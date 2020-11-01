The Latest: Fauci says `whole lot of hurt' for US from virus

In response, White House spokesman Judd Deere says Trump always puts people’s well-being first and Deere charges that Fauci has decided “to play politics” right before Tuesday's election.

Deere says Fauci "has a duty to express concerns or push for a change in strategy” but instead is “choosing to criticize the president in the media and make his political leanings known.”

Fauci has said that in his decades of public service, he's never publicly endorsed any political candidate.

HERE'S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE PRESIDENTIAL RACE:

With two days to go until Election Day, Democrat Joe Biden is campaigning in Philadelphia and President Donald Trump's schedule has him in Michigan, Iowa, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

