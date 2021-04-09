The Latest: UN chief praises Prince Philip's charitable work

PRINCE PHILIP DIES AT 99

Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that mostly defined his life, has died, Buckingham Palace said Friday.

More coverage:

— Coronavirus means more low-key farewell for Prince Philip

— Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, dies at 99

— UK mourns Prince Philip; leaders honor his public service

— 2-minute silence across sports to mark Prince Philip's death

___

ATHENS, Greece -- The former King of Greece says Prince Philip, his relative, was “a remarkable man who dedicated his entire life to duty and service for his country and the Commonwealth.”

Constantine II added in a written statement to The Associated Press: “My sorrow is even deeper because of our close family ties. He will be deeply missed by all of us.”

“He was a man of great character who will be remembered for his forward-thinking, sharp wit and his constant encouraging support to HM Queen Elizabeth II,”

___

LONDON — Ireland’s president has expressed his “great sadness” at the death of Prince Philip and recalled the “historic” state visit Philip and Queen Elizabeth II made to the country in 2011.

President Michael D. Higgins, whose position is largely ceremonial, says for more than 60 years Philip “served the British people with an unfailing commitment and devotion to duty.”

Philip was by the Queen’s side in 2011 when she became the first reigning British monarch to visit Ireland since its independence a century ago.

Higgins also recalled “with a special appreciation how welcome” Philip made him feel three years later when he became the first Irish head of state to visit Britain.

___

ATHENS, Greece — Greece’s prime minister says Prince Philip’s contribution to public life and to the charities he served, as well as his work with young people, will be greatly missed.

“On behalf of the people of Greece, I’ d like to extend our deepest condolences to her Majesty the Queen and the Royal Family,” Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a statement.

He added the Greek-born prince “gave dedicated service to the Crown, the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth over many decades.”

Philip was born in Mon Repos on the Greek island of Corfu on June 10, 1921, the only son and fifth child of Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark and Princess Alice of Battenberg.

___

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — Slovakia’s President Zuzana Caputova has offered her condolences to Queen Elizabeth II on the death of Prince Philip.

“Prince Philip will be remembered as a man of commitment and public service,” Caputova said. “His Duke of Edinburgh Awards inspired millions of young people, including many young Slovaks, to great achievements.”

In neighboring Czech Republic, President Milos Zeman said in a letter to Queen Elizabeth II that Prince Philip “represented Britain in the best sense of the word.”

___

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s prime minister and the president expressed their condolences on the death of Prince Philip.

Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter, saying with Philip’s death, “Britain has lost a wise elder who was imbued with a unique spirit of public service.”

Khan says the role of Philip in promoting Pakistan-Britain relations always will be remembered.

Pakistan’s President Arif Alvi says Pakistan has lost a sincere friend. Philip and Queen Elizabeth II visited Pakistan in 1961 and 1997 were given a warm welcome in the Islamic country.

___

RAMALLAH, West Bank — The Palestinian Authority president has extended his condolences to Queen Elizabeth II and the British prime minister on the death of Prince Philip.

President Mahmoud Abbas expresses his “utmost sadness” to the Queen and Prime Minister Boris Johnson, according to the official Palestinian news agency.

___

WASHINGTON — Former U.S. President Barack Obama praised Prince Philip for his extraordinary partnership with Queen Elizabeth II during more than a half century on the world stage, through world wars and economic crises.

Obama says in a statement: “Through it all, he helped provide steady leadership and guiding wisdom. It has long been said that the United States and Great Britain have a special relationship — one that has been maintained and strengthened not just by presidents and prime ministers but by the Royal Family that has outlasted them all.”

Obama says the Queen and Philip had welcomed “leaders like Churchill and Kennedy; Mandela and Gorbachev” and recalled his nervousness ahead of a visit with first lady Michelle Obama to Buckingham Palace in 2011.

“As two Americans unaccustomed to palaces and pomp, we didn’t know what to expect. We shouldn’t have worried. The Queen and Prince Philip immediately put us at ease with their grace and generosity, turning a ceremonial occasion into something far more natural, even comfortable.”

He adds: “Through his extraordinary example, he proved that true partnership has room for both ambition and selflessness — all in service of something greater.”

___

WASHINGTON — Former U.S. President Donald Trump is calling Prince Philip’s death “an irreplaceable loss for Great Britain, and for all who hold dear our civilization.”

Trump is joining other current and former world leaders in commemorating the life of a man whom he says in a statement, “embodied the noble soul and proud spirit of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.”

Trump says Philip “defined British dignity and grace,” and “personified the quiet reserve, stern fortitude, and unbending integrity of the United Kingdom.” He says he and his wife, former first lady Melania Trump, saw during their visits to the U.K. in recent years “how the Monarchy epitomizes and carries on the virtues of the British People — and no one did so more than Prince Philip.”

They are sending their “deepest and most profound condolences” to the Queen and the rest of the Royal Family.

___

WASHINGTON — Former U.S. President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton offered their condolences on the death of Prince Philip.

The statement from the Clintons extended their sympathies to Queen Elizabeth II, her family and the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.

“Hillary and I mourn the passing of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, and we join people from all around the world in giving thanks for his remarkable life of service.

“We enjoyed every opportunity we had to visit with him through the years and will always be deeply grateful for the kindness he showed us.”

___

LONDON — The team behind Netflix’s hugely popular royal drama The Crown say they are “deeply saddened” to hear of the death of Prince Philip.

In a joint statement, Netflix, Left Bank Pictures, Sony Pictures Television and the production team on The Crown say their thoughts are with the royal family “at this sad time.”

Philip had a long association with film and television. In 1959, he became the first president of the forerunner of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts. In a statement, BAFTA said Philip “occupies a special place in the Academy’s history and will be missed enormously.”

In The Crown, Philip was played by Matt Smith in the first two series of the series, opposite Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II. In the ensuing two series, Philip was played by Tobias Menzies opposite Olivia Colman as the queen.

Jonathan Pryce will take over the role for the final two series of The Crown, opposite Imelda Staunton. Filming of the fifth series is due to begin later this year.

___

ROME — Italian President Sergio Mattarella expressed his condolences and those of the nation to Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family.

He recalled Philips admiration for Italy’s artistic and cultural treasures and noted the prince had “always demonstrated sincere friendship toward the Italian people.”

Mattarella says: “The memory is alive in multitudes of people around the world of a figure who for over 70 years offered with exemplary dedication his service to the crown and the United Kingdom, accompanying the evolution of his country with an open an innovative spirit.”

___

NAIROBI, Kenya — Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has joined other world leaders in mourning Prince Philip.

The president says he received the news of the death with great sorrow and a deep sense of loss.

“His Royal Highness Prince Philip has been a towering symbol of family values and the unity of the British people as well as the entire global community. Certainly, we mourn a great man who cherished and worked for peaceful co-existence of the human race,” Kenyatta says.

Queen Elizabeth II learned of her father’s death, King George VI, in February 1952 while vacationing at the Sagana Lodge in central Kenya. Philip broke the news to her.

Kenya gained independence from Britain in 1963, following political and sometimes violent agitation for statehood.

___

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted his sympathies to Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family.

He offered his “sincere condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, The Royal Family and the British people upon the death of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, who lived an exemplary life defined by bravery, a sense of duty and commitment to the youth and the environment.”

___

MADRID — The Spanish royal family expressed their “deep sorrow” at the death of “our dear uncle Philip.”

Members of the two royal households are related as descendants of Britain’s Queen Victoria.

The Spanish royals says they would never forget the moments shared with the Duke of Edinburgh “nor his legacy of service and dedication to the Crown and the United Kingdom,” according to Spanish news agency Europa Press.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, on an official visit to Senegal, also sent his condolences on behalf of the government.

___

WARSAW — Poland’s President Andrzej Duda says he received the news of Prince Philip’s death with “great sadness and regret.”

Duda stressed that Prince Phillip was a “strong support” to Queen Elizabeth II as well as the people of the United Kingdom. His death is a “irretrievable loss for the United Kingdom, for the Commonwealth and for the entire international community.”

Duda noted people in Poland “still keep fond memories from the visit of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip in Warsaw in 1996.”

___

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden say they are keeping Queen Elizabeth II and her family in their hearts following the death of Prince Philip.

In offering condolences on behalf of the United States, the Bidens say in a statement the impact of the prince’s decades of public service is evident in the causes he advocated. The Bidens cited Philip’s involvement with environmental causes, the military and young people.

They add Philip’s legacy will live on not only through his family, his children and grandchildren, but in all the charitable endeavors he helped shaped.

A spokesperson for Jill Biden, who was traveling for appearances in Alabama, says the U.S. first lady had met Queen Elizabeth II and knows Prince Harry.

“She has a close relationship with Harry, and her heart is with him and the family today,” says spokesperson Michael LaRosa.

___

LONDON — The British government says all official flags, including the Union Flag, will fly at half-staff across all U.K. government buildings until 8 a.m. the morning after the funeral of Prince Philip.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport issued the flag-flying arrangements.

It advised any non-official flags, such as the Armed Forces flag, should be taken down and replaced with a Union Flag flying at half-staff. The national flags of the U.K.’s four constituent nations — England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland — can be flown.

___

VALLETTA, Malta — The prime minister and president of Malta, a British Commonwealth country, expressed their sorrow at the death of Prince Philip, who was stationed in Malta early in his marriage to Queen Elizabeth II.

Prince Philip who handed over the formal independence documents to Malta’s prime minister in September 1964, ending 165 years of British rule.

Prime Minister Robert Abela recalled the prince had “made Malta his home and returned here so often. Our people will always treasure his memory. Our sincerest condolences to Her Majesty The Queen and to the @Royalfamily.”

President George Vella conveyed his “heartfelt condolences to Her Majesty.” He included in his tweet a photograph of the Queen and Philip during a 2015 state visit to Malta.

___

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a condolences telegram to Queen Elizabeth II that Prince Philip was respected at home and around the world.

“Many important events in the modern history of your country are associated with the name of His Royal Highness,” the message said, according to the Kremlin. “He rightfully enjoyed respect among the British and international authorities.”

The Russian Embassy in London also posted a condolences message, noting Philip was the great-great-grandson of Russian Czar Nicholas I.

___

HARARE, Zimbabwe — Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa sent his condolences to the British royal family over the death of Prince Philip in a tweet.

“My deepest condolences to the people of the United Kingdom and the @RoyalFamily on the death of His Royal Highness Prince Phillip. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

In Tanzania, the new President Samia Suluhu Hassan says, “I convey my heartfelt condolences. We stand with you during this difficult time of loss and mourning.”

In Somalia, President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed says, “He led an extraordinary life of service and had a huge impact on British society.”

___

NEW DELHI — India’s prime minister offered condolences on the death of Prince Philip.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet: “My thoughts are with the British people and the Royal Family on the passing away of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. He had a distinguished career in the military and was at the forefront of many community service initiatives. May his soul rest in peace.”

___

BERLIN — Germany’s president says Prince Philip will be remembered as one who helped in the fight against Nazi tyranny.

Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Germany’s head of state, offered a condolence message to Queen Elizabeth II. He says it had been his “great pleasure” to experience Philip’s sharp-witted humor firsthand in meetings in London and Berlin.

“We Germans mourn a winning personality who made an important contribution to the reconciliation of our nations after the horrors of the Second World War,” Steinmeier said.

“As a member of the Royal Navy, Prince Philip fought for the liberation of Europe from Nazi terror,” Steinmeier added. “His contribution to democracy and peace will remain in our memories.”

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says: “The death of Prince Philip fills me with deep sadness. His friendship to Germany, his straightforwardness and his sense of obligation will remain unforgettable. All of our thoughts are with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth and the royal family.”

___

TORONTO — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the royal family has lost a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather with the death of Prince Philip.

Trudeau says he was a “man of great service to others,” first as a decorated naval officer and later as a leader in philanthropy.

Trudeau says he had a special relationship with the Canadian Armed Forces and noted he was named honorary general of the Canadian Army and the Royal Canadian Air Force, as well as honorary admiral of the Royal Canadian Navy. Queen Elizabeth II is head of state in Canada, a member of the British Commonwealth of former colonies.

___

LONDON — British politics was put on pause following news of Prince Philip’s death, with figures from all parties expressing condolences and extending sympathy to the queen.

The main parties suspended campaigning for next month’s local and Scottish elections as a mark of respect.

House of Commons authorities say lawmakers would be recalled a day early from their Easter break on Monday so they could pay tribute.

___

LONDON — Leaders from across the political divide in Northern Ireland have joined forces to mourn the death of Prince Philip.

First Minister Arlene Foster, whose Democratic Unionist Party strongly supports Northern Ireland’s status within the United Kingdom, says Philip’s death represents a “sadness that I know will be shared by countless others in Northern Ireland and right across the world.”

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill, the leader of Sinn Fein, which espouses Northern Ireland’s union with Ireland, also extended her condolences to Queen Elizabeth II and her family.

FILE - In this Tuesday May 24, 2011 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, U.S. President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama and Prince Philip ahead of a state banquet in Buckingham Palace, London. Buckingham Palace officials say Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died, it was announced on Friday, April 9, 2021. He was 99. Philip spent a month in hospital earlier this year before being released on March 16 to return to Windsor Castle. Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, married Elizabeth in 1947 and was the longest-serving consort in British history. (AP Photo/Chris Jackson, Pool, File) Credit: Chris Jackson Credit: Chris Jackson

A tribute to Britain's Prince Philip is projected onto a large screen at Piccadilly Circus in London, Friday, April 9, 2021. Buckingham Palace officials say Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died. He was 99. Philip spent a month in hospital earlier this year before being released on March 16 to return to Windsor Castle. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Flowers and other items are left by the public outside Buckingham Palace in London, Friday, April 9, 2021. Buckingham Palace officials say Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died. He was 99. Philip spent a month in hospital earlier this year before being released on March 16 to return to Windsor Castle. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Flowers in front of a photograph of Britain's Prince Philip outside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England after the announcement regarding the death of Britain's Prince Philip, Friday, April 9, 2021. Buckingham Palace officials say Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died. He was 99. Philip spent a month in hospital earlier this year before being released on March 16 to return to Windsor Castle. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein

The Union Jack flies at half mast behind the stands in honour of the late Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, during races on the second day of the Grand National Horse Racing meeting at Aintree racecourse, near Liverpool, England, Friday April 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell, Pool) Credit: Scott Heppell Credit: Scott Heppell

FILE - In this Saturday, June 14, 2014 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, accompanied by Prince Philip, wave to the crowds from the balcony of Buckingham Palace, during the Trooping The Colour parade, in central London. Prince Philip was the longest serving royal consort in British history. In Britain, the husband or wife of the monarch is known as consort, a position that carries immense prestige but has no constitutional role. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis, File) Credit: Lefteris Pitarakis Credit: Lefteris Pitarakis

FILE - In this Wednesday June 24, 2015 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip travel by boat on the Spree river in Berlin, Germany. Buckingham Palace officials say Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died, it was announced on Friday, April 9, 2021. He was 99. Philip spent a month in hospital earlier this year before being released on March 16 to return to Windsor Castle. Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, married Elizabeth in 1947 and was the longest-serving consort in British history. (Hannibal Hanschke/Pool Photo via AP, File) Credit: Hannibal Hanschke Credit: Hannibal Hanschke

People gather outside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England after the announcement regarding the death of Britain's Prince Philip, Friday, April 9, 2021. Buckingham Palace officials say Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died. He was 99. Philip spent a month in hospital earlier this year before being released on March 16 to return to Windsor Castle. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

FILE - In this Oct. 9, 1982 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip looks back as they drive through the crowd of athletes and officials during the closing ceremony of the 12th Commonwealth Games, in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Sports Centre, Brisbane, Australia. Buckingham Palace officials say Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died, it was announced on Friday, April 9, 2021. He was 99. Philip spent a month in hospital earlier this year before being released on March 16 to return to Windsor Castle. Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, married Elizabeth in 1947 and was the longest-serving consort in British history. (AP Photo/Pool, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

FILE - In this April 29, 2011 file photo, Britain's Prince Phillip sits beside Queen Elizabeth II in a carriage leaving Westminster Abbey after the Royal Wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton in London. Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that both defined and constricted his life, has died, Buckingham Palace said Friday. He was 99. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File) Credit: Martin Meissner Credit: Martin Meissner

Flags fly at half-staff on City Hall in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Friday, April 9, 2021 in respect of Britain's Prince Philip who died earlier in the day. Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that both defined and constricted his life, has died, Buckingham Palace said Friday. He was 99. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison) Credit: Peter Morrison Credit: Peter Morrison

FILE - In this May 25, 2017 file photo, Britain's Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, hosts the Duke of Edinburgh's Award gold award presentations at Hillsborough Castle, Belfast, northern Ireland. Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that both defined and constricted his life, has died, Buckingham Palace said Friday, April 9, 2021. He was 99. (Brian Lawless/PA via AP, File) Credit: Brian Lawless Credit: Brian Lawless

Players from both sides observe a minute's silence to honor Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, after the announcement of the death today, before the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Craven Cottage stadium in London, England, Friday, April 9, 2021.(Andrew Couldridge/Pool via AP) Credit: Andrew Couldridge Credit: Andrew Couldridge

Waiters work at a coffeeshop while a TV shows the news of Prince Philip's death, in Rabat, Morocco, Friday, April 9, 2021. Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that both defined and constricted his life, has died, Buckingham Palace said Friday. He was 99. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy) Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy

A man arrives to lay a floral tribute outside Buckingham Palace, London, following the announcement of the death of the Britain's Prince Philip at the age of 99. Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that both defined and constricted his life, has died, Buckingham Palace said Friday. He was 99. (Ian West/PA via AP) Credit: Ian West Credit: Ian West

Flowers left by members of the public are seen outside the British Embassy in Washington, Friday, April 9, 2021. Buckingham Palace officials say Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died. He was 99. Philip spent a month in hospital earlier this year before being released on March 16 to return to Windsor Castle. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Credit: Carolyn Kaster Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Molly Carew, manager of Tea & Sympathy, a British restaurant and shop, places a black arm band on a cardboard cutout of Queen Elizabeth II, to mourn the death of Britain's Prince Philip in New York, Friday, April 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Credit: Richard Drew Credit: Richard Drew

FILE - In this June 8, 2015 file photo Britain's Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, smiles after unveiling a plaque at the end of his visit to Richmond Adult Community College in Richmond, south west London. Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that both defined and constricted his life, has died, Buckingham Palace said Friday. He was 99. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham

A person takes a copy of a newspaper with a tribute to Britain's Prince Philip on the front page at Leicester Square in London, Friday, April 9, 2021. Buckingham Palace officials say Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died. He was 99. Philip spent a month in hospital earlier this year before being released on March 16 to return to Windsor Castle. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham

The British flag, second left, is set among others at half mast outside the British embassy in Madrid, Spain, Friday, April 9, 2021. Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that both defined and constricted his life, has died, Buckingham Palace said Friday. He was 99. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) Credit: Manu Fernandez Credit: Manu Fernandez

FILE - In this March 16, 2016 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip and Prince Charles, right, attend the Braemar Royal Highland Gathering at the Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park, Braemar, Scotland. Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that both defined and constricted his life, has died, Buckingham Palace said Friday, April 9, 2021. He was 99. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP, File) Credit: Andrew Milligan Credit: Andrew Milligan

Royal superfan John Loughrey outside Buckingham Palace following the announcement of the death of Britain's Prince Philip, in London, Friday, April 9, 2021. Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that both defined and constricted his life, has died, Buckingham Palace said Friday. He was 99. (Ian West/PA via AP) Credit: Ian West Credit: Ian West

FILE - In this June 7, 1977 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip travel in the open landau on the return processional drive to Buckingham Palace, London, after lunch at the Guildhall to celebrate the Silver Jubilee. Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that both defined and constricted his life, has died, Buckingham Palace said Friday, April 9, 2021. He was 99. (PA via AP, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

FILE - In this Sept. 1, 1972 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip pose at Balmoral, Scotland, to celebrate their Silver Wedding anniversary. Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that both defined and constricted his life, has died, Buckingham Palace said Friday, April 9, 2021. He was 99. (PA via AP, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A sign at the entrance of Mon Repos house where Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh, was born into on June, 10th, 1921, is seen on Corfu island, northwestern Greece, on Friday, April 9, 2021. Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that both defined and constricted his life, has died, Buckingham Palace said Friday. He was 99. (Stamatis Katopodis/InTime News via AP) Credit: Stamatis Katopodis Credit: Stamatis Katopodis

Members of the public bring flowers to Windsor Castle in Windsor, England after the announcement regarding the death of Britain's Prince Philip, Friday, April 9, 2021. Buckingham Palace officials say Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died. He was 99. Philip spent a month in hospital earlier this year before being released on March 16 to return to Windsor Castle. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

FILE - In this June 7, 2012 file photo, Britain's Prince Philip greets well wishers as he arrives in Perth, Scotland. Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that both defined and constricted his life, has died, Buckingham Palace said Friday, April 9, 2021. He was 99. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP) Credit: Andrew Milligan Credit: Andrew Milligan

A young girl prepares to leave flowers in front of the gate at Buckingham Palace in London, after the announcement of the death of Britain's Prince Philip, Friday, April 9, 2021. Buckingham Palace officials say Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died. He was 99. Philip spent a month in hospital earlier this year before being released on March 16 to return to Windsor Castle. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham

FILE - In this Tuesday, June 20, 2017 file photo, Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, left, smiles as she travels with Prince William, right, and Prince Edward in a open carriage to the parade ring on the first day of the Royal Ascot horse race meeting in Ascot, England. Prince Philip was the longest serving royal consort in British history. In Britain, the husband or wife of the monarch is known as consort, a position that carries immense prestige but has no constitutional role. The wife of King George VI, who outlived him by 50 years, was loved as the Queen Mother. Prince Charles’ wife, Camilla, has worked to emerge from the shadow of his immensely popular first wife, Diana. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant

FILE - In this Saturday, April 9, 2005 file photo, Britain's Prince Charles and his bride Camilla Duchess of Cornwall leave St George's Chaple in Windsor, England following the church blessing of their civil wedding ceremony. Prince Philip was the longest serving royal consort in British history. In Britain, the husband or wife of the monarch is known as consort, a position that carries immense prestige but has no constitutional role. The wife of King George VI, who outlived him by 50 years, was loved as the Queen Mother. (AP Photo/ Alastair Grant, Pool, File) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant

FILE - In this Sept. 6, 1997 file photo, from left, Britain's Prince Philip, Prince William, Earl Spencer, Prince Harry and Prince Charles walk outside Westminster Abbey during the funeral procession for Diana, Princess of Wales. Buckingham Palace officials say Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died, it was announced on Friday, April 9, 2021. He was 99. Philip spent a month in hospital earlier this year before being released on March 16 to return to Windsor Castle. Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, married Elizabeth in 1947 and was the longest-serving consort in British history. (AP Photo/Jeff J. Mitchell, Pool, File) Credit: Jeff J. Mitchell Credit: Jeff J. Mitchell