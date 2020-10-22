The Latest: Biden won't rule out studying court packing

Questions of whether Biden would support court-packing have emerged since Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death on Sept. 18 and the Republican-controlled Senate’s move forward with Judiciary Committee hearings on President Donald Trump’s nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, before the Nov. 3 election.

___

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE PRESIDENTIAL RACE:

After last month's chaotic debate, President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, will take the stage Thursday to give it another go.

Read more:

— Face to face: Trump and Biden to meet for final debate

— Viewers' Guide: After chaotic 1st debate, Trump, Biden try again

— US officials link Iran to emails meant to intimidate voters

— GOP's Romney, long a Trump critic, voted — but not for Trump

— AP-NORC/USAFacts poll: Many in US distrust campaign info