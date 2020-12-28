The Latest: Everton-Man City Premier League game postponed

City says “after the latest round of COVID-19 testing, the club returned a number of positive cases, in addition to the four already reported on Christmas Day. With the security of the bubble compromised, there posed a risk that the virus could spread further amongst the squad, the staff and potentially beyond.”

It is the second Premier League match this season to be called off due to the coronavirus cases after Newcastle’s game against Aston Villa at the start of the month.

It comes amid concerns in England about the spread of a variant of COVID-19.

