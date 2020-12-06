The Latest: Chad Johnson ready to pay Titans receiver's fine

The former NFL wide receiver also known as Ochocinco is in Nashville and apparently a big fan of Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown.

Chad Johnson wore Brown's No. 11 jersey to Tennessee's game with the Browns on Sunday, and the second-year receiver signed the jersey for Johnson before the game. Brown shared on social media Friday that he was fined $7,000 for tossing a ball into the stands last week after scoring a touchdown off an onside kick.