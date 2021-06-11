The Latest: Family of crash victim hope Biden may step in

Biden’s first wife and their 1-year-old daughter died in a car accident in 1972.

“It is almost two years since we lost Harry in August 2019 and it would be lovely to think that all parties can now come together to help bring this living nightmare to an end so that we can try to rebuild our shattered lives,” Charles said.

___

BERLIN — The German government says a member of the country’s advance team to the G-7 summit has gone into precautionary quarantine after a coronavirus case was reported in their hotel in the Cornish town of St. Ives.

The government said in a statement Friday that the incident would have no impact on German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her delegation’s trip to the summit in Carbis Bay.

The planes of Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, and French President Emmanuel Macron at Cornwall Airport in Newquay, England, Friday June 11, 2021. Leaders of the G7 begin their first of three days of meetings on Friday in Carbis Bay, in which they will discuss COVID-19, climate, foreign policy and the economy. (Stefan Rousseau/Pool via AP) Credit: Stefan Rousseau Credit: Stefan Rousseau

Two giant balloons depicting U.S. President Joe Biden, left, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson float on a dock during a 'crack the crisis' action by NGO's in the harbour of Falmouth, Cornwall, England, during an action by NGO's on Friday, June 11, 2021. Leaders of the G7 begin their first of three days of meetings on Friday in Carbis Bay, in which they will discuss COVID-19, climate, foreign policy and the economy. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali