The Latest: Canadians choose their leader in what’s become a referendum on Trump

Ballots cast in person on election day are counted at each local polling place after polls close. Ballots cast in person before election day and mail ballots cast from within the district are tabulated at the district’s local Elections Canada office.

Ballots from incarcerated voters, members of the military, Canadians living overseas and voters who live in Canada but outside their home district —such as some college students — are counted at a centralized Elections Canada facility in Ottawa.

Poll closings are somewhat synchronized across six time zones

Canada’s vast expanse has six time zones, but polls are somewhat synchronized to end at about the same time across the country.

Polls in Newfoundland close at 7 p.m. EDT. Areas just west of that, including Nova Scotia, are on Atlantic Time and vote until 7:30 p.m. EDT.

Many areas across Eastern, Central and Mountain Time all wrap up voting at 9:30 p.m. EDT, as well as in Saskatchewan.

Polls in Pacific Time are open until 10 p.m. EDT.

Others are in contention and another party leader urges voters to protect Canada

Other parties are fielding candidates as well.

One is Jagmeet Singh, who heads the progressive New Democratic Party and responded on X to Trump's remarks by telling voters that "You can protect what makes Canada, Canada. Every New Democrat you send to Ottawa will stand up for our country. And never back down."

There's also Yves-François Blanchet, who leads Bloc Québécois, a Quebec nationalist party.

In March, Carney called for Parliament to be dissolved to pave the way for the election. At the time, the Liberals held 152 seats and the Conservatives had 120. Bloc Québécois held 33 seats and the NDP held 24. Others were held by unrecognized parties, independents or were vacant.

Canada is a constitutional monarchy, with Britain's King Charles III serving as ceremonial head of state. The country's electoral system is modeled after the U.K.'s.

How the prime minister and members of Parliament are elected

A member of the House of Commons will be elected in each of the nation’s 343 federal electoral districts, also known as a constituency or a riding. The winner in each district is the candidate who receives the most votes. A majority vote is not required to get elected to Parliament. This is sometimes called a “first-past-the-post” system.

The leader of the party that wins a majority of seats in the House of Commons will form a new government and serve as prime minister. If no party wins a majority, a party — usually the one with the most seats — can form a minority government but must rely on support from some opposition members. In rare cases, two or more parties might reach a formal agreement to form a coalition government together.

Canada’s Parliament has an upper chamber called the Senate, but those members are appointed and do not play a role in determining the prime minister.

A Toronto voter says Poilievre ‘sounds like mini-Trump’

Toronto resident Reid Warren says he voted Liberal because Poilievre “sounds like mini-Trump to me.” And he says Trump’s tariffs are a worry.

“Canadians coming together from, you know, all the shade

The winner will face many challenges

Canada has been dealing with a cost-of-living crisis for some time, and Trump's threat to impose sweeping tariffs and his desire to get North American automakers to move Canada’s production south could severely damage the Canadian economy.

Both Carney and Poilievre said that if elected, they would accelerate renegotiations of a free trade deal between Canada and the U.S. to end the uncertainty hurting both of their economies.

Carney has notable experience navigating economic crises after running Canada’s central bank and later becoming the first non-U.K. citizen to run the Bank of England.

Poilievre urges Trump to stay out of election

Poilievre, who has been criticized for not taking a firmer stance against Trump, responded to the U.S. president's post with a post of his own.

“President Trump, stay out of our election. The only people who will decide the future of Canada are Canadians at the ballot box,” he posted. “Canada will always be proud, sovereign and independent and we will NEVER be the 51st state.”

Poilievre and his wife voted in their suburban district near the nation’s capital, Ottawa.

Trump’s attacks have put Poilievre and the Conservative Party on the defensive.

“The Americans want to break us so they can own us,” Carney said recently. “Those aren’t just words. That’s what’s at risk.”

Trump trolls Canadians on election day

The U.S. president trolled Canadians on social media, suggesting that he himself is on the ballot, repeating that Canada should become the 51st state and incorrectly claiming that the U.S. subsidizes Canada.

“It makes no sense unless Canada is a State!” Trump posted.

Canadians have canceled U.S. vacations, refused to buy U.S. and voted early — a record 7.3 million Canadians cast ballots before their Election Day.

