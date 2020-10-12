The Latest: Biden's traveling press pool stuck in Delaware

There still will be some media in attendance in Toledo.

The Biden campaign has said the press pool should be reunited with Biden for a second Ohio event in Cincinnati later Monday.

President Donald Trump’s traveling press corps now flies with him on Air Force One. But when he was a candidate in 2016, Trump also relegated the press to its own plane, while he traveled on the Trump Organization’s Boeing 757 dubbed “Trump Force One.”

President Donald Trump returns to the campaign trail after an 11-day absence while he recovered from the coronavirus. He is holding a rally in Florida. Democrat Joe Biden, meanwhile, is campaigning in Ohio on Monday.

