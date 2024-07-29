The Latest: DNC says it's investing in state parties as Harris campaign raises $200 million

Follow the AP's Election-2024 coverage at: https://apnews.com/hub/election-2024.

Here's the Latest:

DNC says it's investing at $8.3 million in state parties around the country

The Democratic National Committee says it's investing at least $8.3 million in state parties around the country this cycle, which it says is 25% more since 2020.

In a memo released Monday detailing its strategy with Election Day now less than 100 days away, the DNC said those investments include nearly $2 million being sent to state party officials in Colorado, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington and elsewhere with an eye toward boosting down ballot races.

The party is also concentrating on a program to boost Democrats in traditionally Republican states, and said it has spent $4.5 million-plus on the initiative, which included key 2023 races -- like Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s reelection in Kentucky.

Beshear is now being mentioned as a possible running mate for Vice President Kamala Harris, who's poised to formally clinch the Democratic presidential nomination in a matter of days.

Harris raised $200 million in first week of White House campaign and signed up 170,000 volunteers

Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign has raised $200 million since she emerged as the likely Democratic presidential nominee last week, an eyepopping haul in her race against the Republican nominee, former President Donald Trump.

The campaign, which announced its latest fundraising total Sunday, said the bulk of the donations — 66% — comes from first-time contributors in the 2024 election cycle and were made after President Joe Biden announced his exit from the race and endorsed Harris.

Over 170,000 volunteers have also signed up to help the Harris campaign with phone banking, canvassing and other get-out-the-vote efforts.

Harris quickly pivots to convincing Arab American voters of her leadership

Osama Siblani’s phone won’t stop ringing.

Just days after President Joe Biden withdrew his bid for reelection and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for the Democratic presidential nomination, top officials from both major political parties have been asking the publisher of the Dearborn-based Arab American News if Harris can regain the support of the nation's largest Muslim population located in metro Detroit.

His response: “We are in listening mode.”

Harris, who is moving to seize the Democratic nomination after Biden stepped down, appears to be pivoting quickly to the task of convincing Arab American voters in Michigan, a state Democrats believe she can't afford to lose in November, that she's a leader they can unite behind.

Community leaders have expressed a willingness to listen, and some have had initial conversations with Harris' team. Many had grown exasperated with Biden after they felt months of outreach had not yielded many results.