor another 1 million doses as soon as possible.

The European Union this month blocked a shipment destined for Australia of more than 250,000 AstraZenica doses from leaving Italy because the Australian need was not considered great enough.

___

PARIS — France’s prime minister says he wants to boost confidence in the AstraZeneca vaccine by getting an injection as soon as his government authorizes its use again.

France suspended AstraZeneca jabs on Monday while it waits for the European regulator to clear up any doubts about possible side effects.

At age 55 and with no known underlying health problems, French Prime Minister Jean Castex isn’t, strictly speaking, among the groups yet eligible for vaccination in France, which has prioritized injections for the most vulnerable.

But speaking to broadcaster BFM-TV, Castex said Tuesday that he wants to get an AstraZeneca injection to set an example.

“Given what is happening, what has just happened, with AstraZeneca, I told myself, in effect, that it would be wise that I get vaccinated very quickly, as soon as the suspension is, I hope, lifted,” he said.

Castex added that he wants to demonstrate to his fellow citizens “that vaccination is the exit door from this crisis.”

___

PHOENIX — Just over 1 million Arizona residents are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, state officials announced Tuesday.

That represents nearly 14% of the state’s estimated population of nearly 7.3 million or about one of every seven residents.

“Every dose of the COVID-19 vaccine administered to an Arizona resident represents an essential step forward in our fight against COVID-19,” Gov. Doug Ducey said in a statement.

The Department of Health Services said nearly 2.6 million doses had been administered as of Tuesday morning to over 1.6 million people. The doses included the two-shot Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The state’s vaccination program began in December and now includes four large outdoor state-run sites, including three in metro Phoenix and one in Tucson. Vaccines also are being administered across the state at county sites, pharmacies, congregate care facilities and other locations.

The health services department said it is preparing to allow vaccinations for all people 16 or older by May 1 and also preparing to move some outdoor vaccination operations to indoor locations or to nighttime hours as summer approaches to protect staff, volunteers and vaccine patients from extreme heat.

___

HELENA, Mont. — Montana’s governor says all state residents will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine beginning on April 1.

Gov. Greg Gianforte’s announcement on Tuesday comes after President Joe Biden said last week the vaccine would be available to all adults in the country by May 1.

Vaccines are currently available to Montana front line health care workers, residents 60 or older and those with certain medical conditions.

Educators are eligible through a federal partnership with several pharmacies in the state.

Over 142,000 Montana residents, accounting for 13% of the state’s population, have received the vaccine doses necessary to become fully immunized to the virus.

___

HONOLULU — More tourists traveled to Hawaii on Saturday than the state has seen in a single day since the start of the pandemic.

About 26,400 trans-Pacific and interisland travelers were screened by the state’s Safe Travels program on Saturday, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Tuesday.

That’s Hawaii’s busiest day since coronavirus restrictions caused travel to plummet last year.

Data compiled by the Hawaii Tourism Authority showed that about 18,700 travelers were flying on Saturday for vacation or pleasure.

The Transportation Security Administration said Friday was its busiest screening day since March 15, 2020, with nearly 1.36 million people going through checkpoints in the United States.

___

LAS VEGAS — Nevada health officials say people age 55 and older can self-report to their pharmacists any underlying health conditions that make them eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

A state statistics official said Tuesday that as eligibility broadened this week in the statewide coronavirus inoculation process, deaths from COVID-19 have fallen to an average of about four per day. That number peaked at 40 per day in mid-January.

Officials widened efforts to vaccinate to people with underlying conditions, disabilities and the homeless at retail pharmacies, including at supermarkets. It’s being called a step toward getting more shots in more arms statewide.

___

JACKSON, Miss. — Appointments to get the coronavirus vaccine in Mississippi opened up for everyone over the age of 16 on Tuesday, and thousands of residents rushed to book their shots.

Robin McCall made appointments for her 17-year-old twin daughters. She has a 15-year-old son who has been treated for leukemia.

“He has a compromised immune system so these vaccines for our family are very important for him,” McCall said. McCall was already able to get vaccinated weeks ago because he has a qualifying health condition.

As of Tuesday, 592,500 people in Mississippi had received one dose of the vaccine, according to the state Department of Health. Around 330,000 residents were fully vaccinated. The entire state has a population of around 3 million.

People can get vaccinated at state-run drive-thru sites in counties across the state, at private clinics and community health centers and some pharmacies, like Walmart and Walgreens.

People eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine can make an appointment at COVIDvaccine.umc.edu or by calling the COVID-19 call center at 1-877-978-6453.

Before Tuesday, vaccinations in Mississippi were available for anyone ages 50 and older, staff at K-12 schools, first responders, health care workers and those who are at least 16 and have health conditions that might make them more vulnerable to the virus.

___

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas is making the coronavirus vaccine available to 1 million more people in the state.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday announced the state was opening up the vaccine to those in 1C of its vaccination plan. That category includes food service, prisoners and people with certain health conditions that put them at risk.

Hutchinson cited President Joe Biden’s goal to make all adults in the country eligible for the vaccine by May 1. He also cited a slowdown in demand for the vaccine, particularly in Arkansas’ rural areas.

___

WASHINGTON — More than 22 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines will be distributed in the next week, a new record in the U.S. fight to contain the coronavirus.

The White House announced that states will receive more than 16 million doses of the three approved coronavirus vaccines, slightly higher than last week. The balance will go to federally administered programs, including mass vaccination sites, retail pharmacies and community health centers.

White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients informed governors on a Tuesday call of their allotments. Most of this week’s doses will be from Moderna and Pfizer, but some supply of Johnson & Johnson is beginning to ship.

The supply is set to accelerate even further next week when the federal government expects J&J to begin shipping 4-to-6 million doses per week.

The increased supply comes as more states are lifting eligibility criteria for the vaccines ahead of President Joe Biden’s mandate that all adults be eligible for vaccination by May 1.

___

ROME — Italy registered 502 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, its highest daily number since late January.

The health ministry says that increased the known toll to 103,001 deaths, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain.

Admissions continue to rise at Italy’s intensive care units and other hospital departments for patients with COVID-19. Italy is struggling to tamp down a surge of cases, including among young people. Health experts say it is fueled in part by variants of the coronavirus.

With nearly 20,400 new cases in the last 24 hours, Italy has totaled 3.2 million confirmed infections. A slowdown in delivery of vaccines by manufacturers and other logistics problems had bogged down Italy’s vaccine rollout, but the pace of injections has improved in recent days.

On Monday, Italy joined several other European nations in temporarily suspending use of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

___

QUEBEC CITY — A Canadian company is moving its plant-derived COVID-19 vaccine candidate into final-stage testing.

Medicago announced Tuesday it will enroll up to 30,000 volunteers in a study in Canada and the U.S., and potentially expanding to several other countries.

Medicago uses plants as living factories to grow virus-like particles, which mimic the spike protein that coats the coronavirus. British partner GlaxoSmithKline contributes an immune-boosting chemical called an adjuvant to the vaccine.

While numerous COVID-19 vaccines are being rolled out around the world, global health authorities are looking to additional candidates in the pipeline in hopes of eventually increasing the supply.

___

ZAGREB, Croatia — Croatia’s drug agency says it is “unlikely” an AstraZeneca shot was the cause of death of a 91-year-old woman who died three days after receiving it.

Croatia’s medicine agency says an investigation has revealed the lung blood clotting she suffered is unrelated to her receiving the shot.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is the main shot used in Croatia’s vaccination campaign, which has been suffering from a general shortage of shots.

___

GENEVA — A World Health Organization spokesman says a widely expected report by a team of experts who travelled to China to look into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic is “likely” to be pushed back until next week.

Spokesman Christian Lindmeier says the report was “simply not ready” and the team members who have been working with Chinese officials to draft it “want to get it right.”

“What we hear from the technical experts — from the mission members — is that the report mostly likely now will come out next week,” Lindmeier told a U.N. briefing on Tuesday.

The U.N. health agency previously revised its plans to first publish a summary report, then a longer version, opting instead to issue a single full report. The team leader, WHO’s Peter Ben Embarek, said this month the plans were to release the report in the week of March 15.

___

PARIS — France’s health minister is praising the AstraZeneca vaccine as a “precious tool” against the coronavirus and hopes the government will quickly rescind its decision to suspend its use.

France is among European countries waiting for the European regulator to clear up any doubts about reported side effects. France suspended shots of the vaccine on Monday, while the European Medicines Agency investigates reports of blood clots.

The agency said Tuesday it remains convinced that the benefits of the AstraZeneca shot outweigh the risks, and it expects to issue a recommendation about its use on Thursday.

Veran also reiterated complaints voiced by France about delays in deliveries of the AstraZeneca vaccine. He says deliveries expected in the coming three weeks are “infinitesimal -- I weigh the word -- compared to the promises that were made.”

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks to the media during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Morrison said Australian government is ramping up its COVID-19 vaccination support for Papua New Guinea in a bid to contain a concerning wave of infections in a near-neighbor. (Lukas Coch/AAP Image via AP) Credit: Lukas Coch Credit: Lukas Coch

President Joe Biden walks to speak to members of the press on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, March 16, 2021, before boarding Marine One for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Biden is en route to Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky

A woman takes pictures to pigeons in an empty square in front of the Duomo gothic cathedral in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Half of Italy’s regions have gone into the strictest form of lockdown in a bid to curb the latest spike in coronavirus infections that have brought COVID-19 hospital admissions beyond manageable thresholds. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni) Credit: Antonio Calanni Credit: Antonio Calanni

The exterior of the European Medicines Agency, EMA, is seen in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Tuesday March 16, 2021. At least a dozen countries including Germany, France, Italy and Spain have now temporarily suspended their use of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine after reports last week that some people in Denmark and Norway who got a dose developed blood clots, even though there's no evidence that the shot was responsible. The European Medicines Agency and the World Health Organization say the data available don't suggest the vaccine caused the clots and that people should continue to be immunized. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2020, file photo, Greek singer Sakis Rouvas wears the uniform of the torch relay runners in Athens, Greece, as he holds the torch of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games during a presentation of the torch relay within in Greece. Organizers have talked in detail about plans for the start of next week's Tokyo Olympic torch relay. The message is simple: exercise extreme caution. The start of the relay on March 25 from northeastern Fukushima prefecture kicks off four months of crisscrossing Japan with the torch. The relay will involve 10,000 runners and the chance of spreading COVID-19 across the country is a real threat.(AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis, File) Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

Health worker prepares a Pfizer vaccine during a COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Pamplona, northern Spain, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Regional government have called around 3,700 residents of the city, over the age of 80, to be vaccinated against COVID-19. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos) Credit: Alvaro Barrientos Credit: Alvaro Barrientos

FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021, file photo, a medical worker gives a coronavirus vaccine shot to a patient at a vaccination facility in Beijing. China is aiming to vaccinate 70-80% of its population by mid-2022, the head of the country's Center for Disease Control said Saturday.(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File) Credit: Mark Schiefelbein Credit: Mark Schiefelbein

Residents line up against Hong Kong's business district to get tested for the coronavirus at a temporary testing center for COVID-19 in Hong Kong Tuesday, March 16, 2021, as a new outbreak that has seen infections in the city's banking and legal sectors prompted fears of a fifth wave. The city's government on Monday expanded its vaccination campaign to include residents aged over 30 years old. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu

Stone restoration specialist Stefan Geismeier dusted off the black head of the statue of the Puzur-Ishtar of Mari at the Museum of the Ancient East in Berlin, Germany, Monday, March 15, 2021. Museums throughout Germany closed at the beginning of November as coronavirus cases increased. Under new regulations, some of the collections on Berlin's Museum Island, one of the city's cultural highlights and a UNESCO World Heritage site, are now allowed to re-open to visitors. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber

A Palestinian women receives the second Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Qalandia checkpoint between the West Bank city of Ramallah and Jerusalem on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Tuesday's vaccinations were offered to Palestinians who have Israeli residency rights but live in the West Bank. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty) Credit: Oded Balilty Credit: Oded Balilty

FILE - In this March 9, 2021, file photo, pharmacist prepares the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a pharmacy prototype clinic in Halifax. Canada once was hailed as a success story in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, faring much better than the United States in deaths and infections because of how it approached lockdowns. But the trade-dependent nation has lagged on vaccinating its population because it has had to rely on the global supply chain. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Andrew Vaughan Credit: Andrew Vaughan

A vaccination record card is shown during a COVID-19 vaccination drive for Spring Branch Independent School District education workers Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Houston. School employees who registered were given the Pfizer vaccine.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Credit: David J. Phillip Credit: David J. Phillip

FILE— In this Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 file photo, provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Elizabeth Hertel, director of the state health department addresses the state. Republican senators critical of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's handling of the coronavirus pandemic are weighing whether to reject her appointee Hertel to run the state health department, which has issued orders restricting business capacity and gathering sizes to limit COVID-19's spread. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Jennifer Lira, left, a childcare specialist in the Spring Branch Independent School District, receives a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination shot from nurse Carolyn Roy during a vaccination drive for education workers Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Credit: David J. Phillip Credit: David J. Phillip

Spring Branch Independent School District nurse Carolyn Roy, center, administers a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination shot to teacher Loida Vazquez, left, during a vaccination drive for school education workers Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Credit: David J. Phillip Credit: David J. Phillip

The exterior of the European Medicines Agency, EMA, is seen in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Tuesday March 16, 2021. At least a dozen countries including Germany, France, Italy and Spain have now temporarily suspended their use of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine after reports last week that some people in Denmark and Norway who got a dose developed blood clots, even though there's no evidence that the shot was responsible. The European Medicines Agency and the World Health Organization say the data available don't suggest the vaccine caused the clots and that people should continue to be immunized. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

In this photo released by the official website of the Iranian Defense Ministry on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, a son of slain scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh receives a Fakhra coronavirus vaccine as Defense Minister Gen. Amir Hatami, left, and Health Minister Saeed Namaki, second left, look on at a staged event in Tehran, Iran. Iran says that its third homegrown vaccine has reached the phase of clinical trials, even as details about its production remained slim. The Fakhra vaccine, is named after chief Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, shown in a banner at rear, who was killed in a November 2021 attack that Iran blamed on Israel. (Iranian Defense Ministry via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

In this photo released by the official website of the Iranian Defense Ministry on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, Defense Minister Gen. Amir Hatami shows a vial of the homegrown Fakhra coronavirus vaccine at a staged event in Tehran, Iran. Iran says that its third homegrown vaccine has reached the phase of clinical trials, even as details about its production remained slim. The Fakhra vaccine, is named after chief Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, shown in a banner at rear, who was killed in a November 2021 attack that Iran blamed on Israel. (Iranian Defense Ministry via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Ukrainian Orthodox Church priest Lavrenty receives a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine marketed under the name CoviShield in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. In recent days, countries including Denmark, Ireland and Thailand have temporarily suspended the use of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine after reports that some people who got a dose developed blood clots, even though there's no evidence that the shot was responsible. The European Medicines Agency and the World Health Organization say the data available do not suggest the vaccine caused the clots. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Credit: Efrem Lukatsky Credit: Efrem Lukatsky

People sit and drink, outside a coffee shop, on Ledras street, in the capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Bars, restaurants, coffee shops reopened Tuesday after three months of closrue, due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias) Credit: Petros Karadjias Credit: Petros Karadjias

A healthcare worker injects a woman with a dose of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine at a drive-thru vaccination site at the National Stadium in Santiago, Chile, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix) Credit: Esteban Felix Credit: Esteban Felix

FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2021, file photo, pre-kindergarten students listen as their teacher reads a story at Dawes Elementary in Chicago. New evidence that it may be safe for schools to seat students 3 feet apart — half of the previous recommended distance — could offer a way to return more of the nation’s children to classrooms with limited space. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File) Credit: Ashlee Rezin Garcia Credit: Ashlee Rezin Garcia