The Latest: Zidansek is 1st Slovenian woman into a major QF

Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek celebrates after winning a point against Romania's Sorana Cirstea during their fourth round match on day 8, of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Sunday, June 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Credit: Christophe Ena

National & World News | Updated June 6, 2021
Tamara Zidansek has become the first Slovenian woman to reach the quarterfinals of a major tournament

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French Open (all times local):

12:40 p.m.

Tamara Zidansek has become the first Slovenian woman to reach the quarterfinals of a major tournament.

She did so by winning 7-6 (4), 6-1 against Romanian Sorana Cirstea, who was also unseeded here.

Zidansek dropped to her knees and held her head in her hands after winning on her first match point with a forehand winner.

Prior to the tournament the 23-year-old Zidansek had never even beaten a top 10-ranked player.

Her previous best at a major was the second round at the Australian Open and Wimbledon. She'd twice lost in the first round at Roland Garros.

The previous best by a Slovenian woman was when Katarina Srebotnik reached the fourth round at the French Open and the U.S. Open.

11:15 a.m.

Serena Williams continues her quest for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam title, and the 39-year-old American is playing in the fourth round at a major for the 64th time.

The seventh-seeded Williams takes on 21st-seeded Elena Rybakina. She has never been in the fourth round before at a major and faces three-time French Open winner Williams for the first time.

In men's play, No. 2 Daniil Medvedev continues his new-found fondness for clay.

The two-time losing Grand Slam finalist was 0-4 at Roland Garros before this tournament. The big-hitting Russian plays No. 22 Cristian Garin for a place in the quarterfinals.

No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas and No. 6 Alexander Zverev are also in action.

United States Serena Williams plays a return to United States's Danielle Collins during their third round match on day 6, of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Friday, June 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Credit: Christophe Ena

