The Latest: Calif Gov. Newsom’s child in 14-day quarantine

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— Daily COVID-19 deaths in US reach highest level since May

— Russia reports daily record with nearly 25,000 virus cases

— Republican governors in some hard-hit states are refusing to ask families to limit Thanksgiving celebrations despite warnings from federal health officials that gatherings could worsen a coronavirus surge that's already spinning out of control.

— Maryland lawmakers are renewing criticism of Gov. Larry Hogan's procurement of a half million COVID-19 tests from South Korea after The Washington Post reported the first batch was flawed and never used.

— Los Angeles County businesses trying to recover from the coronavirus pandemic face new restrictions and the prospect of a shutdown on the horizon.

___

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

LOS ANGELES — California is enacting a nighttime curfew Saturday as spiking coronavirus cases threaten to overrun health care systems. The state’s largest county warned that a more drastic lockdown could be imminent.

The new restrictions say people should stay home from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., except for essential errands. The curfew runs through Dec. 21 and covers 41 counties that contain most of the state’s population.

Authorities say the focus is on keeping people from social mixing and drinking — the kinds of activities blamed for causing coronavirus infections to soar after dipping only a few months ago.

Los Angeles County, the state’s largest with about 10 million people, could see a stricter lockdown as early as next week because of soaring cases and hospitalization levels. The county accounts for a quarter of the state’s 40 million residents, but it has about a third of the coronavirus cases and close to 40% of the deaths.

California had a record 13,000 new cases on Thursday and more than 1 million total confirmed cases. The state has 18,653 confirmed deaths, third in the nation behind New York (34,252) and Texas (20,751).

___

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran has shuttered businesses and curtailed travel between its major cities, including the capital of Tehran.

The Iranian Health Ministry says the daily deaths have risen above 430 in the past five days, bringing the death toll past 44,000. The total number of confirmed cases has risen past 840,000.

The new restrictions include Iran’s major cities and will last two weeks but can be automatically extended.

Top Iranian officials initially downplayed the risks posed by the virus outbreak, before recently urging the public to wear masks and avoid unessential travel.

All schools in the capital will close and switch to remote learning. Authorities will close shrines in Tehran and cancel mass prayers in mosques, though it was not immediately clear if the same restrictions would apply in other cities, including the holy city of Mashhad.

___

MOSCOW — Russia reported new daily highs in the number of coronavirus infections and deaths on Saturday.

The national coronavirus taskforce says 24,822 new cases were recorded over the past day, the fourth time in a week that a new high has been tallied. It says a record 467 people died of COVID-19.

The surge in infections is straining Russia’s vast but underfunded health care system, with many infected people reportedly forced to search for sparse hospital beds.

Overall, Russia has recorded more than 2,064,000 confirmed cases and 35,778 confirmed deaths.

___

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka’s Central Bank says the bank's top management, including the governor, will work from home after one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The bank says the move was taken as a precautionary measure. The governor, one deputy governor, seven assistant governors and several other senior officials who had been working at the bank's offices will work from home for two weeks.

It says tests were done on possible contacts of the patient, but all others tested were found to be negative. The bank is located in the heart of the capital, Colombo, where the most cases have been detected in the past week.

Sri Lanka has had an outbreak of the virus following two clusters in Colombo — centered on a garment factory and a fish market.

The confirmed cases from the two clusters grew to 15,764 on Saturday. During the most recent 24-hour period, 435 cases were detected, of which 252 were in Colombo and its suburbs.

___

TOKYO — Japan is scaling back on the government-backed “GoTo” campaign to encourage travel and dining out, as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases reached a record for the third day straight at 2,418.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced the decision at a government panel on coronavirus pandemic measures.

Stressing the need for “utmost caution,” he says the campaign’s travel discounts will no longer apply to hard-hit areas and discounts on eating out will temporarily end.

Japan has never had a total lockdown. It has had fewer than 2,000 confirmed deaths related to the coronavirus. But worries have been growing about a spike in infections over the three-day weekend. Monday is Labor Thanksgiving, a national holiday.

___

NEW DELHI — India has reported 46,232 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, with the situation particularly alarming in New Delhi.

Intensive care wards and the capital’s main crematorium are near capacity, and health officials this week found the prevalence of infections in markets much higher than expected. The city has added an average of 6,700 cases each day in recent weeks.

The next two weeks in the post-festival season, including celebrations for the Diwali holiday, are going to be important in determining which way the virus will go. The Health Ministry on Saturday also registered 564 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking total confirmed deaths to 132,726.

While the pace of new cases in the country of 1.3 billion appears to be slowing, experts have cautioned that official figures may be offering false hope since many infections are undetected.

The two states of Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat have announced night curfews in at least in eight cities from Saturday. Northern Rajasthan state is also imposing restrictions on the assembly of more than four people during nighttime.

___

SEOUL, South Korea -- South Korea has reported 386 new cases of the coronavirus in a resurgence that could force authorities to reimpose stronger social distancing restrictions after easing them in October to spur a faltering economy.

The figures released by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency on Saturday brought the national caseload to 30,403 and 503 deaths.

More than 270 of the new cases came from the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area, where health workers have struggled to track transmissions in schools, private tutoring academies and religious facilities.

Infections were also reported in other major cities including Busan, Daejeon, Gwangju and Asan.

South Korea has so far managed to weather its COVID-19 epidemic without major lockdowns, relying instead on an aggressive test-and-quarantine campaign and mask-wearing.

Officials eased distancing measures to the lowest level in October, which allowed high-risk venues such as nightclubs and karaoke bars to reopen and fans to return to professional sports.

But the Korean Society of Infectious Diseases says the country could be reporting more than 1,000 new infections a day in a week or two if social distancing measures aren’t effectively strengthened.

___

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Friday announced $135 million in grants and loans to help businesses and workers hurt by new restrictions he imposed through mid-December.

Inslee says businesses can apply for the assistance to help blunt the impact of restrictions that took effect this week, including the closure of fitness facilities and gyms, bowling centers and movie theaters, and the requirement that restaurants and bars provide only outdoor dining and to-go service.

The economic package also includes $20 million in rental assistance and $15 million in utility payment assistance for those with low income. All of the funding is part of federal coronavirus outbreak assistance funds distributed to states.

___

CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon has announced new limits on indoor and outdoor public gatherings. But he has not implemented a statewide mask mandate as coronavirus cases surge across the state.

The Republican governor and state health officer Dr. Alexia Harrist say public gatherings will be limited to 25 people or fewer without restrictions. Indoor gatherings will be limited to 25% capacity, and outdoor gatherings will be limited to 50%.

The new order goes into effect Tuesday. No statewide mask mandate was approved, though nearly all of the county health officers have called for one as virus cases, hospitalizations and deaths have substantially increased in recent weeks.

___

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas has surpassed 8,000 hospitalized coronavirus patients for the first time since the summer surge, and doctors are amplifying pleas to keep Thanksgiving gatherings small.

Texas reported more than 11,700 new cases Friday, once again approaching record highs. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has ruled out shutdowns and says cities and counties need to enforce restrictions already on the books, including occupancy limits and masks.

The Texas Hospital Association is appealing for families to keep holiday gatherings “very small” as doctors and nurses struggle to keep up with rising caseloads. The group says staff are “tired and emotionally drained” and worried about the health of their own families.

___

NEW YORK -- Former U.S. Sen. Alfonse D’Amato has been hospitalized with the coronavirus.

The New York Post reported Friday the New York Republican was being treated at a Long Island hospital.

“I’m weak but I feel good,” the 83-year-old told the newspaper in a phone interview. He says he has a light fever and congestion.

D’Amato says he started feeling unwell late last week, and didn’t know where he had gotten exposed to the virus. He says he had been mainly working from home, where he lives alone.

D’Amato served as one of the state’s senators in Congress from 1981 to 1999.

___

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky -- Kentucky reported 3,825 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 20 more virus-related deaths Friday, as new restrictions went into effect aiming to slow the virus’s spread.

“Remember, your decisions are going to be what determines how many people live or die. Do your part,” Gov. Andy Beshear said, urging Kentuckians to follow the new requirements.

Starting Friday, private indoor gatherings are limited to two households, with a maximum of eight people. For roughly three weeks, bars and restaurants must close indoor dining, though they are permitted to continue curbside pickup, delivery and outdoor dining services.

Event venue capacity is limited to 25 people. Gym capacity is lowered to 33%, and group classes, team practices and competitions are prohibited. Beshear has also encouraged houses of worship to refrain from in-person services. There is no statewide mask mandate in Kentucky.

___

DETROIT — A judge on Friday declined to halt a three-week ban on indoor dining in Michigan that is one of the most recent coronavirus restrictions imposed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration.

The state health department reported a new daily high of confirmed coronavirus cases, 9,779, and 53 more deaths.

In his ruling, U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney in Kalamazoo says a restraining order halting the indoor dining ban wouldn’t be appropriate, especially when the state hasn’t had a chance to respond to the lawsuit.

The Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association, which has thousands of members, is suing to try to stop the indoor dining ban that began Wednesday. The group says restaurants can take further steps to reduce coronavirus risk without cutting off customers.

The group says its members were being unfairly treated compared to other businesses. The judge, however, wasn’t swayed.

“Individuals who patronize the businesses that remain open can do so — and must do so — while wearing a face covering. ... In contrast, individuals cannot eat or drink while wearing a mask,” Maloney said.

Maloney scheduled the next hearing for Nov. 30, nearly two weeks into the three-week ban.

___

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas is including movie theaters among the businesses to receive aid as the state gets close to wrapping up its distribution of federal coronavirus relief funds.

Legislative leaders signed off Friday on a proposal from Gov. Laura Kelly’s pandemic recovery office to allocate $38.5 million in federal relief funds. The state received $1.25 billion and must spend the money by the end of the year.

The proposal called for distributing $20 million for aid to businesses that have struggled because of restrictions imposed during the coronavirus pandemic and $18.5 million on public health.

The funds for businesses include $5 million specifically for movie theaters, to be distributed $10,000 per screen. House Appropriations Committee Chairman Troy Waymaster, a Bunker Hill Republican, received assurances during the meeting of legislative leaders with Kelly that one- or two-screen theaters in small towns will be eligible.

___

SKOPJE, North Macedonia — North Macedonia has declared its first-ever nationwide state of emergency, allowing authorities to more easily use the armed forces as well as private resources to fight the pandemic.

The 30-day order, the first of its kind since the Balkan nation became independent in 1991, will take effect Saturday and was imposed after COVID-19 treatment capacity reached its limit.

The army will be used to help civilian authorities transport patients and build field hospitals.

Government-imposed restrictions have so far failed to curb a rise in infection rates. A total of 1,462 people have died in the country of around 2 million people from the pandemic — with 39 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours.

___

TORONTO — Canada’s largest city is going back on lockdown.

The province of Ontario announced Toronto and the surrounding Peel Region will go into lockdown on Monday.

Premier Doug Ford and health officials say they won’t allow indoor organized events or social gatherings except for members of the same household. Restaurants and bars will only be allowed to offer takeout and delivery. Retail only will be open for curbside pickup or delivery, except for big box stores.

The stricter measures come as Ontario reports 1,418 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, including 393 in Toronto and 400 in Peel Region.

Ontario Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams says Ontario flattened the epidemic curve before and he’s confident it can be done again.

___

A member of staff displays a lateral flow immunoassay diagnostic device which shows the presence of SARS-CoV-2, before it is used on the public, at Rhydycar leisure centre in Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. where mass coronavirus testing begins following a two-week "firebreak" lockdown. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP) Credit: Ben Birchall Credit: Ben Birchall

Testing staff members complete lateral flow test swabs, mandatory before opening to the public, at Rhydycar leisure centre in Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. where mass coronavirus testing begins following a two-week "firebreak" lockdown. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP) Credit: Ben Birchall Credit: Ben Birchall

People make their way at a departure lobby of Haneda airport in Tokyo Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. Japan is scaling back on the government-backed “GoTo” campaign to encourage travel and dining out, as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reached a record for the third day straight, Saturday. (Kenzaburo Fukuhara/Kyodo News via AP) Credit: Kenzaburo Fukuhara Credit: Kenzaburo Fukuhara

Fans wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus cheer during the Game 4 of the Korean Series, the Korea Baseball Organization's championship round, between Doosan Bears and NC Dinos at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Fans wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus sit while maintaining social distancing during the Game 4 of the Korean Series, the Korea Baseball Organization's championship round, between Doosan Bears and NC Dinos at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Fans wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus cheer during the Game 4 of the Korean Series, the Korea Baseball Organization's championship round, between Doosan Bears and NC Dinos at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon

A woman wearing a face mask to protect against the coronavirus holds an umbrella as she walks through the first snowfall of the season in Beijing, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. China is starting mass testing on 3 million people in a section of the northern city of Tianjin and has tested thousands of others in a hospital in Shanghai after the discovery of a pair of cases there. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) Credit: Mark Schiefelbein Credit: Mark Schiefelbein

People wearing face masks to protect against the coronavirus hold an umbrella as they walk through the first snowfall of the season in Beijing, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. China is starting mass testing on 3 million people in a section of the northern city of Tianjin and has tested thousands of others in a hospital in Shanghai after the discovery of a pair of cases there. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) Credit: Mark Schiefelbein Credit: Mark Schiefelbein

FILE — In this June 15, 2016, file photo, Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones speaks at a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. Jones and some other local law enforcement leaders have said they will not enforce California's 10 p.m.-5 a.m. stay-at-home order that will take effect Saturday, Nov. 21. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File) Credit: Rich Pedroncelli Credit: Rich Pedroncelli

Helen Dawson wears a mask of the British flag while tending to customers at Ye Olde King's Head Shoppe on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in Santa Monica, Calif. The British restaurant and bar in seaside Southern California has been battered the past nine months and was in the process of adapting to new restrictions that took effect Friday, Nov. 20 that would further crimp its recovery even as the prospect of a crippling shutdown loomed. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Helen Dawson, left, rings up a customer at Ye Olde King's Head Shoppe on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in Santa Monica, Calif. The British restaurant and bar in seaside Southern California has been battered the past nine months and was in the process of adapting to new restrictions that took effect Friday, Nov. 20 that would further crimp its recovery even as the prospect of a crippling shutdown loomed. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

A man wears a face masks to protect against coronavirus, waits for transport at a bus stop painted with Disneyland characters, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Muhamamd Sajjad) Credit: Muhammad Sajjad Credit: Muhammad Sajjad

Women wearing face masks wait for a rapid coronavirus test, on a main avenue in Strovolos in capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. The rapid antigen tests conducted on a mass scale are seen as a way to isolate asymptomatic carriers of the new coronavirus, who are major spreaders in the resurgence that has seen confirmed cases spike in Cyprus and throughout Europe. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias) Credit: Petros Karadjias Credit: Petros Karadjias

A health worker, left is reflected in a door of a building as he carries out a rapid coronavirus test, on a main avenue in Strovolos in Nicosia, Cyprus, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. The rapid antigen tests conducted on a mass scale are seen as a way to isolate asymptomatic carriers of the new coronavirus, who are major spreaders in the resurgence that has seen confirmed cases spike in Cyprus and throughout Europe. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias) Credit: Petros Karadjias Credit: Petros Karadjias

Cast members stretch during a break of a performance of "Rusalka" at the Teatro Real in Madrid, Spain, on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. The theater is one of the few major opera houses that have reopened during the coronavirus pandemic, although to smaller audiences. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue

Server Tami Bat, right, brings drinks to Ranim Abaad, left, and Joey Bettencourt, right, having lunch at the RIND in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. California's restaurant and hospitality industry rebounded in October, adding 66,000 jobs last month as the unemployment rate in the state dipped below 10% for the first time since March. But the gains are likely to be short-lived as a surge of new COVID-19 cases has prompted new restrictions on businesses, forcing most restaurants to halt indoor dinning during the winter months. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) Credit: Rich Pedroncelli Credit: Rich Pedroncelli

Shoppers loaded with bags and an umbrella to protect against the falling rain, in the centre of Cardiff, Wales, Friday Nov. 20, 2020, where shops are open and people are out in numbers taking advantage of buying nonessential items in the run-up to Christmas. Restrictions across Wales have been relaxed following a two-week "firebreak" lockdown to stem spread of the coronavirus. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP) Credit: Ben Birchall Credit: Ben Birchall