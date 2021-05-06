The Latest: COVID-19 forces Winnipeg Goldeyes to move to US

American Association Commissioner Joshua Schaub said in a statement Thursday that the indefinite closure of the U.S.-Canada border required the team to always have a backup plan.

The Goldeyes will play home games at The Ballpark at Jackson, which was home to the Arizona Diamondbacks’ farm team in the Double-A Southern League through 2019. Jackson was among the teams that lost affiliations when Major League Baseball took over operation of the minor leagues this season.