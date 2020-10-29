The Latest: Chargers player tests positive; facility open

___

The Canadian Football League is examining all options for a 2021 season. Playing before no fans or limited spectators are among the possibilities.

CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie hopes to have more details next month.

In August, the CFL canceled the 2020 season because of the pandemic.

An unidentified New York Giants player has tested positive for COVID-19 and gone into isolation.

The team learned of the result Wednesday night and contact tracing began. The player’s close contacts were identified and told to remain home Thursday and participate in meetings remotely. The rest of the team was following normal practice and meeting schedules.

“We are working closely with the NFL’s chief medical officer regarding next protocol steps,” the Giants said in a statement.

On Tuesday, Giants coach Joe Judge said he had spoken with quarterback Daniel Jones and several other players about a video taken last weekend in which they were shown without masks in public. Judge said the team would handle the matter internally.

Jones, injured running back Saquon Barkley, receiver Sterling Shepard and other players had dinner at a New York City restaurant in private. Afterward, some went to a closed bar at the invitation of the owner. They were filmed there without masks.

The Detroit Lions for the first time this season will allow a limited number of fans for a game at Ford Field.

The team says capacity for guests of coaches and players will be capped at 500 for the game Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

There were no fans in the stands for its first two home games because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lions President Rod Wood says this is a step toward the goal of welcoming fans back to Ford Field for games later this year. Wood says the organization is working with local, state and national health officials on safely increasing capacity for remaining games.

The Paris Masters tennis tournament will be held without fans next week as France enters a second lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

French President Emmanuel Macron has said the national lockdown will begin at midnight and last until at least Dec. 1.

The indoor tournament at the Bercy Arena in Paris from Nov. 2-8 was initially allowed to have 1,000 fans for day sessions and none at night. That was the same number of fans allowed each day at the French Open.

The French Tennis Federation says fans who bought tickets will get refunds.

