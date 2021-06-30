ajc logo
The Latest: Djokovic vs. Anderson in Wimbledon final rematch

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates during the men's singles match against Britain's Jack Draper on day one of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday June 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates during the men's singles match against Britain's Jack Draper on day one of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday June 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

National & World News
By The Associated Press
37 minutes ago
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest on Wimbledon (all times local):

11 a.m.

The marquee matchup on Day 3 of Wimbledon will be a rematch of the 2018 final as Novak Djokovic faces Kevin Anderson on Centre Court.

Djokovic beat Anderson in straight sets in that final and the hard-serving South African has since slipped out of the top 100 in the rankings.

Djokovic is looking for his third straight Wimbledon title and sixth overall.

Andy Murray, coming off a victory in his first Wimbledon match in four years, faces Oscar Otte of Germany.

Venus Williams faces No. 21-seeded Ons Jabeur in the women's draw, a day after her sister Serena Williams had to retire with an injury during her opening match.

The weather forecast predicts only a small chance of rain after several delays during the first two days created a backlog of matches on the schedule.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

