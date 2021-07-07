ajc logo
X

The Latest: Federer, Djokovic in quarterfinals at Wimbledon

Spectators arrive for day nine of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Caption
Spectators arrive for day nine of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Credit: Alberto Pezzali

National & World News
1 hour ago
The men’s quarterfinals at Wimbledon feature eight-time champion Roger Federer and five-time winner Novak Djokovic joined by six newcomers in the last eight

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest on Wimbledon (all times local):

1 p.m.

The men's quarterfinals at Wimbledon feature eight-time champion Roger Federer and five-time winner Novak Djokovic joined by six newcomers in the last eight.

The top-ranked Djokovic faces the unseeded Marton Fucsovics on Centre Court before Federer takes on No. 14 Hubert Hurkacz.

Federer is trying to reach a record-extending 14th semifinal. At 39, he is the oldest man to reach the quarterfinals at the All England Club.

On No. 1 Court, 10th-seeded Denis Shapovalov faces No. 25 Karen Khachanov before No. 7 Matteo Berrettini plays No. 16 Felix Auger-Aliassime.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
Police: 3 law enforcement officers shot, wounded in Chicago
2
14 days after Florida condo collapse, no signs of survivors
3
Elsa nearing Florida landfall | Storm warnings throughout south Georgia
4
Sara Bareilles to lead return of ‘Waitress’ to Broadway
5
12-foot-long python escapes inside Louisiana's largest mall
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top