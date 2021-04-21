The Latest: Canadian Football League delays start of season

The league hopes the delay will allow for more Canadians to receive their COVID-19 vaccinations and thus increase chances of fans being in the stands at some point once football resumes. That’s crucial for teams, which are heavily reliant on ticket sales to generate operating revenue.

___

The Cincinnati Reds are increasing their fan allowance at Great American Ballpark to nearly 17,000.

The increased capacity will take effect for games beginning April 30 when the Chicago Cubs come to town for a weekend series.

Following new state health orders, the Reds are allowed to boost capacity from 30% to 40% of the park, which seats 42,319. The guidelines also allow for “mixed pods” consisting of multiple groups from separate parties, capped at 10 people.

Crowds at Great American Ball Park have averaged around 12,000, in keeping with the 30% guidelines.

___

