Nation & World News

The Latest: Emmy Awards honor the best of TV with father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy as hosts

The father-son duo of Eugene and Dan Levy have opened the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards
Hosts Eugene Levy, left, and Dan Levy speak during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Hosts Eugene Levy, left, and Dan Levy speak during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
43 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards has launched to honor the best of television.

The hosts, father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy, opened the show Sunday night. They won Emmys at the 2020 awards for “Schitt’s Creek.”

“Shogun,” “The Bear” and “Baby Reindeer” are favorites going into the night. “Shogun″ is expected to win best drama series after picking up 14 wins at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards held last weekend.

The Emmys are back in their traditional mid-September spot after a single strike-delayed edition in January.

The show began at 8 p.m., Eastern time, and is airing on ABC from the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

For more on this year's Emmy Awards, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/emmy-awards

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Emmys open with Eugene and Dan Levy poking fun of broadcast TV and 'The Bear' as comedy31m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

How to watch and stream the 76th annual Emmy Awards
Placeholder Image

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

How to watch and stream the 76th annual Emmy Awards
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Will the Emmys be the 'Shogun' show? What to expect from Sunday's show
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Butker hits a 51-yard winner for KC after penalty on Bengals safety keeps Chiefs alive1m ago
Tropical storm warning posted for parts of the Carolinas for disturbance offshore3m ago
Leading Lebanese novelist Elias Khoury dies at 7622m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Georgia Power plan would boost timber jobs, but cost customers more
Gridlock Guy: GDOT leader gives update on major metro Atlanta projects
Georgia Bulldogs need bye week to improve, heal before Bama