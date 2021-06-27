The Latest: Chelimo holds off charge in rough 5K at trials

The 2016 Olympic silver medalist in the 5,000 said he had no problem using the unorthodox tactic of drifting to the middle at the end, especially considering the way the race went.

Running at or near the front throughout most of the race, he was clipped several times over the 12 1/2 trips around the track in temperatures that approached 90 degrees (32 Celsius).

“It was one of my goals, drift them all the way to the stands,” Chelimo said. “Yes, it's fair. I didn't touch anyone's hands, didn't impede anyone. When I got clipped like 10 times, is that fair?”

The 5,000 had originally been scheduled for the afternoon, but organizers moved it to a morning start due to the extreme heat. The forecast high Sunday in Eugene is 109 (43 C).

In action on the final afternoon of trials are Noah Lyles, who will try to qualify for the 200 meters, and Sydney McLaughlin and Dalilah Muhammad, who will square off in the 400-meter hurdles.

