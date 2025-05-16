The Latest: Cassie returns to the witness stand amid concern about her pregnancy

NEW YORK (AP) — The R&B singer Cassie returns to the witness stand Friday for more cross-examination by the defense team for ex-boyfriend, Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Prosecutors allege that the hip hop mogul used his fame and fortune to orchestrate an empire of exploitation, coercing women into abusive sex parties. His lawyers argue that all the sexual acts were consensual, and although he could be violent, he never veered into sex trafficking and racketeering. Combs has pleaded not guilty to racketeering conspiracy; sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Defense attorney Anna Estevao has made Cassie read out loud from messages expressing desire for the drug-fueled group sex she previously testified left her traumatized. Estevao also suggested that by exposing Combs' sexual behavior in a lawsuit, it was Cassie who ended Combs' career, not the other way around.